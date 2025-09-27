Until the plandemic finally did it in, Salisbury used to have an Autumn Wine Festival every October. These bottles are from one of the longtime participants, Far Eastern Shore Winery out of Easton, Maryland. This photo is from the 2012 rendition.

As always, I have the interesting stuff that stuck around in my inbox and bookmarks. After a month away, it’s back on its regular last Saturday of the month.

Regulation run amok

From our state legislative Republicans comes this beauty: to wire a thermostat in your house, you’ll need a licensed electrician.

Don’t believe me? In August, the state of Delaware proposed regulations removing an exemption from previous renditions of the National Electrical Code for low-voltage work.

As the House Republicans explain:

Low-voltage wiring—typically under 50 volts—is used in a wide range of applications, including telephone systems, sound systems, cable television, closed-circuit video systems, satellite dish antennas, instrumentation and temperature controls, landscape lighting, networking, communication systems, and security systems. Under current Delaware regulations, low-voltage system installations are specifically exempt from requiring a licensed electrician. The proposed change would eliminate that exclusion. Low-voltage systems are also low-amperage, a combination that creates little to no risk of shock or fire. While some states require special licensing or certification for low-voltage technicians, many, like Delaware, do not.

My representative was caught unaware on this one, too.

“I am not aware of any state in the nation that requires a licensed electrician to install a doorbell, thermostat, or any other low-voltage device,” said State House Minority Leader Tim Dukes, R-Laurel, who learned about the issue through a constituent. “I will be expressing my opposition to the board, and I urge everyone to do the same. This is an example of regulatory overreach that would eventually harm every household and business by unnecessarily imposing higher costs.”

Here’s the thing: having dealt with these codes in my professional life, I’ve become more and more convinced that the emphasis within them has shifted from life safety to protection of various industries and constituent groups. One example: changing the attic insulation requirements from R-49 to R-60 isn’t that much of an energy savings but helps the spray foam contractors at the expense of batt insulation. In this case, it seems as though the electricians’ union has managed to find its way into writing this section of the code to make work for themselves as opposed to those with a smaller, less powerful lobbying group. Hopefully either the regulators will think better or the legislature will write a more sensible law.

Gotta be a blue collar Republican man

Writing at Just The News, Amanda Head explains that the new GOP is intended for the working class.

The One Big Beautiful Bill, championed by Trump, contains dozens of initiatives aimed at boosting the middle-class and blue-collar America. Perhaps the most emblematic may be the new expansion of Pell Grant usage. Pell Grants are a federal government subsidy provided to students who need financial assistance to pay for education beyond grade school. The grants used to apply only to four-year colleges and universities. (…) However, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act enacted in July, broadens financial support for short-term vocational training programs, allowing low-income students to fund trade certifications. Effective July 1, 2026, students can use these grants for accredited programs spanning eight to 15 weeks, such as training for electricians, plumbers and medical assistants. The Workforce Pell Grant initiative, as it is newly identified in the legislation, seeks to address labor shortages by supporting education for high-demand, well-paying trade careers.

I’ve been in this Mike Rowe camp for the longest time - not only because I have a vocational school background (it’s where I was taught drafting as preparation for my career in architecture) but because I realize that we need people who can work in the trades. While everyone has said for the last two generations that a college degree was the only way to get ahead, this article shows that Pell Grants are rightfully expanding their horizon.

To be quite honest, the government is probably getting a lot better ROI from vocational training than yet another womyn’s studies major. While you still have to convince me that this is a proper use of government largesse, at least this approach is the more useful one.

More straight talk about government

Last month I cited Tom DeWeese, whose wisdom is being shared by the Constitution Party in preparation for their meeting next month, for which he is the featured speaker. This time I got something different.

