Not sure if someone in here reads my stuff, but it didn’t take long for a proposal based on my writing to come to fruition.

2 1/2 weeks ago I wrote the following:

While Delaware is the First State, it is also the only state where citizens generally have no say over their Constitutional amendments. (…) Of course, it’s certain that Democrats like the process as currently composed because they run it and don’t have to gain approval from those nasty, icky voters. Therefore, I say it’s time to tell them to grow a pair and become responsible to the people by calling a convention to allow the people a voice on these important changes. (And then it’s on thoughtful people like us to secure a majority vote in the next election.)

This updated idea isn’t for a con-con, but something similar which would at last give the people a voice in changing the state Constitution.

House Bill 440, introduced by Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris and co-sponsored by Sen. Kyra Hoffner, would speed up the process of adopting Constitutional amendments by placing them on the ballot after first passage instead of waiting for the next General Assembly session.

The revised process per the legislation would be as follows:

Secure 2/3 approval in the originating chamber (28 votes in House, 14 in Senate.) Secure 2/3 approval in the opposite chamber. On the next General Election ballot (even-numbered year, such as 2026) secure approval from the voters with a minimum of 55% of the total vote. If approval is not forthcoming from voters, the process can be continued as present law allows, with 2/3 approval in both chambers in the next session.

As explained by Delaware Live, “Delawareans deserve a direct voice when it comes to changes to our Constitution,” Harris said in announcing the legislation.

“Our Constitution is the foundation of our rights and our government, and decisions with that kind of lasting impact should include the people of Delaware," said Harris in WRDE-TV coverage. "This legislation will finally give voters an opportunity to directly weigh in on proposed constitutional changes.”

She’s right, but there are two provisions in HB440 which bother me.

Number one is that 55% of the vote, to me, is too low of a threshold when it requires 2/3 of both chambers to approve a measure. I’m sure it was a number selected because statewide Democrat candidates generally have that much of the vote in any election. (For example, in 2024 Harris/Walz had 56.63% of the vote, Senator LBR had 56.59%, Rep. Timmy Sarah McBride received 57.86%, Gov. Matt Meyer picked up 56.07%, LG Kyle Evans Gay acquired 55.22%, and Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro got 58.6%.)

It’s amazing how all those races ended up just in that narrow band of approval just above the 55% threshold selected, isn’t it? A 2/3 margin would insure the buy-in of Republicans and Independents, and not just more bullying by the thin majority.

Secondly, even if the Democrats can’t get that number at the ballot box, they would still likely be able to muscle through anything they want the old-fashioned way in the next session. Unless that amendment loss is accompanied by a catastrophic meltdown of the majority, they’ll just ram their desires through despite the public rejection. To me, the opportunity of going to the ballot box should come with the risk of the process ending without further proceedings. If Democrats are insistent on messing up the Constitution, they should have to start all over the next cycle if people don’t give 2/3 support.

While my original offer of a Con-Con still stands as the best alternative, I could accept a revised HB440 with the changes as outlined above. As it is, all I see is a little bit of pandering and cynicism from the majority, lip service instead of needed reform.

But I am impressed at the spread of the idea I had, whether accidental or not. I have to believe that someone with more pull than I had read what I have to say about the matter since no one else was talking about this a month ago.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.