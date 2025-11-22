Our church’s choir sings in its annual Christmas Cantata from December, 2022. I’ve always said Christmas doesn’t really begin until we have the Cantata, which is normally held in mid-December.

As always, I have the interesting stuff that stuck around in my inbox and bookmarks. I moved this one up a week, though, for a Black Friday weekend announcement.

A shutdown veteran speaks out

You probably know Rick Santorum as a former Senator from Pennsylvania who once ran for President in 2012. More recently, he’s been a key backer of the Convention of States movement.

It was through them that I gained his perspective on the recent government shutdown, as one who had been there when shutdowns became more common under President Bill Clinton.

“Government shutdowns really became a thing in the 90s,” said former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum in an exclusive interview with Convention of States.



In this case, he explained, the Republicans ultimately “folded because what the Democrats were pushing for was just a straight extension — in other words, we can have these discussions, but we’re not going to have them with a gun to our head because of the government shutdown.”



Santorum, who represented Pennsylvania in the House from 1991 to 1995, had left to join the Senate earlier that year. Although the spending debate primarily involved his Republican colleagues in the House, he said it changed the way he viewed the give-and-take of the legislature.



“I was all for fighting the battle, but I’m all for having a winning strategy. You’ve got to have an end game in everything.” Objecting to the misguided complaint that “if you’re someone like that, you’re a sell-out,” he responded, “No, you’re not a sell-out; you’re a realist in understanding that legislatures are about compromise and cooperation. It’s not about getting what I want; nobody gets what they want. You always have to have some sort of accommodation, and that’s the way the structure of the government was put together, particularly in the Senate, where you need 60 votes.”

The same rules apply to more recent shutdowns, but this time the GOP had an advantage since it was their principal legislation at stake. It’s an interesting perspective worth checking out.

The health insurance premium question

We’ve heard the wailing and gnashing of teeth from the Left about the end of Obamacare premium payment subsidies. Leave it to our friends at the Caesar Rodney Institute to provide clarity.

According to the Delaware Department of Insurance, which announced in August, Delaware’s ACA marketplace plans could see rate increases averaging 25% to 35% for 2026 if the enhanced subsidies expire. That would primarily affect higher-income households that benefited from the temporary expansion. If the subsidies continue, they will require additional taxpayer funding—costs ultimately absorbed through higher federal and state spending. For most Delawareans, including working families, retirees, and low-income individuals, insurance costs will remain stable. (Emphasis mine.)

This is in response to the anecdotal evidence provided by people like our junior senator LBR, who kindly fails to talk about how much this person makes. It could be that person was getting a huge break thanks to the subsidies, even if he or she was making 400% of poverty level. One cure for this: more competition, perhaps with plans from other states - but she won’t talk about that either.

I can tell you our premium is relatively stable, because my wife went to full-time (which lowers premiums over part-time) and will no longer have to cover her soon-to-be 26-year-old daughter after the first of the year - so it will just be employee + spouse. This is why you need to not believe the sky is falling.

Does pot remove your Second Amendment rights?

In Second Amendment news, passed along by ammo.com:

This is an interesting one, the obvious question being why pot is so different from alcohol or other drugs. If you are a Second Amendment purist, this wouldn’t matter because you would be responsible for your own actions in any civil or criminal case stemming from usage of a gun.

The fine ammo slingers also have out a report on the safest cities that’s worth looking over. In Delaware, albeit with caveats (there are fewer than three cities reporting) the winner is Middletown, and in Maryland it’s Rockville. (You really weren’t expecting Wilmington or Baltimore, were you?) It’s not the best study, but worth placing in the hopper.

Updates on previous items

I just wanted to bring you up to date on two newsworthy items that came up in previous posts, including my last odds and ends a few weeks ago.

It was unanimous among the three Central Committees involved, so Maryland Governor Wes Moore will be selecting local farmer Howard “Kevin” Anderson to be the next Delegate from District 38A, succeeding the late Delegate Charles Otto, whose death I noted last month.

In a release, the tri-county committees wrote that:

Mr. Anderson is a respected community leader with life-long ties to the district, a strong record of public and civic engagement, and a demonstrated commitment to the agriculture, small business, and coastal community priorities that define District 38A. The Republican Central Committees of Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset Counties are confident he will honor Delegate’s Otto’s legacy while bringing a steady, solutions-oriented representation to the General Assembly.

That will keep at least one farmer in the Maryland General Assembly as a voice for the agricultural industry, which is dominant on the Eastern Shore.

On the other hand, when I wrote about the demise of Salisbury’s rainbow crosswalk, I noted Michele Gregory, a vocal opponent of Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor, was a candidate for Wicomico County Executive. But on her social media and Substack a few days later, Gregory announced she was suspending that campaign due to both the rainbow crosswalk issue and, more importantly, the abrupt resignation of a fellow City Council member.

Unfortunately, the events of this past week have changed that. I’ve wrestled with this decision, but my commitment has always been to the people of Salisbury first. Right now, my city needs me here. My focus will be on rebuilding confidence in our council, ensuring transparency, and fighting for the fair and responsible leadership our residents deserve.

At some point soon I’m going to start getting together a post about who’s in and out for 2026 locally, but for now I’m going to enjoy the holidays, like with the next portion of odds and ends.

Yes, the list is back

Since I bumped this out in front of Black Friday, you get the hot-off-the-press Made in America Gift Guide for 2025, from the Alliance for American Manufacturing.

I told you awhile back in a Monday memory how I got tangled up with the whole manufacturing scene, but I’ve done this list for several years as an off-and-on odds and ends staple because I believe that Americans should be working to make stuff and create value rather than push paper. Not only did I grow up in the Rust Belt, but my dad kept the machinery for making concrete block in order - so hundreds of homes and businesses around northwest Ohio had block my dad helped to produce, even if it was for a purpose as lowly as creating a foundation wall. (You can make stylish buildings out of concrete block, too, although that material isn’t as much in vogue in this day and age.) Now that’s adding value to the raw materials of Portland cement and aggregate.

No concrete block here, but this year the First State is represented by three companies:

This Wilmington-based company born during the Covid-19 pandemic hand pours scented candles, but it’s not just an olfactory experience; each product comes with a spooky backstory written out with it. Blessed Hex candles are a vibe. Try its signature fragrance, Nefertiti’s Sarcophagus, which the company calls “a sophisticated take on fresh linen.” Midwinter is a jeweler founded by a husband-and-wife team in 2013 that focuses on wedding and engagement bands, but in their small shop you can build any ring you want. Fully customizable! Earrings, bracelets and necklaces all available too. When you need something done right, like a cocktail that’ll cure your hangover, you sometimes gotta do it yourself. But don’t buy all those Bloody Mary ingredients; buy a pack of ready-made Devil Daves Bloody Mary Sticks. They’re TSA-safe and (as the company points out) airlines typically serve tomato juice on commercial flights. So make it happen: If you share a photo of yourself enjoying an airbound Bloody Mary made with Devil Daves, the company will give you a discount off your next purchase.

While the first two companies are Wilmington-based, Devil Daves is headquartered in Rehoboth Beach, right on the main drag downtown by the boardwalk. Looks like they also do various flavors of pickles, too, which is what I’d be interested in.

That’s enough for now. We’ll see what I come up with next month as part of that “dead week” between Christmas and New Year’s.

