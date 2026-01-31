It was a brilliant but chilly February weekend my wife and I spent in Lewes, Delaware a couple years ago. It’s hard telling which end of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry is my favorite.

As always, I have the interesting stuff that stuck around in my inbox and bookmarks - anywhere from a few sentences to a handful of paragraphs, but not long enough to stand alone as a post. I crammed this one pretty full - usually I prefer about 5 items but there were a couple extra this time that were late additions.

Not much of a rally

The problem with our side of the aisle is that we can’t bring out a rent-a-mob as most of us are productive citizens. (I have an idea on this in a future post, given some information that came out.) Thus, when the Convention of States wished to have a rally in Dover on the opening day of session, it obviously wasn’t enough to carry the day. In fact, the vote on SCR114 was a slot player’s dream: 7-7-7.

The seven who were for it were the six Republicans plus Sen. Stephanie Hansen, who’s better known for pushing every renewable mandate and energy bill through the Delaware General Assembly. (Hansen abstained from the vote on SCR100 last session.) The seven who were against were all Democrats, which is to be expected.

But I want to focus on the seven Senators who did not vote: Darius Brown, Daniel Cruce, Kyra Hoffner, Spiros Mantzavinos, Marie Pinkney, Ray Seigfried, and Bryan Townsend. Of that group, Brown, Mantzavinos, and Pinkney did not vote last time either, while Cruce and Seigfried weren’t in the last Senate. They don’t have the cajones to oppose it, probably because they know that more people than not support the idea. We moved Townsend from the against column to the abstain one (Hoffner was absent last time.)

The vote went from 6-5 in favor with seven abstaining and three absent last time to that 7-7-7 mark this time, with some optimism that the side of right may yet prevail, but cowardice as well.

According to a local news report from WMDT-TV quoting Sen. Hofffner: “A lot of my constituents believe in this. They want this. I want to get there.”

Then you should have voted for it! At that point we have 8 and just need 3 more to clear the Senate.

You all willingly vote for a lot of stuff that’s bad for us - how about something right for a change?

Nothing wrong with Kansas

However, the news wasn’t all bad on the COS front as the number of states who have passed their resolution increased for the first time in four years: Kansas became the 20th state last week.

On January 22, the Kansas House of Representatives made history by approving the Convention of States resolution – SCR 1604 – by a decisive vote of 80-42 The resolution was easily approved by the Kansas Senate last year by an equally impressive vote of 29-11. As you know, this victory was not an overnight success. While the COS resolution has long had consistent and strong support in Kansas, It has taken well over a decade of hard work, overcoming disappointments, and staying the course to achieve passage.

Apparently, it would have passed last year but Kansas had a 2/3 supermajority requirement that went by the wayside last year thanks to a court case, meaning the 80-42 margin in their House was more than sufficient.

It sounds like South Dakota is the best chance to be the blackjack state and make it 21 later this year and Ohio is on the table, too; however, Nebraska has just over a year to extend its permission that will otherwise expire in 2027.

Abortion foes FACE the music?

One thing about this forum is that I can cover a lot of items, but the timeliness sometimes suffers. This came Tuesday from Delaware Right to Life:

A dangerous bill has surfaced in the General Assembly that seeks to criminalize with severe penalties, the rights of citizens to attempt to discourage another person from getting an abortion in Delaware by invoking a state’s version of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, protects access to reproductive health care facilities, was signed by Bill Clinton in 1992.

HB272 is based on the federal FACE Act, which has been used to harass those who express their desire for women to forgo abortions at abortuaries.

This Act creates the new crime of "interference with reproductive health services or exercise of religion." It is based on a substantially similar federal law (18 U.S.C. § 248). The Superior Court is vested with jurisdiction over criminal proceedings arising under this law.

In one respect it’s not a bad bill since it could be used to charge people like Don Lemon who protest at a church service, but we know that part of the law is the fig leaf for what they really want to do (that, as stated, is already covered under federal law.)

The hearing was Wednesday, and the bill passed through committee with the minimum 6 votes of 11 members (2 favorable, 4 on its merits.) “The committee found the bill agreeable, although concerns were raised about specific language of the legislation.” I have a lot of concerns.

Regardless, its next step is the House floor.

A federal bias

Tell us something we didn’t know.

According to a recent article on Just the News, renewables grabbed 90% of all federal subsidies in FY2025, based on a study by the National Center for Energy Analytics.

