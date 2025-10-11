While my website has changed and evolved over the last 18 years, my belief system is pretty much the same. Back then I wrote a post outlining my personal Constitutional convention, proposing five amendments. After consideration, I would still today bring three of them forward as written, with one being significantly pruned to just one of its points and another edited for clarity.

Given the more national audience I have now, and in the spirit of several subjects I’ve been following up on for the last month or so - Constitution Day, the Constitution Party, and the proposed Convention of States - I thought the time was right to dust these things off. While the order is identical to the original, I have made the changes to two of them as I will reveal.

In writing this website over the years, I’ve been guided by the North Star that I shouldn’t just complain about things but also propose solutions, so here you go.

Amendment XXVIII

Section 1. The Sixteenth and Seventeenth Amendments to the Constitution are hereby repealed.

Section 2. The language regarding selection of Senators by the Legislature of each state originally in Article I, Section 3 of this document shall be reinstated in full, beginning with the expiration of the term of the Senators currently in office.

Amendment XXIX

Congress shall make no law that codifies discrimination for or against any person based on their race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. This Amendment shall also be construed to include a prohibition on Congress enacting additional criminal code or punishment solely based on these factors.

Amendment XXX

Congress shall not withhold funds from states based on existing state law.

Amendment XXXI

Section 1. No person shall be elected to the office of Senator more than twice; nor to the House of Representatives more than six times, in his or her lifetime.

Section 2. Those who are serving in either the House or Senate at the time of ratification will be eligible to serve to the fullest extent of the time allowed under this Amendment, without penalty in regard to time already served. This time limit will begin when the member is sworn in for his or her next term of office.

Amendment XXXII

Congress shall make no law infringing on the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

The original 30th Amendment was much longer, but after thinking about it I decided that was unworkable, so I decided the final section was the most important brake on government power. I also changed the wording of the 32nd.

I now want to take a moment to explain each amendment, although I also did in my initial post. This is the revision and extension of remarks I alluded to in the summary line.

The Sixteenth Amendment was a prime example of the phrase, “the power to tax is the power to destroy.” As an instrument of revenue, the income tax isn’t all that effective and it punishes the productive while allowing the passive to thrive. On the other hand, I believe a consumption-based tax is the way to go because it encourages savings and allows for both a “fair share” and “skin in the game” for everyone. The modern-day tax code isn’t so much about revenue as it is a method of governmental behavior control, and repealing the Sixteenth Amendment helps to eliminate that.

Meanwhile, I have long thought the Founders had it correct when it came to the election of Senators, who were supposed to represent the interests of the state legislatures within the federal government. Admittedly, states didn’t always do a great job selecting Senators or even keeping their full complement in office, but in the modern-day government I believe this check and balance is more important than ever. Yes, in my case it would eliminate direct election of two of my three Congressional representatives - who would be selected by a hopelessly Democrat majority in our state legislature - but that’s the price we pay for selecting legislators poorly as a state electorate. (My representation is not too bad, though.) It would be even better if the Supreme Court revisited the incorrectly-decided Reynolds v. Sims and allowed county legislatures to select state senators, restoring the original allocation of seven state Senators per county here in Delaware. (This is something I discussed earlier this year.)

As for the 29th, in essence that is to prevent reverse discrimination and outlaw the usage of the quota system. While affirmative action had its place 60 years ago, we’ve since brought up two of the most colorblind generations in our history, despite the best efforts of the Left to continue dividing us. It’s not about equity, it’s supposed to be about equality and content of character, remember?

It also helps to do away with the flawed idea of “hate crimes,” because crime is crime and there are plenty enough reasons for a criminal to hate someone without bringing race or orientation into it.

Amendment 30 was once much longer, but I’ve distilled the perhaps-unworkable restrictions into its final sentence, which is a prohibition on Congress making states pass particular laws in order to receive their full allotment of funding. That part was inspired by my onetime Senator Mike DeWine’s usage of the power of the federal purse to goad states into passing more restrictive blood alcohol level laws for drunk drivers because his daughter was killed by one. If a state didn’t enact a particular BAL, a portion of their federal highway money was withheld and that’s not part of Congress’s job to dictate. In my mind, such a restriction violates the Tenth Amendment as states have the right to debate and pass their own such laws without that kind of federal interference.

The term-limits amendment (#31) is fairly self-explanatory. While it takes away voters’ rights to some extent, the idea of the Founding Fathers was not one of having career politicians; rather, one would serve a term or two as a public service then return to the community. Unfortunately, as America has devolved into the corruptocratic nation-state it’s become, I find this amendment to be necessary, overruling the ideological purity of my libertarian side that would let voters keep someone in for forty or even fifty years until they crumple over dead in office.

Last but not least, the 32nd is an effort to make the somewhat convoluted and tortured language of the Second Amendment clearer that we have the right to defend ourselves with our weapons of choice. It’s adapted somewhat from the original from 2007 as well.

If the Convention of States wants to have the “runaway convention” that the John Birch Society fears, have at it with these five.

