This is what I moved up my odds and ends for. Perhaps it’s appropriate I talk about something I want to sell the day after Black Friday. (Since it is a side hustle of mine, Small Business Saturday is appropriate.)

Digging through my archives for something a few weeks ago, I found this post from February 1, 2023 and decided it needed an update. There is something stirring within on this one, and maybe another one if I feel like trying to write fiction. (It’s doubtful, but I have an idea I may be able to use. If I follow through with it, that fiction book will come after this one.)

First, I want to begin with some history, which is the same as my previous post on the topic.

Those who know me also know I have written two books, on somewhat congruent subjects (both are political) but done in completely different ways. Book number one began as a series of blog posts I had done in 2007, and it took me about four years to decide they were worth revisiting, figure out how to put them together as a cohesive whole, update the initial pieces, and add several chapters of new content. I wrote about that here when I released it.

That was my learning experience: I had no idea about self-publishing or promotion, so what I learned I figured out on the fly. And it was a DIY effort, even down to the cover photo - I took that when Kim and I went to Washington, D.C. in 2009. As for promotion, I did one radio interview regarding the book, and I learned that being remote and being bumped by local events is a lot different than sitting in studio as a scheduled guest (like I was used to in local radio as a blogger of some repute.)

As time went on, I had my attention turned to other events and I never really got back to promoting my first book. This was an era when my website was heavily invested in Maryland politics and keeping up with that kept me plenty busy.

Here’s the money part:

Truth be told, I’ve had occasional thoughts of revisiting the concept of So We May Breathe Free (my 50 year plan) with a new title but a similar concept of proposing common sense solutions to various problems in government - something government probably wouldn’t much like.

Conversely, my second book (Rise and Fall) came out thanks to a shakeup in my political world. After the nomination of Donald Trump in 2016, I resigned from both my local Central Committee and Republican Club, so I found myself with extra time on my hands.

Initially, the nomination of Donald Trump seemed to me to be the death knell of the TEA Party movement, of which I was a strident backer. That was the concept with which I began the research and writing for Rise and Fall. (That’s why I had the original title as just The Rise and Fall of the TEA Party.) And unlike my first book, this was all original writing that I didn’t share with my blog audience until I serialized it on a weekly basis here beginning two years ago for the fifteenth anniversary of the TEA Party. It was a totally separate project that took me about 2 1/2 years and, along the way, I realized that much of the TEA Party faithful who tuned out after the moderate Mitt Romney won the GOP nomination in 2012 came back to life when Donald Trump descended the Trump Tower escalator in 2015. After I realized that, I added And How it Elected Donald Trump to the title.

Part of writing Rise and Fall was remembering my previous experience with promotion, something I wished to improve on. To that end, about 18 months before publication I put up a social media page to keep people in the loop on progress and several months before it hit the streets I had a website for the book, with a sample chapter and observations on writing it. (Now I can integrate these things as part of my Substack along with a social media page.)

I spent a few evenings researching radio stations to see which would be most amenable to having me on as a guest - turns out I was on about 20 local stations all around the country over about a six-month period, some for a quick few minutes and some where I had 30 to 60 minutes to interact with the hosts. (Those were my favorite.) And all I did was ask - I didn’t have a publicist taking care of these. Now, with the plethora of podcasts out there looking for guests, I may not even have to do terrestrial radio. We’ll see, but the couple podcasts I did back in 2019 were enjoyable because I had a longer format to discuss my book.

Okay, so now that I’ve taken 750 words or so to explain where I’m at, let me answer the question.

It’s been nearly 20 years since I wrote my first book, if you count the fact that it was initially written as a series of blog posts. But most of the ideas are still sound, in my estimation. Unfortunately, they’ve rarely been followed up on by our local or state governments - this time around I may be a little more jaded and cynical, we’ll see.

Having said that, though, there are some new issues which have cropped up as well as old issues which have been resolved or become obsolete - we are no longer actively at war in the Middle East as we were back then, for example. But I think the first book needs a refresh in the same manner I did Rise and Fall - not necessarily blog posts, but original writing with footnotes and research. I think I had 21 topics on SWMBF, but this one would be shaved down to 10 to 15. (That book was expanded from the blog posts, so indeed there was a portion of it which was original writing.)

It took me 2 1/2 years, give or take, to do Rise and Fall as I worked on it off and on when my schedule permitted. If I can hold that same schedule, this would come out just as the 2028 Presidential race was heating up and that’s a good time to bring out a political book.

The logistics are also better. While I had a loyal audience of readers to my original website, it was one concentrated on the Delmarva. Now I have writing friends across the nation who would surely help to promote the book and maybe drag its sales into triple digits. I also have a few people who might owe me a favor because I reviewed books of theirs. (Actually, I enjoy getting books to read and review - if I had the time, I could see myself doing a Substack of weekly book reviews. I also like collecting autographed books.)

*ahem* Anyway, from the minutes of research I did, I found the average book sale is about 250 copies - but before I’ve been told 100, so I guess it would be maybe 200 copies. (And I presume that’s for fiction, which is generally a better seller.) I even went to a conference some years back to learn this. Back then I thought I would be at that number in about 18 months - more like about 7 years, but who’s counting?

Because I self-published both of them, I looked up my two books the other day on Amazon and they’ve sold 80 copies between them - however, I ordered 3 batches of 25 copies of hardcover between the two and have maybe 20 left, unless my extra copies of SWMBF were accidentally pitched in our move six years ago. Thus, I would say the numbers are about 30-35 for SWMBF (which had almost zero promotion outside my then-home state of Maryland) and perhaps 75 for Rise and Fall, because I sent a few free copies as promotion to morning radio hosts around the country so they’d be prepared to discuss it. You could get really lucky and find one in a used bookstore around those areas! (Seriously, I’m always happy to autograph and send a hard copy of Rise and Fall for $25, which covers the cost and shipping. There are still a few of those in a back closet.)

So I doubt I’ll be able to retire on the proceeds of this one, but a few extra dollars in the old bank account might be nice. And if it brings more subscribers this way that’s a bonus as well. Either way, I’m going to get my voice heard because America needs it more than ever.

As I said, I’m budgeting 2 1/2 years for this, so be watching for the release in 2028 (or sooner if I get really motivated) and the promotion to begin, maybe after the midterms depending on progress.

The working title? Ten Amendments for the Next Fifty Years: Using Our Constitution to Restore the Republic. Started working on the preamble, or introduction, this past Saturday. We’ll see how it goes and wish me luck!

