Photo by mana5280 on Unsplash

I was 15 years old when we learned that Iranian radicals had taken over our embassy in Tehran and made hostages of our people there. While the feckless Jimmy Carter made an attempt to rescue the hostages a few months later, it ended in failure with several of our military personnel killed in a fiery collision between a helicopter and C-130 cargo plane.

In the 1980 election, the Iranian crisis was one of the three strikes against Carter that took him out, the others being a moribund economy and the Republican nomination of Ronaldus Magnus, the fear of whom led the Iranians to release the hostages on Inauguration Day, ending the 444-day ordeal. Then again, Iran had bigger fish to fry as they had been invaded by neighboring Iraq a few months earlier as part of a long-standing border dispute.

While we didn’t like the Iranian regime and opposed their efforts to build a nuclear weapon, we either complained about it or handed them pallets of money in order to appease them. No one considered the military option until Donald Trump partnered with Israel last summer in an attempt to destroy the Iranian nuclear program.

My sense about the Iranians is that they would love to change their regime but obviously fear a government that has exerted significant control over the population for decades. The fundamentalist Islamic regime learned from the weaknesses of the Shah’s control that enabled their uprising and pulled the ladder out from under any other groups who wanted to bring a secular government, with nearly five decades of experience in brutal oppression, and counting. While there have been several attempts at protesting the government, they’ve all ended in failure and the murder of anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dissidents.

The irony of the current situation, though, is that our military success is leading to economic failure, and it’s only because of global markets. With ship traffic being blocked in the Strait of Hormuz, oil exports from the Middle East have been curtailed and the price per barrel has gone through the roof. Gasoline that was in the $2.70 per gallon range last fall now runs almost $1.50 a gallon higher - over a year, given average gas mileage and driving, that’s an extra $900 expense, or about $75 a month directly. Add to that “fuel surcharges” and other effects on the retail industry as the price of diesel fuel has concurrently surged, and the effects on the pocketbook are noticeable. We are still paying the toll even though we’re one of the world’s largest oil producers and import only a small percentage of our usage from the Middle East.

I think the problem President Trump is having is that he’s shifted the goalposts from how he sold the deal: regime change in Iran would bring about a new government willing to lay down its nuclear arms. But despite mowing down several layers of leadership, the Iranian people haven’t become compelled enough to overthrow the Islamic regime - of course, thousands who died trying might be enough to make the rest think twice. And the longer they hold off, the stronger their position becomes as the President runs up against the Congressionally-mandated 60 day limit on unilateral action.

Honestly, I think this ceasefire helps them more than it helps us, particularly when the opposition is well-versed in taqiyya, or lying to advance their motive of promoting Islam. But I’ve also seen enough from Donald Trump that I think he knows what he’s doing, and I believe it’s a bit of a tactical retreat in order to stabilize oil prices. We can’t just magically produce new supplies, but we can perhaps goad some of our allies into helping the effort to keep the Strait of Hormuz cleared.

The Left likes to use the acronym TACO (for “Trump always chickens out”) but I think this will eventually be yet another example of TAW, as “Trump Always Wins.” Over the years I’ve noticed that gas prices tend to be their highest in late spring or early summer and decline as fall comes along, so I don’t see that changing this year, either. We may not get down to the $2.70 a gallon we were enjoying, but I feel comfortable thinking we’ll be back down to $3 a gallon by Election Day.

Remember, we didn’t really change the regime in Venezuela, either, but now they’re working with us. It wouldn’t surprise me if Cuba wasn’t the next domino to fall since Iran is a tougher nut to crack, but slowly we seem to be bringing the world around. It’s progress.

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In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.