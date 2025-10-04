An old monoblogue photo of the 9/12 rally I attended, which really WAS a peaceful protest at the Capitol. There are a lot of questions I have about what really made J6 a lot more violent.

Back in the wake of the J6 protests, but not immediately afterward - as is my custom - I had my thoughts about what went down, based on those things I knew at the time. As time has gone on and we’ve learned more, however, there are things I wrote back then which I have reconsidered in the wake of new evidence, such as the death of police officer Brian Sicknick, who, we eventually found, passed away the day after the event from natural causes not directly related to the demonstration. We also learned that Ashli Babbitt was not a threat which needed to be countered with lethal force, but she was anyway by a trigger-happy Capitol Police officer. The same could be argued about the death of protestor Rosanne Boyland, who was beaten by a DC Metro Police officer trying to clear out a tunnel.

We also learned that a young man like Hunter Seefried (who hails from my adopted hometown here in Laurel, Delaware) can be sentenced to two years in prison for the simple “crime” of carrying a Confederate flag in the Capitol, while Ray Epps, who was videoed the night before exhorting people, “We must go IN to the Capitol!” and was already at the Capitol grounds well before the mob got there received probation for a year. Welcome to the two-tiered justice system.

This leads me to the latest bombshell: Just the News has reported that 274 FBI agents were on scene at the J6 protest, and many of them were angry and upset about it. But what could they do - resign?

As John Solomon’s news agency reports:

Scores of FBI agents and personnel – many from the bureau’s premier Washington field office (WFO) – sent anonymous complaints to the after-action team detailing how agents were sent into an unsafe scenario without proper safety equipment or the ability to identify themselves readily as armed officers to other police agencies, the report obtained by Just the News shows. The most persistent complaint was that the bureau during the James Comey and Chris Wray era had become infected with political biases and liberal ideology that treated the protesters from the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter riots far differently than those arrested in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 episode.

You remember the awful summer of 2020, don’t you? How many of those arrested looting and burning spent months rotting in jail awaiting a kangaroo court? At least in Minneapolis, where the George Floyd rioting began, those detained there were bailed out by a fund that then-Sen. Kamala Harris promoted.

Leaving aside the shenanigans of the 2020 election - which was the reason for the J6 protest in the first place - there are two key questions which have yet to be answered: first of all, who planted the pipe bombs the night before that were mysteriously “discovered” the morning of the rally? Someone knows and isn’t telling. And secondly: who erected the gallows that was placed at the Capitol the morning of? They certainly didn’t investigate that one, which makes some believe that was an inside job - maybe that’s what a few of the more rogue among the 274 were up to?

It’s sad when I can’t trust my government to do what’s right anymore, particularly as these facts continue to slowly percolate and seep out. But as I’ve always said, quoting Lord Acton, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” When we gave the government the power to tax, apparently they believe we also gave it the right to destroy.

If they think that’s the case, it’s time to revoke their permission.

