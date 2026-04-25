It’s getting to be that time of year, and wedding venues are a hot market right now. If they’re by the water, even better. This was from a friend’s wedding last summer.

As always on the last Saturday of the month, I have the interesting stuff that stuck around in my inbox and bookmarks - anywhere from a few sentences to a handful of paragraphs, but not long enough to stand alone as a post.

Going back for justice

It’s been a saga going on for over a year here in Delaware, and it shows no signs of letting up.

At the midpoint of the 153rd General Assembly last year, Democrats rammed through Senate Bill 159, which specifically overruled Sussex County Council’s denial of a conditional use permit to U.S. Wind to adapt part of the former Indian River power plant for their use. In response, Republicans used the little bit of power they have to hold the capital improvements budget hostage until they got a compromise measure extending the effective date to January 31 this year, awaiting a ruling by our Court of Chancery.

In March the Court incorrectly ruled that the state could usurp Sussex County’s local initiative, and the deadline for appeal was last week, April 14. Fortunately, the Sussex County Council voted 4-1 to proceed with the appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court. Big Wind’s only ally in these votes has been the lone Democrat on the County Council, Jane Gruenebaum. (Alas, her term doesn’t expire until after the 2028 election.)

This is likely only a delaying tactic, since the jurists in this case have been appointed by Democrat governors, but it also provides time for the federal government to step in and rectify its mistake of giving U.S. Wind the conditional permission in the first place to build this view-busting monstrosity that, in the words of Delaware House Republicans, “cannot be relied upon to deliver a predictable, constant baseload.” That’s something I’ve said for years, recalling that as soon as the rural electric co-ops came a century ago to wire their farms, landowners dropped their windmills like a bad habit.

The technology isn’t that much better these days, but it makes Radical Green feel good - and jacks up our electrical bills.

It’s not just who counts the votes

A recent item on Just the News cited House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer in stating that our 2020 Census was way off, with the effects still being felt.

Comer claimed the basic count was biased against Republicans because the bureau made estimations instead of doing a physical count during the COVID-19 pandemic, and estimated high in Democratic areas like major cities and underestimated in suburban areas known to be more friendly to Republicans. “The basic count was miscounted grossly in the last census, to the tune of costing the Republicans anywhere from four to five congressional seats.”

Here’s a graphic from the Government Accounting Office showing the damage. Notice where most of the miscount occurs.

Out of all the states, they overcounted Delaware the second-most.

If you assume Delaware has a population of a million, which is fairly close to reality, that overcount runs almost 55,000 people. Taken further with Comer’s remarks, you can bet that much of that Delaware overcount came in New Castle County, and based on the size of our legislative districts, may have cost Republicans in the faster-growing area of Sussex County a Senate seat and perhaps a House seat or two, especially since Democrats did the partitioning and gave themselves smaller-than-average districts to increase their numbers a bit further.

Let’s hope they get things right in 2030 and someone comes up with a fair redistricting. Even better, let’s go back to the original concept for the Delaware Senate where each county has seven Senators. That would certainly serve as the cooling saucer for bad legislation like that I detailed above.

State laws on gun control: a history

Each week I get a little update from my friends at ammo.com, but I don’t check the sales - I check the articles, because they have a nice little roundup of gun- and liberty-related news, and a couple of their pieces piqued my interest this past month.

One is on state gun control laws, and it provides a good history on their evolution (or devolution, as seen from a “shall not be infringed” viewpoint.) As author Brian Miller notes:

While both federal and state gun control laws regularly change, laws at the state level change more frequently and often without the media coverage that surrounds changes at the federal level. This results in a constant challenge for gun owners to keep up with the latest state laws, especially for those who carry their weapons across state lines. Because while some states have more restrictions than others, state gun control policies across the country are diverse and can change quickly – too easily putting responsible gun owners on the wrong side of the law.

