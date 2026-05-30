Now that Memorial Day is by us, before you know it we’ll be celebrating Independence Day. This was from a private party we attended several years ago at a house along the Nanticoke River.

As always on the last Saturday of the month, I have the interesting stuff that stuck around in my inbox and bookmarks - anywhere from a few sentences to a handful of paragraphs, but not long enough to stand alone as a post. Since Memorial Day was Monday, I missed the holiday weekend this time.

Another festival bites the dust

Back in April I wrapped up the itineraries series on my sister site The Knothole with a lament about how I couldn’t place a stop in my hometown because a longstanding festival there had come to an unexpected close and won’t be held this year.

Well, not a week later I read the news that yet another local festival here in Salisbury, the Maryland Folk Festival, won’t happen this year either “due to funding challenges following a difficult sponsorship and grant cycle.” The city pulled the plug even though many previous sponsors had already committed to 2026, at least according to the MFF’s social media. Given the issues the City of Salisbury is having with their budget, including the successful effort to dissolve the city’s collective bargaining agreement with the police and fire departments, my initial guess was that the Folk Festival was a budgetary frill the city decided it had to do without since they chip in quite a bit for the affair. Turned out I was prescient.

In fact, Salisbury mayor Randy Taylor noted that:

Over its five-year run, before me, the National Folk Festival cost the City of Salisbury approximately $4 million in direct expenses, even after dedicated support from sponsors like Perdue, the Henson Foundation, Chesapeake Utilities, and Tidal Health. Those partnerships mattered and helped offset substantial costs. However, the remaining shortfall was absorbed by the city—meaning taxpayers ultimately carried the burden. When you break that down, the festival represented a significant annual financial commitment, $250K per event day -- or $750K per weekend. Are we still having fun? For a city our size, that level of spending requires careful scrutiny given a host of competitive uses. The reality is this: the event was launched without a sustainable long term funding model in place to match its scale and was just hemorrhaging cash.

A lot of the local liberals bitched up a storm - they already hate Mayor Taylor, a Republican (although city elections are technically nonpartisan) who won a three-way election in 2023 with a plurality when two liberal Democrats split the remaining vote, for taking away their precious rainbow crosswalks - but passing the bucket as they did at the MFF each year wasn’t enough to save the event. While it will leave yet another hole in the local event calendar, the city vowed to try and come up with some sort of community event for 2027, although it may or may not be the same type of cultural icon.

The guide is out!

If you’re a Republican in Maryland, you are in luck because iVoterGuide is covering the federal races for the state’s upcoming primary June 26. (Reverse engineers: the address is the Government Office Building in Salisbury.)

They won’t tell you who to vote for but have looked through what they can regarding the state’s candidates for Congress and Governor. (Nine candidates are running for the GOP nod for Governor, while Republican nominees for Attorney General and Comptroller are already set.) On the other hand, Congressman Andy Harris drew a primary challenger so that race is covered as well.

As for Delaware, there will eventually be a look at the two federal races, but that will be later this summer. (Disclosure: while I have done work for iVoterGuide in the past - including Maryland - I have not been asked to input on Delaware’s candidates so far this year.) That will be interesting because I already have looked into some of the information - their training for what to look for comes in handy - and we’ll see if I agree with them.

A reminder: weather is not climate

Being originally from the Midwest, I’m perhaps a little more tornado-savvy than most around here, although the natives here have me beat when it comes to hurricanes and nor’easters. Regardless, back in March we had a rough night with a few tornadoes causing heavy damage in isolated areas of the Delmarva, and just a few weeks before that we had a significant snowstorm that blacked out thousands on the peninsula, including us for several hours. (Luckily it was right after my first knee surgery so I didn’t have to go to work.)

Of course, the powers that be claim “this is what climate change looks like in Delaware,” but a more sober analysis by the Caesar Rodney Institute made it clear that it’s more of a natural fluctuation.

NOAA’s records show that Delaware’s annual tornadoes counts have varied since 1950, with some quiet years and some active ones, but no clear increasing trend over time. Looking at the number of days with a recorded tornado tells a similar story: a lot of variability, but no obvious upward pattern. This does not mean tornadoes are unimportant, only that our long-term records here do not show the steady rise implied by DNREC’s phrase “more frequent tornadoes and extreme storms.”

One thing I will say is that reporting and meteorology has improved a lot over that time, so I daresay that the better technology explains the lack of tornado-free years since about 2010, which is a trend I noticed. (Then again, the 1990s were less than tranquil here as well and there weren’t as many SUVs on the road back then.)

