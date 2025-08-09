Midstream redistricting in Texas so Republicans can ostensibly add five House seats. This has set off Democrats who vow to “fight fire with fire.” ( NYT graphic via San Antonio Observer )

It’s interesting to read a non-national perspective on this Texas redistricting controversy. This is how the San Antonio Observer, which bills itself as “the city’s only African American newspaper and the largest in South Texas,” describes the idea:

This redistricting proposal could fundamentally alter representation for millions of Texans—particularly voters of color and those in urban centers. By moving boundaries to favor Republican candidates, communities are being splintered and their electoral power weakened. Under the new map:

GOP would control 30 of 38 seats , despite only 56% statewide support for Trump in 2024.

Multiple sitting Democratic members would be forced into primaries or Republican-leaning districts.

Legal challenges are imminent, with Democrats vowing court action and possible walkouts to block a vote.

“This isn’t about representation. It’s about domination,” said Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso). “We’re going backward.” The full Texas House could vote on the map as early as next week. Public testimony is ongoing in Austin, and lawmakers like Jasmine Crockett are urging voters to show up, speak out, and resist. (All emphasis in original.)

Let’s set aside the flawed idea that only black representatives can speak for black people for the moment and ponder their first point.

Here in Delaware, I only have one member of Congress, and boy is Tim Sarah McBride a doozy, representing a population that is less than 1% of Americans. (And it’s not the people of Delaware I speak of.)

Regardless, until the state grows significantly, I’m never going to have to worry about Congressional districts being gerrymandered - although if the Democrats could they would, not taking the easy, logical route of cutting the state’s population in half by a simple east-west line somewhere around the C & D Canal and assuring we would have a dark blue seat to the north and purplish seat to the south - nope, they would find some way to insure that my ruby red area is paired up with a slightly larger blue section of Newark and/or Wilmington by slicing us up with a jigsaw-style line lengthwise.

Perhaps the fine folks at the Observer should observe that several Democrat-run states disenfranchise Republicans to a far greater degree than Texas would be doing to Democrats. Millions of Republicans in the Acela corridor are saddled with Democrat representation because their states have cracked all the Republican-leaning areas and folded them in with Democrat bastions.

All this talk about redistricting maps reminded me of a piece I did for my predecessor website monoblogue back in 2009, when I was still living in Maryland. To set this up, it’s worth reminding readers that, at the time, the (not so) Free State had a 7-1 Congressional delegation as it does now, but that one Republican was Roscoe Bartlett, whose district basically covered the panhandle of Western Maryland, extending east to the far northwest suburbs of Baltimore along the Pennsylvania line. The Eastern Shore, where I lived, had a one-term Democrat by the name of Frank Kratovil as its representative. He won the 2008 election as part of the Obama wave and as a result of a contentious Republican primary schism between longtime Congressman Wayne Gilchrest (who had drifted so far leftward that he eventually endorsed Obama) and two state Senators, E.J. Pipkin and Andy Harris, the latter eventually prevailing. Many Gilchrest backers abandoned Harris and gave their votes to Kratovil, who portrayed himself as a “blue dog” Democrat.

(And yes, this is the Andy Harris who eventually came to chair the House Freedom Caucus all these years later, bailing on a pledge to serve just six terms after winning his rematch with Kratovil in 2010.)

In my article I showed a map proposal that I reprint below:

The dark blue district on the right is Maryland’s First District that Harris now represents. The fever dream of the liberal who came up with this map was to spin the First around to catch enough of Baltimore City to overwhelm the GOP voters on the Eastern Shore. As I wrote back then:

In short, this map would create a situation where all eight in Maryland's Congressional delegation could live in either the city of Baltimore, Prince George's County, or Montgomery County - all reliably Democrat strongholds. If people on the Eastern Shore complained about Andy Harris living on the Western Shore and representing them, just wait until you're outvoted by Baltimore City and have someone like Donna Edwards as your Congressman. Would you feel well-represented?

Oddly enough, the gray part was supposed to be Bartlett’s Sixth District, now fortified with enough Beltway Democrats to oust him - and that’s basically what happened, although in reality the Sixth now is more closely represented by the purple district on the left. (The gray is relatively close to the Eighth District that used to be represented by now-Senator Chris Van Hollen. Now it’s saddled with Jamie Raskin.) Good conservatives from Western Maryland have run in that Sixth District, only to lose close elections to rich Democrats who may or may not actually live within those confines. Initially, for the 2012-2020 districting, Maryland Democrats packed all the Republicans they could into the First District, but this time around they decided to crack the GOP strongholds in Carroll and northern Baltimore counties. Similarly, Republican areas in southern Maryland (the green on the map) have always had just enough suburban D.C. voters added from Prince George’s County to keep Steny Hoyer in office.

So spare me the complaining in Texas because we know that when Democrats are in charge they’re just as ruthless. All we really need for Congressional maps are simple population figures of citizens, with the job being to make districts as compact and contiguous as possible regardless of whose ox is gored. Based on simple voter registration numbers in Maryland, the GOP should have 2 or 3 representatives, not just one.

And it’s not like I’ve never testified on this before, so I know how the die is cast. If you want a Texas map that’s fair, put me on it because I’ve never set foot in the state. I’ll make compact, contiguous districts and let the chips fall where they may (no pun intended, Chip Roy.)

