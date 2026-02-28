March is usually the month the small flower bed in front of my church blooms, so I have several photos like this because I like the composition.

A trans cult name drop

While I write for The Patriot Post on a weekly basis, I seldom use their work in this venue because they take more of a national focus and I like to look at our little state.

But a couple weeks ago there was a name drop I couldn’t resist, from our founder Mark Alexander.

Demos have become the nation’s leading advocates for the heterophobic cult of binary gender deniers. They continue to advocate for and defend their degenderization deviancy — i.e., gender mutilation of children — and their transnormalcy agenda promoting gender devolution. And they now even have a “trans” posterchild in the House, Rep. “Sarah” McBride (D-DE), who this past weekend rolled out the same old tripe against those who don’t get in line behind his agenda: “At the end of the day, transphobia, homophobia, misogyny, and sexism are all rooted in the same prejudice. … And it’s why threats toward trans people are threats toward all women.” He is the sole representative from Joe Biden’s home state. Shocker, I know.

Well, Mark, I didn’t vote for him. In fact, I’ve never met Congressperson McBride, who seems to make a big show of coming around our state for photo-ops and such, but doesn’t really do much in the way of town hall meetings or debates.

In a way McBride reminds me of actor Jamie Farr, who despite his Toledo roots and even my volunteering at the golf tournament that bore his name for several years, will always be associated with being a guy who wore a dress. (I’ve never met him, either, which is what reminded me.) Certainly, Farr was acting a part but eventually grew out of it on the M*A*S*H show and maintained his career for decades post-women’s wear. (Farr has also been married to the same woman for over 60 years and has 2 kids.)

I’m not going to profess to know what bodily “adjustments” McBride has had (and frankly, that thought sort of makes me squeamish anyway after looking at my scarred-up knee) but one has to ask: did he sacrifice the Timmy McBride he could have been as perhaps a loving father or even a gay man who made his home in Rehoboth Beach in the pursuit of a perverted and mentally ill agenda? Unlike Farr, McBride can’t go back now.

The goal should be simple: reliable energy

Over the years I’d expended a lot of characters and pixels on what should be a simple concept: inexpensive energy that’s reliable 24/7.

But, as an article in Delaware Live revealed, there are many paths on this journey, and two particular ones are being trod by Gov. Matt Meyer and state Republicans.

Both Republicans and the governor agree that energy costs are rising and that additional generation will be needed to meet future demand. However, Republicans are prioritizing near-term construction of dispatchable baseload power, particularly natural gas, while Meyer’s approach places greater emphasis on consumer protections, regulatory oversight, and a diversified mix that includes renewables, especially offshore wind.

Diversity isn’t everything when our grids rely on power that’s available 24/7/365. We can’t consumer protect, regulatorily oversee, or cover fertile fields with solar panels which don’t work on cloudy days or at night our way into satiating increasing electrical demand. Our governor is living in a dream world, worrying about living in the lowest-lying state in the country with a climate he can’t do a thing about while letting people go bankrupt trying to pay their Delmarva Power bills.

A wind update

That makes for a good segue into a related topic, as Michelle Parsons of the Ceasar Rodney Institute checked in recently with a look at all of the wind power court cases being finely ground in and out of Delaware courtrooms, and beyond.

The key one to both Parsons and me is the latest update on the SB159 fight:

SB 159 is the law the Delaware General Assembly passed after Sussex County Council denied US Wind’s conditional use permit to bring offshore wind cables ashore at 3Rs Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park. The legislation effectively stepped in and declared the project approved despite the County’s denial. In this filing, Sussex County and Fenwick Island argue that the State cannot retroactively override a local zoning decision in this way and that doing so violates constitutional limits on government power, including separation of powers and due process protections. Importantly, this is not a re-argument of the zoning record. This case asks a broader constitutional question: whether the General Assembly had the authority to pass a law that reversed a local land-use decision after the fact and while related court proceedings were underway.

Simply put, just because the state didn’t like how a local jurisdiction voted because our state government pursues the folly that they can be more than a fart in the wind when it comes to so-called climate change isn’t an excuse to overrule them. We said no and we meant no.

Not following through

About a year ago, we had a Governor who said no as well.

“I’m not a strong believer in government mandates on consumers,” Meyer said during an interview with WHYY News. “The mechanism we take has yet to be determined, but I’m assuring Delawareans that the electric vehicle mandate will not go into effect.”

But, as Rep. Bryan Shupe noted last week, the mandate is still in place, whether it will be enforced or not: as of next January 1, the percentage of vehicles required to be zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) is slated to be 43% of their inventory. Never mind that California, which is the ZEV leader nationwide, just set a record late last year by getting to 29% sales (which would still leave a lot of unsold inventory, and far outstrips the First State’s puny numbers.) Shupe thinks the mandate should be formally killed once and for all and points out a bill to do so is stalled in the Delaware General Assembly.

Now I’m sure Shupe is angling for higher office by being vocal, but at least he’s in the fight, too, unlike the rest of the state party that seems to be comfortable with their crumbs. More on that next week.

The subtle difference

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from writer Sam Jacobs, but the freelance writer (whose work mainly focuses on guns) takes a peek at a different subject in this essay: the difference between patriotism and nationalism.

While it is long, involved, and obviously worth the read since it’s in odds and ends, this could suffice as a placeholder argument when it comes to America:

American “nationalism” is really just a form of political patriotism. The symbols of America are civic symbols, not ethnic ones. We are thinking of things like the American flag, Columbia and the State of Liberty, eagles, fireworks, colonial garb, the Constitution and Declaration of Independence and the like. There is also a great deal of pride in the military, scientific, cultural and commercial achievements of the United States – ask yourself if you consider the statue of Marines raising the flag at Iwo Jima, a photograph of Neil Armstrong landing on the moon, the works of Mark Twain, or a 1968 Camaro to be symbolic of America in some meaningful way. American patriotism is also about celebrating and venerating what we might call the “American Way of Life.” This means, very roughly speaking, the ability to start a business, own a home, leave a job, own a gun, consume media of one’s own choosing – in a word, what most Americans would identify as “freedom.” This returns us to the notion that patriotism, as opposed to nationalism, necessarily includes a commitment to a certain set of ideals defined as being synonymous with the country itself, rather than simply to a bloodline or collective history.

One key point: nationalism tends to be reductive; in other words, those who want a nation based on race only want a small portion of the country.

I had one more, but I think I’m going to promote it to a full article later this spring when the time is closer.

So that’s enough for now. We’ll see what I come up with next month.