In a separate article, study author Paul H. Tice noted:

In my latest issue brief for the National Center for Energy Analytics, I step back and look closely at the numbers and, more importantly, the methods behind them. What emerges is a far clearer—and far more revealing—picture: the U.S. does not provide large direct subsidies to fossil fuels, and the widely publicized claims suggesting otherwise are built almost entirely on theoretical constructs rather than real fiscal flows. The problem begins with how certain organizations define the term “subsidy.” Rather than limiting the concept to explicit government outlays or targeted tax provisions, many groups—most notably the IMF and international climate advocacy networks—expand it to include what they call implicit subsidies. These are not actual payments. They are estimates of hypothetical environmental or health “costs” that governments have not charged energy producers for but could in theory. That accounting choice allows researchers to convert everyday externalities into billions of dollars in supposed subsidies. It may serve a political narrative, but it does not resemble how budget analysts or policymakers measure federal financial support.

This is the argument green energy supporters always make - that oil companies get huge subsidies from the government while they get crumbs. Looks to me like they doth protest too much.

The reason I prefer reliable energy from oil, coal, natural gas, and nuclear (mislabeled as “fossil fuels” despite the fact their origin has nothing to do with decaying plant or animal matter) is that it’s relatively inexpensive, maintains grid reliability, and creates a LOT of good-paying jobs in their extraction and processing. On the other hand, a wind turbine or solar panel is static, capricious, and once constructed, doesn’t create new jobs. All it creates is more debt for taxpayers to soak up.

Rank hypocrisy explained

This would have been an MER item, but instead Robert Bryce did a short video called Yacht-Zee$.

In it, he explains that the multi-billionaires who talk a good game about climate change often hog all the resources for themselves. After all, when you have a ship that could double as a luxury liner and needs its own supply ship, that person should sit down when climate restrictions are discussed.

It’s a nice short nine-minute look at the subject that comes across almost like a podcast, and worth watching.

Fewer gun owners in America

You would think from the media that every other person in America now owns a gun and the nation resembles the Wild Wild West, but research from ammo.com shows the opposite is true. While just under half of all households had a gun owner in 1959, the number is down to 36% today.

The other interesting stat to me is that we went from exactly half of men owning a gun in 1980 to just 36% now, but female ownership doubled from 10% to 21%.

The statistic I wish Cassandra McBride, who authored the piece, had looked into, though, was how many people hunt regularly because I suspect that’s the difference in gun ownership between our era and days gone by. And voila: here’s a piece from DeerHuntingGuide.net:

You may see hunters tout the fact that hunting license sales numbers have been increasing for nearly a decade, reaching 15.2 million in 2021 up 8.6 percent from 14 million in 1960. However, this is actually quite misleading for several reasons. First, although the number of paid license holders has been increasing since about 2010, it had been in freefall since its peak of 16.2 million in 1982[3]. In other words, despite the recent rise, numbers are still lower than they were 40 years ago when the population was much smaller. Plus, speaking of population, it’s grown much faster than the number of paid license holders. The US population in 1960 was 180 million, meaning about 7.7 percent of the population had a hunting license. Yet in 2020, the population was 83.4 percent higher at 330 million, meaning just 4.6 percent had a hunting license. That means the participation rate has declined by over 40 percent.

Much as I love the Ted Nugent song Fred Bear, there are just fewer folks who “really want to go out and get a thrill,” as Fred would say. I think that explains a lot of the gun ownership decline.

Good news from tragedy

Two days before Christmas the state of Delaware was rocked by the news that State Trooper Matthew “Ty” Snook was gunned down while working an overtime shift at the DMV branch in Wilmington. His assailant was killed in a subsequent exchange of gunfire with other law enforcement officers, with no other victims. Reportedly, however, Snook saved a potential victim by pushing her out of the way, taking a fatal bullet in the process.

Snook left behind a wife and one-year-old daughter, but one thing the family won’t have to worry about is a mortgage thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as they stepped up to pay off the Snooks’ house.

According to WBOC-TV:

“Corporal Snook’s final act was not to seek safety for himself, but to get someone else out of harm's way. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to stand with the family he leaves behind and ensure that his courage, selflessness, and bravery will never be forgotten,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Obviously, Mrs. Snook and her daughter would give anything to have a loving husband and father back, but it’s good to see that someone cares about law enforcement given its reputation these days.

That’s enough for now. We’ll see what I come up with next month.

