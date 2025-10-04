Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Jack Sotallaro
4h

It's heartening to hear that some FBI agents were unhappy about being sent into the J6 protest unidentified, without safety equipment, and unknown to other law enforcement agencies. Too bad it took years and a new president for them to remember they were hurt, angry, and being treated poorly by their own agency. Sounds to me like they just don't want to deal with the consequences of obeying an illegal order to perform a task they're not trained, equipped, or authorized to do. Nothing like late recognition after some of the J6 victims spent years in prison without being charged or tried. Good going, FBI.

There should only be one tier of justice, and those who break the law should all be tried and sentenced by the same rules. That's the DOJ's job, once the FBI gets them the information. If the FBI isn't honest in their pursuit of criminals, DOJ gets defective cases. We all suffer.

The FBI is supposed to be the creme de la creme, the best we have to offer. They should look closely into who they've become and work very hard to get back citizen's belief in them.

Charles R. Jarvis
7h

Great question about the gallows. There’s a cold case that needs attention.

