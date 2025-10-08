Michael Swartz

Excellent article, Michael,

The job of every branch of the government is documented in exquisite detail in the Constitution. The pity's that the government doesn't read or live it. Enumerated powers are violated, corruption is the rule of the day, and congress exempts themselves from being held responsible for the lies they spew.

Government has evolved into a monster that's only interested in its own power. I don't believe anything will be done by the government, as any action the government takes diminishes its power.

I am an advocate of an Article V Constitutional Convention. Get rid of all the BS and bring the government back to the Constitution. Propose the repeal of the 17th Amendment, put in a balanced budget amendment, take the government back from special interests and return it to the people.

Even with the federal government shut down, we still have plenty of government watching over us: State, county, city, township, burrough, etc. These provide much of the services we need, so we can see how much of the federal government is unnecessary. Good stuff, Michael.