Here are his thoughts about government assistance:

Why are the conditions so bad in this government-controlled housing? Government is a monopoly that has no incentive to be efficient. The taxpayers are forced to pay and the money rolls in so the politicians can puff out their chests over how generous THEY are in helping the less fortunate. Meanwhile, the management of these properties is by government bureaucrats with no personal stake in the projects. Their paychecks keep rolling in, no matter what happens to the properties they manage. Only private owners care about the condition of their property. In such an atmosphere, the inherent hopelessness leaves little room for making future goals for their lives. There is no way out once the system has a hold on you.

Have you ever driven by (or through) a government project? Everyone and everything just looks tired, beaten down, and worn out. What was supposed to be a hand up out of poverty has become a way of life for far too many people, who are then told that they need to vote for the party that put them in that situation for fear that they might lose what little scraps they have otherwise. That’s not the America we should strive for, is it?

Assistance in running for office

Debbie Wuthnow, who runs iVoterGuide - as full disclosure, I have spent several election cycles as one of their panelists and covered elections big and small in over half a dozen states now - had this to say as part of an e-mail missive:

It’s easy to get frustrated with politics and complain about government officials. Why do they keep spending our money? Why don’t they fight harder for this issue … or that one? When I’m tempted to complain about how something’s run at my church, at work, or in my household, this question often comes to mind and guards my tongue: “Are you willing to be part of the solution?”

To that end, they’re offering a free online training course for those to carefully consider whether they’d like to take the leap.

Campaign Training for Christians will feature former political consultants, campaign managers, finance directors, and communications experts to provide a blueprint for what it takes to run for office as a Christian, while guarding your biblical worldview and your integrity. (…) The free online class will be offered 7-8:30 p.m. (CST) on Wednesdays for four weeks: October 15, 22, 29, and November 5. The class features live presentations and times for Q&A to get all your questions answered. Even if you can’t attend each week, go ahead and register, and we’ll send you the recordings after each session.

It’s been a couple years now, but I did a short two-part series myself on running for office, which I have at the local level several times. That may be worth reading before signing up for the iVoterGuide course.

Working to reduce electric bills

Our regional electric grid is controlled by PJM, and according to David Stevenson and the fine folks at the Caesar Rodney Institute, they’re not pleased with having to deal with state mandates anymore. Well, guess what? Neither am I, and the way to combat it is NOT to be foolish enough to believe mankind is changing the climate and adjust our electrical sources accordingly.

Stevenson also talks about another fool’s errand our state participates in, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI.

While RGGI does not alter the outcome on high-demand days, it has reduced in-state generation. That increases transmission distance and congestion charges, which are passed on in electric bills but are not captured in official state calculations. RGGI costs are added to electric bills, although the exact amount can vary. Because Delmarva Power buys power indirectly from market suppliers, the precise cost impact on Delaware customers cannot be calculated. NOTE: Virginia provides a clearer example. Utilities there tracked RGGI costs directly, and according to the Virginia Mercury, Dominion Energy residential customers paid an average of $4.50 per month in 2023 when allowance prices averaged $13.49. That suggests customers would have paid about $6.50 per month, or $78 per year, in 2024 had Virginia not exited the program. Broader data also show that RGGI has shifted, rather than reduced, emissions. Generation has moved from coal-fired power plants to much lower-emitting natural gas facilities, primarily because natural gas prices have dropped dramatically with the fracking revolution. Natural gas prices fell from $8-$14 per thousand cubic feet in the 2000s to about $2.50 today. This price-driven shift has cut PJM carbon dioxide emissions by 41% since 2005, largely independent of RGGI.

Natural gas prices are back on the increase, but not to the levels we saw two decades ago - at least not in the short-term.

But the true use of RGGI is to create a state-controlled slush fund for wealth redistribution, as Delaware extracts from utilities to help the poor and creating more dependence on government for them. That’s the bottom line, and why we should listen to Stevenson and withdraw from RGGI posthaste. Unfortunately, we have a tone-deaf governor who thinks more government intervention is the solution for almost everything.

That’s enough for now. We’ll see what I come up with next month.