But with that modern technology and training, tornadoes that briefly touched down in some rural area where a spotter may not have been there to see it in person are now caught by their radar signature, and damage assessment afterward can tell the tale. To me, that explains more of the perceived increase than climate change where mankind has little influence except for the hot air government regularly bloviates.

More DExit news

Earlier this month, I was informed by the Delaware House Republicans that:

More than 60 public companies, with a combined market cap of over $3 trillion, have reportedly quit the state in the past two years alone. ﻿Delaware’s legacy as the nation’s preeminent corporate home has reaped huge benefits for the state, providing more than a third of all state revenue through tax collections, fees, and the recovery of escheated (abandoned) property. However, headline-grabbing corporate disputes, the perceived unpredictability of Delaware’s Chancery Court decisions, and tax measures passed by the General Assembly have led some major corporations, including Tesla, Meta, SpaceX, Coinbase, and Dropbox, to flee the state and incorporate in Texas and Nevada--two states that have aggressively been angling to tap into that profitable revenue stream.

This came on the heels of an effort backed by Elon Musk to get companies to leave Delaware because our courts ruled against his compensation. As I noted back in April of last year, quoting the movement:

The Leave Delaware movement is dedicated to shining a light on what we perceive as corruption, bias, and overreach within the Delaware Court of Chancery. Our movement is driven by a commitment to transparency, justice, and the principle that the legal system should serve all equally, without favor or prejudice.

I also pointed out that the response by then-newly elected Governor Matt Meyer was to increase taxes on the rest of us to make up for that shortcoming yet maintain the bloated state budget. That’s what nearly twenty years of a Democrat trifecta will get you.

And it’s interesting reading the coverage which points out corporations believe they are no longer receiving a fair shake in the state. One would think these judges would pay mind to the golden goose, but they seem to have other interests in mind. The rest of us will pay for it, right?

A note of optimism

To be in a third party as I am, I have to grudgingly accept that victories will be few and far between, particularly when you haven’t even made it to ballot access in your state.

But hope springs eternal: otherwise, I wouldn’t be writing this Substack. So, I got a missive from the Constitution Party telling me author Stu Strumwasser feels the same way. Curious, I looked him up on his Substack.

In a somewhat stunning example of life imitating art, Independents are going to win elections of major consequence this year in America. Are you skeptical? I’ll bet you a dollar. With just six months left until the midterms there appear to be one or two Senate races, one or two Gubernatorial races and between two and four races for seats in the House Of Representatives where Independent candidates not affiliated with either of the two current major parties (or owned by corporate donors) have realistic chances to win. That has never happened before in this country. Is it a blip or a harbinger of a major shift in the political landscape?

Now I see the caveat about “or owned by corporate donors” that could be his out, so he may save his dollars. (On the other hand, neither “independent” Senator is on the ballot this year.)

But here’s the hope, as he expresses:

A fictional novel can provide a roadmap for political reform. When Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle was published it led to the passage of numerous food safety laws and the creation of the FDA. Grapes Of Wrath by John Steinbeck was the impetus behind several reforms related to workers’ rights. My book, A Real Collusion, is not a cautionary tale. It isn’t a manifesto replete with a list of complaints against the current political system. It is a hopeful and inspiring illustration of what happens when ordinary people do extraordinary things. It explains why change is not impossible; it is inevitable. The tricky thing about change is that it sometimes moves too slowly to observe, and it often happens incrementally, a little bit at a time. It’s still inevitable. The Whigs and the Torries would agree if any still existed. Watch the midterm results in November. You’re gonna owe me a buck.

Now I would peg Stu as a little more left-leaning than I am, but it takes all kinds and the Constitution Party may be looking for any port in a storm. (Honestly, the difference between Left and Right these days isn’t all that large since both sides pretty much ignore the idea of limited government.) Nevertheless, it’s a good way to sell a book, and since I like books maybe I’ll check it out.

You just gotta laugh

Oh, I’m sure those with a stick up their rear end will tut-tut us about the dignity of the Presidential office and all that, but sometimes you just have to laugh and this got a loud guffaw out of me. As far as Stephen Colbert is concerned, it was pegged just about right.

Amazing what advancements AI can provide us, right? All right, just laugh. We deserve it.

So that’s enough for now. We’ll see what I come up with next month.

Please share. Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

Until my next edition of odds and ends, you can Buy Me a Coffee since I have a page there.