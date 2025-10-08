So much for “the only thing we have to fear…is fear itself.”

At the risk of making this stale news because I write most of my Substack items days in advance - for example, it’s a lovely Saturday afternoon here in slower lower Delaware as I start this - as this moment we are in the midst of the Democrats’ #SchumerShutdown. They won’t commit to a clean continuing resolution to kick the can down the road a few months, instead demanding to undo much of the good that was done with the One Big, Beautiful Bill that we passed just a few months ago and adding another $1.5 trillion to our profligate spending.

Because I live in an area represented by the Three Stooges, I get the lie from them that this is a Republican shutdown designed to take away peoples’ health care. Of course, I will point out on social media that their lips are moving, so it must not be the truth, but does it occur to anyone else that there has to be a better way than this?

With each so-called “shutdown” we hear about two groups of people: essential employees who must work but can’t get paid for it until the government is funded again (generally it’s been no more than a week or two but one recent shutdown dragged on for five weeks) and non-essential employees who basically now get an (eventually) paid vacation, or in truth a “staycation” because they can’t count on when it ends so they can’t go anywhere fun unless it’s a day trip. And while I hate to see anyone become unemployed through no real fault of their own, the idea that the Trump Administration would use the shutdown as a way of permanently putting “non-essential” personnel out of a job has its appeal to me as a longtime advocate of rightsizing government.

And there’s also a second benefit to a shutdown for productive people like me and the rest of us who make the country work: the break shows people that they can exist without the overbearing hand of government. That’s an important point because as a nation we’ve become too fat, too lazy, and too dependent on Uncle Sam to get us through the day. As an example: yes, health insurance is expensive, but have you ever considered that the reason the coverage is so pricey is because it’s being forced to cover everything from a trip to the doctor’s office for a sniffle to someone’s twisted whim that they were born in the wrong body and need the meds and surgery to give them the body they believe should be theirs?

As originally conceived a century ago, health insurance was intended to pay the hospital and doctors in the event of an emergency necessitating a lengthy stay in the hospital, much like auto insurance covers accidents. Instead, to use the analogy of modern health insurance in that way, it would be akin to getting your oil changes, new tires, or blown transmission covered by car insurance - imagine what those premiums would be like.

Each of the 350 million Americans (or at least those people who reside in our country) are the recipients of roughly $20,000 worth of federal spending apiece. For a family of four, the federal government spends $80,000 on you (at least on budget, and that doesn’t count entitlements.) Here in Delaware, the state is spending roughly $7 billion this year on a million residents, meaning the state spends $7,000 more on each of us. Then add in the county and school taxes we all pay, and it makes you think you’re working for the government and not your family.

Is it any wonder why the average person can’t get ahead, and the standard family now seems to be a two-income family? This governmental behemoth has to get its money from someplace.

A shutdown like this, then, is a good time to ask yourself: what do you really need from government? On a federal level, the Constitution gives a pretty good reckoning but nowhere in there did they include things like entitlements or burdensome regulations, which could just as easily be handled by states if they felt the need. (Then again, oftentimes the federal regulations are written by big business to keep competitors out.) And since most states are required to balance their budgets, it means the hard choices are made on a more local level. (It doesn’t mean your state won’t continue to nickel-and-dime you to death, but there’s a little more accountability.)

It should not be that hard of a deal to pass twelve appropriations packages each year to keep the government on a budget, but Congress fails at it every time because, in my opinion, there are too many taxpayer-funded goodies and budding fiefdoms of power and prestige to be divvied out. I’ve always said that the bears would stay away if the honey jar was dried out, and starving the beast is the best solution I can think of.

So this shutdown can do us some good if handled properly. Sure, the Democrats will bitch and fuss, but that’s already factored into the equation. As soon as that clean CR passes, the government will be on the clock to finally get things right once and for all so we don’t have to go through this next year.