Delaware makes an appearance in the section on universal background checks:

On May 8, 2013, Delaware Governor Jack Markell signed HB 35 into law, which closes a “loophole” in state law by requiring background checks in connection with the sale or transfer of firearms between private parties. However, HB 35 mandates that background checks be conducted by licensed firearms dealers. Then, dealers must keep records of such background checks that comply with state and federal law. In the case an unlicensed seller requests that the dealer conduct a background check on a potential buyer, licensed gun dealers are required to carry out the transfer of a firearm. The unlicensed seller and prospective purchaser are both required to appear together at the licensed dealer’s place of business to facilitate the background check and transaction.

While I’m all in favor of state determination, there are times when having 51 different laws (counting the District of Columbia) becomes problematic, and gun control is one area of concern. This is a handy little guide and history, although it barely scratches the surface.

Going off the grid

Occasionally on MER I feature the writings of Carol Seymour, who is getting better known as the Gray Camper Van Writer. (As a subscriber and someone who occasionally tracks these things, I looked and her numbers are surging.) By economic necessity, she has chosen to make her life in a small camper van, meaning she’s at the mercy of other people or places to accomplish things like going to the bathroom, bathing, and laundry. (Eating and sleeping she can do within her little camper.)

But this second ammo.com piece by Wes Littlefield goes farther than that, going through the tips and tricks of living completely off the grid. As he notes:

Living off the grid can be extremely difficult, but also extremely rewarding. Few things are more in line with the spirit of American liberty than living completely unbeholden to the government and big corporations – and going off grid gives you that freedom. While everyone else is complaining about government overreach, corporate consumerism, and Wall Street banksters, you’ll be moving your life away from the rat race. And when our economy, politics, or social structure takes a turn for the worse, you and your family will be in a far better position to weather the storm from your off-grid locale than your former neighbors.

While there is the appeal, the idea sort of reminds me of those outdoor Renaissance conventions where people dress up and cosplay as medieval lads and lasses - well, at least until they need to use the porta-potty or grab a bite to eat. I could complain about “government overreach, corporate consumerism, and Wall Street banksters” but I’m going to enjoy the creature comforts I’ve carved out for myself as well. If that’s a compromise, so be it. Out of our entire nation, I would be surprised if there were more than a few thousand (not counting Amish and others who do so for religious reasons) who embrace this lifestyle; thus, I won’t even pretend to be into this myself.

But I do have an element of anarchist and minimalist readers that drop by who would be interested in such things, so knock yourself out.

Questions on protests

This final piece from Just the News turned out to be timely given what I wrote about Wednesday. While Amanda Head was talking about No Kings, the question still remains as to what their real agenda is besides a dislike for Donald Trump. Arguably, Joe Biden’s government was at least as dictatorial, particularly in the COVID era.

“It’s a younger group of people, and they seem very, very angry. The younger group that I’m seeing out there or hearing out there are just very angry, but they don’t know what they’re angry at. They don’t have a united message,” Jeremy Louwerse of the California Post told Just The News. “They’re mad at Donald Trump, but give me some specifics. You know, it’s always, ‘Hey, I’m mad at him. I don’t like this guy. I think he’s terrible. I don’t understand him.’ But they never really offer solutions or offer any kind of alternative, or can express a specific policy that is getting under their skin.”

Locally it’s more of an older crowd, which fits because Delaware is chock full of retirees who are refugees from “blue” cities and suburbs of New York, Philly, D.C., and Baltimore. Unfortunately, they didn’t check the politics they complained about back home at the door before moving to Delaware, otherwise, they would have been complaining about the real government overreach of President Autopen.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s just another way for leftists to try and re-establish the grift they’ve had going until Trump and DOGE came along, with the cash cow being provided by those of us who pay taxes. As it stands, the government is just one big fraudulent scheme.

So that’s enough for now. We’ll see what I come up with next month.

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Until my next edition of odds and ends, you can Buy Me a Coffee since I have a page there.