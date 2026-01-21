All that is missing are the pitchforks. This is from an “Emergency House Call” protest I attended at the Capitol in 2009.

I’m not going to give you accountant-accurate numbers in this post, but then again, the federal government doesn’t either based on the number of audits they fail.

In rough numbers, our federal budget is $7 trillion this year, with perhaps $1 trillion of that devoted to paying interest on a federal debt rapidly approaching $40 trillion. And the problem has become much worse in the last two decades: I recall writing in my Rise and Fall book about TEA Party speakers decrying a national debt which had recently ballooned to fourteen figures:

So all that on-the-spot coverage (of the initial February, 2009 TEA Parties - ed.) came without the filter of the mainstream media and its seeming blind support for Barack Obama, meaning we could see a number of common threads running through this initial group of protests, whether held in the pouring rain of Atlanta, the chilly snow flurries of Chicago, or just the dreary weather common in late February around the nation. One was the frustration with an unresponsive government that seemed to have the one-track mind of spending the money our grandchildren haven’t even made yet – however, the $10 trillion in debt several speakers cited now sounds quaint years later when our national debt is well more than double that.

I initially wrote that passage almost a decade ago, in late 2016. Now let’s try almost quadruple that $10 trillion figure, in only 17 years. And what did we do with that money since the TEA Parties occurred around the country? I can think of three examples right away.

Untold billions (and nearly 2,500 lives) were spent in what essentially turned out to be a stalemate in Afghanistan . It enriched defense contractors both here and in-country as well as select middlemen and the Taliban , who, thanks to President Autopen , got a bunch of free military equipment.

As the latter part of a sixty-year effort and to wipe out poverty in this country through the transfer of taxpayer dollars, we spend over $1 trillion a year, not counting state funds (which I’ll get to in a moment.) Let’s say that since the TEA Party we’ve spent $15 trillion; that’s a pretty good estimate.

And then we have Obamacare, which has served as a subsidy machine for a certain class of people who don’t have employer-supported health insurance. It’s become such an important part of their lives that Democrats shut down the government to preserve these breaks for health insurance companies, who are the ones receiving the benefits.

I’m sure you all can think of dozens more.

Notice that I didn’t get into the fraud and abuse that seems to be running rampant in this country as people have stolen COVID funds, set up phony day care centers, scammed Medicare, and found a myriad of other ways to create ill-gotten gains for themselves using taxpayer money. Maybe it keeps the Rolls-Royce car company in business, but our job really isn’t to subsidize some Somali criminal’s lifestyle.

Speaking of the Somalis, it’s a wonder the people of Minnesota don’t revolt given how much state money they’ve pilfered over the last few years. Unfortunately, too many of them would rather protest ICE as I detailed a couple weeks ago, with tragic results.

It goes without saying that I’ve been talking about rightsizing government for years. But the problem is threefold: an entrenched bureaucracy who doesn’t care about where the money goes as long as they keep their cushy sinecures, a group of politicians who receive the kickbacks of significant political contributions and illicit votes to maintain their power, and a long list of customers who have lost their pride of ownership and instead depend on government for their livelihoods, as meager as they may be. (Yet a poor person in this country is far better off economically than the middle-class in Venezuela, for example.)

It’s the sorriest example of a three-legged stool we have, but we can’t seem to kick out any of these legs without major caterwauling from those affected. If we ran a Constitutional government, we wouldn’t know what to do with the extra money we have laying around. (Actually, we would, since many of the functions would be taken over by the states, which would have to raise their taxes accordingly. But not every state would be as corrupt as California, Illinois, or Minnesota.)

To borrow a quote from my friend Justin Smith:

In any frontier town, a man who could not explain where the money went would be run out before sundown. In modern government, he testifies before a committee and goes right back to work.

People wonder about the disappearing middle class, and I can tell you where they are going. To steal a paraphrase from the late George Carlin, the rich and connected are a big club, and we ain’t in it. We’re becoming the poor class.

We blame corporate greed for that, but I think the blame is misplaced because there’s not corporate greed without the means for securing it - that’s where government comes in, and as long as both sides get a cut they’ll be fat and happy, taking their tropical vacations, driving the Beamers and Land Rovers, and living in McMansions while the rest of us wonder how we’ll get through the month. If a few scammers figure out a way to beat the system, that’s all right - it’s a small price to pay because the national printing press is a never-ending source of revenue for the real crooks.

I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of holding the bag. These ICE protests should be nothing compared to the fury we’d show - if we didn’t have to keep our productive jobs going to run the country.

Spare me the crying about DOGE cuts or ICE raids taking out illegal aliens. It’s time for someone to be on our side for once, and if it happens to be a trash-talking billionaire, sometimes them’s the breaks.

But that’s just the start, and we have to keep it all in line down a long, long road to recovery. It’s not something those of us in Gen X are likely to see through, but that’s no excuse to not work in that direction. Starve the beast.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.