I drive by this church practically every day as it stands in the hamlet of Columbia, Delaware - the burg is literally this church and an abandoned store catty-corner across the crossroads. The flags made the shot more interesting to me.

As always on the last Saturday of the month, I have the interesting stuff that stuck around in my inbox and bookmarks - anywhere from a few sentences to a handful of paragraphs, but not long enough to stand alone as a post.

A different kind of building idea

Occasionally I run into something interesting on Substack from a writer I don’t (yet) subscribe to, and this piece fit the bill. (It also goes with the building theme I established with the above photo.)

It’s on a site that claims it’s without a good name, but John the writer has an intriguing question: why do we build things out of wood when it’s such a flammable material?

The idea he has is to use a material and technique known as RSG-3D, which is a composite material utilizing concrete over a reinforced core of expanded polystyrene foam. It certainly wouldn’t burn, but it would be a PITA to do any renovations or improvements to it.

I’ll grant his point that the timber industry does have a lobby - in fact, one of the continuing education articles I read this past winter to keep myself compliant for my professional license talked about real height: not just our conventional wood structures that now extend five stories over a two-story concrete podium, but even higher wood buildings from mass timber:

Over the past 15 years, there has been a growing interest in tall buildings constructed from mass timber materials. This has been coupled with technical advancements that one architect described as “a timber renaissance, with new milestones in timber construction being reached at a breakneck pace.” Around the world, there are now dozens of timber buildings constructed above eight stories tall. International examples include Brock Commons in Vancouver, BC (18 stories), Mjøstårnet in Norway (18 stories), and HoHo Wien in Austria (24 stories).

Of course, the sponsor of the article was Think Wood - no bias there, huh?

RSG-3D may be an interesting technology, but I suspect the 3-D printing industry may be a bigger player over the next few decades when it comes to mass-produced housing.

A well-regulated militia history

With a libertarian bent when it comes to the Second Amendment and a business model that relies on selling ammunition, I can count on ammo.com to create interesting reading content - even if I don’t happen to need their other wares on a regular basis.

We often consider the “well-regulated militia” portion of the Second Amendment to be extraneous to the more important “shall not be infringed” portion, but how often do you stop and consider the militia’s role in our history? Leave it to writer Sam Jacobs to remind me about a two-part series he wrote a few months ago on this very topic, which is rather evergreen and suitable for use now.

The one thing I might object to regarding that perspective is that he ends his look at modern militias with the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge siege in 2016. (He also links to Wikipedia while I’d prefer Grokipedia.) It makes me wonder that, if those who were at the J6 protest were armed, would that have been considered a militia event?

Speaking of local gun events, hopefully with my new knees and a clear schedule I’ll be able to participate in a fun gathering at the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club. Their Family Day should be coming along soon.

As a matter of fact, in 2020 that’s where I met the subject of my next piece.

Which way do they go?

I’m going to get a lot more into this when the time comes for my look at the U.S. Senate race in Delaware next month, but I thought it was interesting that the Delaware Live website talked about a particular endorsement at some length.

Regular readers here know who Julianne Murray is - she’s been head of the state GOP, acting U.S. Attorney for Delaware for a few months, ran for Governor in 2020, and ran for state Attorney General in 2022. She was tapped by the DEGOP to run for AG again this year but begged off.

So when I saw this it gave me pause.

Murray’s endorsement gives Katz support from a well-known figure in Delaware conservative politics. In her statement, Murray argued that Republicans need to focus on electability as well as ideology. “This race is not about party labels,” Murray said. “It’s about who is best prepared to take on Chris Coons and finally give Delaware a voice that puts our state first.” Murray also addressed one of the issues likely to follow Katz through the Republican primary: his political history. Katz previously served in the Delaware Senate as a Democrat and ran for U.S. Senate in 2024 as the Independent Party of Delaware nominee. “Dr. Katz was once a Democrat,” Murray said. “Some will try to use that against him. I see it differently.”

It’s nothing for people to switch parties in Delaware - the state GOP endorsed a candidate for Congress who ran as a Democrat in 2024, while the U.S. Senate Republican nominee from that year is now challenging Coons in the Democrat primary with a new moniker. And who can forget R. Scott Walker, a longtime perennial candidate who changed parties like some change socks?

But without getting too far into the weeds, my question is whether we’re doing “principle over party” or “party over everything” here? While I won’t have a vote in the primary, you know which side I inhabit.

Can we get a candidate with the best of both worlds for once?

The department of redundancy department

It’s only government that would come up with something like this: a government agency to help small businesses to navigate government red tape. So goes another story from Delaware Live.

Delaware has launched a new office intended to give entrepreneurs and small-business owners a single place to seek help navigating state regulations, licenses, permits and other government requirements. The Office of Small Business Access, known as OSBA, was created within the Delaware Division of Small Business under an executive order signed by Gov. Matt Meyer. Business owners can use the office to report problems, request assistance and connect with state programs designed to help businesses start, grow and secure financing. “Entrepreneurs in Delaware are looking for simplified processes and easier access points to start and grow a business,” Meyer said. “The Office of Small Business Access brings state agencies together to identify barriers, design solutions and streamline processes — so small businesses can thrive.”

Has it ever occurred to the state of Delaware that maybe they just need fewer regulations? In this case, we keep all the regulators employed and give the state even more employees in order to work through the byzantine maze of regulations they created.

I can see the idea of a one-stop shop, but that should come with the understanding that there should be fewer steps along the way as well. After all, why does the government have to be involved in what should be a private transaction of creating a business?

Five easy reasons

It’s not often that someone gives a good, graphic explanation but Delaware Live carried one the other day from energy expert John Nichols, who toils for our good friends at the Caesar Rodney Institute, which would commonly be described as a conservative think tank, but I describe them as slinging common sense.

In a nutshell, this is what Nichols pointed out - I like this graphic from A Better Delaware.

I think over the years I have talked about three of these, as I don’t pay as much attention to when power plants are retired (aside from the most recent retirement at the Indian River plant, which opened up a whole different can of worms) or the Bloom Energy surcharge, since I’m not affected as a Delaware Electric Co-Op customer. But the key to me is in point #1, as we swap “renewable” power for “dependable” power, which is a poor trade-off unless you’re benefitting from the renewable industry, as many Democrats are. (It sure doesn’t help us when we have to go hunting for electricity on the spot market because it’s a hot, cloudy, humid day when the wind’s not blowing.)

So that’s enough for now. We’ll see what I come up with next month.

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Until my next edition of odds and ends, you can Buy Me a Coffee since I have a page there.