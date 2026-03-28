If April is around the corner, then I’m going to use a photo from Mt. Hermon Plow Days. Because of Easter, this year’s rendition is a week later, on April 11. Pray for good weather!

As always, I have the interesting stuff that stuck around in my inbox and bookmarks - anywhere from a few sentences to a handful of paragraphs, but not long enough to stand alone as a post.

Keeping secrets

They keep telling us that the 2020 election was legit and one of the most secure in history, but data informs us otherwise.

It didn’t make much headway beyond Just the News, but we recently found out that China accessed our voter registration records. While the documents were declassified in 2022, it’s been a hush-hush subject.

That means six years later that the U.S. intelligence community has yet to fully inform the American people or the Congress on the breadth of evidence it possesses of China’s actions, how Beijing got the data, and what operations it has taken or contemplated.

Does that not make you wonder how President Autopen got 81 million votes when no other Democrat (except Kamala Harris, who just edged past the mark) has ever exceeded 75 million?

Perhaps the idea of cleaning the voter rolls and going back to an electoral system that doesn’t require the internet is a good idea? As it stands, no one has confidence in our elections and that’s not good in a republic.

More criticism of our AG

I’m glad that someone else has noticed what I saw a couple months ago about our Delaware Attorney General, Kathy Jennings. Brent Burdge at Delaware Live:

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has emerged as one of the most active state‑level opponents of President Donald Trump’s policies, using the courts to challenge the administration on everything from food assistance and education funding to tariffs, immigration, and scientific research. Her office has joined or led scores of multi-state lawsuits, and Jennings has said Delaware sued the Trump administration more than 40 times in a single year, underscoring how central this legal resistance has become to her tenure.

While Brent has done a nice job splitting out several categories of lawsuits Jennings has participated in, my contention all along is that time spent suing the federal government just because you don’t like policy is time not spent doing the job you’re supposed to be doing, that of curtailing crime in the state by putting away offenders. We have drunk drivers who will still be on the streets five or six DUIs later, for example.

If you were really worried about state’s rights and such, you should have sued the Biden administration out the wazoo. But we know it’s all about the money and power.

Opening up primaries?

Delaware is a closed primary state, meaning only registered Democrats or Republicans can vote in their primaries. Those who are independents or minor party members (like me) don’t have a say in the process.

But a bill in this year’s General Assembly may change that. HB188, which would open up the primary process, has cleared committee with a bipartisan vote.

This Act allows Delaware voters who are not affiliated with a political party to vote in a political party's primary election. Currently there are approximately 170,000 registered Delaware voters who are not affiliated with a political party. Members of a political party are not allowed to crossover and vote in another political party's primary election.

While I can understand the idea of closed primaries and how a party might want to avoid an Operation Chaos where opponents pick the nominees for them, the political reality in much of Delaware is that our elections are decided in the primary. For example, my County Council race in 2024 was one of them - we had three Republicans and no Democrats file, so the winner was determined in September. The opposite is generally true in places like Wilmington, where the Democrat primary determines the winner.

I’m hoping this passes, because it can always be reversed if things don’t work out.

Waitin’ for the bus? Might be awhile

I saw this the other day on Delaware Live and figured it needed inclusion. I’ll let them pick up the story:

A portion of Delaware’s electric bus fleet remains out of service in Wilmington, with state transit officials citing supply chain issues that have left several high-cost vehicles sidelined. According to Delaware Transit Corporation, between five and seven electric buses are not currently operating due to parts availability problems. “Between 5–7 electric buses were not operating because of supply chain issues,” said Andrew Loyola, public affairs officer for Delaware Transit Corporation, in a March 12 statement. “The company that had provided the parts had gone out of business, and they were still waiting for replacement parts.”

The problem: the charging hardware on the busses isn’t compatible with the system the state uses. So while the state awaits parts from a supplier that hasn’t gone bankrupt like the original supplier did - it’s hard to imagine how anyone could have gone bankrupt when the government did all it could to carve out a market for you - the routes are being run by good old-fashioned diesel busses.

When you consider that school districts are having the same issue with their “cheese buses” because they can only reliably operate in weather above 20 degrees, it makes you wonder why we had to pay for this experiment. It would be one thing if the manufacturers donated a few models to try, but these mandates were yet another bad idea from Radical Green. Have mercy.

The quiet part out loud

Perhaps a reason the primary bill I alluded to above is advancing is remarks by our Governor.

As the X site Leave Delaware noted: Do companies really want to be incorporated in a state where THIS is the leadership?

Indeed, right now Delaware is a Democrat trifecta, but at some point that will change. We have an unemployment rate that’s higher than the national average and economic growth that’s slower. The Democrats may try and blame Donald Trump, but there are other states succeeding with the same policies.

Like I said on Wednesday, sometimes we need to see what “red” states are doing and emulate them in order to succeed.

So that’s enough for now. We’ll see what I come up with next month.

Please share. Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

Until my next edition of odds and ends, you can Buy Me a Coffee since I have a page there.