I thought it was worth looking into the prospect of the Republicans swiping a seat in the Delaware General Assembly - one they need to cut into a current 26-14 deficit and get back a district they held as recently as three years ago - so I’m checking a couple key factors in this House District 20 special election race. The district is in the Milton-Lewes area of northeastern Sussex County, a fast-growing refuge for out-of-state retirees. (It’s the home of Dogfish Head Brewery as well.)

First of all, we have voter registration and election results. The district is slightly Democrat-leaning, and while the trend of redistricting made it a somewhat more bluish shade of purple, the big growth came in the ranks of the “independent” voter.

In December 2019, prior to redistricting and a 2020 election where erstwhile Rep. Steve Smyk ran unopposed, the district has this composition:

Democrat 9,076 (37.4%), Republican 8,911 (36.7%), others 6,287 (25.9%)

If there was ever a swing district in the state in terms of voter registration, this was it.

In statewide elections, here is how the district fared in the 2018 election:

Auditor: McGuinness (D) 7,498 (52.1%), Spadola (R) 6,905 (47.9%)

Treasurer: Simpler (R) 8,211 (56.4%), Davis (D) 6,183 (42.4%), Chandler (Green) 176 (1.2%)

AG: Jennings (D) 7,848 (54.2%), Pepukayi (R) 6,635 (45.8%)

Congress: LBR (D) 8,070 (56.6%), Walker (R) 6,185 (43.4%)

U.S. Senate: Carper (D) 7,541 (51.0%), Arlett (R) 7,002 (47.3%), Theodoropoulos (Green) 132 (0.9%), Frost (L) 122 (0.8%)

Interesting that a nearly evenly-split district as far as voter registration was so solidly Democrat, but that may have been a product of a “wave” election.

But let’s fast forward to the present, and 2024 election results for the newly-configured district.

The most recent voter registration had the parties set this way in District 20:

Democrat 8,377 (36.3%), Republican 7,651 (33.2%), others 7,020 (30.5%)

This district reflects a statewide trend where both major parties have a shrinking share of the electorate, but the GOP shrinks more quickly. Still, this is one of the most competitive in the state. Let’s see if that bore out in election results last year.

President: Harris (D) 9,549 (53.7%), Trump (R) 8,021 (45.1%), Kennedy (IPoD) 127 (0.7%), Oliver (L) 68 (0.4%), Supreme (Conservative) 35 (0.2%)

Senator: LBR (D) 9,199 (52.6%), Hansen (R) 7,621 (43.6%), Katz (IPoD) 681 (3.9%)

Congress: McBride (D) 9,562 (54.7%), Whalen (R) 7,922 (45.3%)

Governor: Meyer (D) 9,339 (53.2%), Ramone (R) 8,201 (46.8%)

LG: Gay 8,744 (50.2%), Briggs King (R) 8,676 (49.8%)

The closest the GOP came to winning the district was with Ruth Briggs King, who formerly represented the adjacent 37th District in the House and was familiar to local voters. “Independent” voters in the district seem to lean a little bit Democrat by the looks of things. However, the District 20 race tracked rather closely with the LG race, meaning the local Republicans ran ahead of Trump in the district. This time there will be no Trump on the ballot, but I’m certain the Democrats will try and bring his name into it.

At this point I am only aware of a Republican and Democrat running for this race. There’s probably not time for a third-party person to jump in, although the lack of a primary meant the voters are getting a pig in a poke for the Democrats, while the Republicans renominated the woman who lost by just 245 votes to Parker Selby in the closest 2024 State House race in Delaware. In fact, while Dr. Nikki Miller had already filed to challenge for the seat once again in 2026, the Democrat Alonna Berry would already have a primary challenge as Ruby Keeler Schaeffer has filed to run next year. She was an unsuccessful aspirant for the nomination that went to Berry.

I’ll go with the Democrat candidate first.

Alonna Berry has most recently been the founder of The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence, a startup charter school located in Georgetown. She was also selected last year by Governor John Carney as his appointee to the Delaware Community Foundation. Media reports also note she is “the executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice, a nonprofit that provides legal assistance to low-income individuals and families, juvenile offenders, victims of crime, and seniors in need.”

In 2020 Berry was named as one of Delaware Business Times’s 40 under 40, which to me means she’s no older than 45 years old - and probably younger since she has an infant and toddler in the house.

Her platform has a number of planks in it, mostly reflecting liberal concerns. Here’s one example of her rhetoric:

As a birthing person, currently living through the fourth trimester, I know firsthand the challenges, dangers, and uncertainty surrounding reproductive rights. I firmly believe that reproductive healthcare is healthcare. I fought to ensure protections remained in place here in Delaware while serving as the Governor’s healthcare advisor, and I’ll continue that fight in the General Assembly.

She couldn’t just say she was a “mom who just had a baby” could she? Nor can she just say, “I’m for abortion.”

On the other hand, educator Dr. Nikki Miller is the Republican seeking the seat. Here’s what I said about her last year.

The lone GOP candidate is Nikki Miller, and I couldn’t find anything on her except that she’s an educator who went from being principal at Cape Henlopen High School to an administrative position in the Seaford School District. While she filed way back in February, she only has a barebones website and not a whole lot as far as issues go. Since I’m not going to be on her door-to-door route or at the many events she’s at, your guess is as good as mine.

That’s all still true. I don’t know whether she’s being purposely vague because Donald Trump isn’t all that popular in her district - which is mainly comprised of the come-heres who sold their houses in the Democrat strongholds up north and were often dumb enough to bring their bad voting habits with them - or doesn’t have specific stands on state issues. It was the same style of campaign that got Larry Hogan two terms as Maryland governor, though, so maybe it will work. Her tagline is simply, “A leader committed to bipartisan solutions, strong schools, better infrastructure, and quality of life for ALL generations.”

But you do get a little bit of a glimpse from social media hits, such as:

“I will work to protect our farms and open spaces.”

Protect them from being overrun by solar farms!

The election is set for August 5, but early voting begins July 24th (next Thursday) and runs through August 3rd, with the exception of July 27.

