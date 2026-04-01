Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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Joel Kleinbaum's avatar
Joel Kleinbaum
4d

Some media outlets claimed 9 million. Glad to know that there were far fewer useful idiots demonstrating with the communists and Islamo-facists.

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
5d

I guess the good news is there are not that many Dumb Asses after all, not like the MSM wants us to believe. I guess that’s a good sign.😆🤣😆🤣👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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