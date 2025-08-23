A late-summer sunset on a creek off the Indian River here in Delaware. This was actually from a birthday I spent with some friends a few years ago - when they still had the boat.

As always, I have the interesting stuff that stuck around in my inbox and bookmarks. I’m doing this a week early (as opposed to the last Saturday of the month) since that’s a holiday weekend. I have a little something in mind for next weekend, though.

People are scared about right-wing teenagers

I haven’t watched this show to verify it for myself, but from what Mark Meckler of the Convention of States has said, the Amazon Prime show Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War describes something called Teen Mania - basically trying to disparage Christians, as usual.

Of course, Meckler is looking at this from the COS point of view, which he describes as:

It’s right in the middle of this exposé about a supposedly ominous Christian group from the 90s that Convention of States makes its debut Amazon Prime appearance, described in the most sinister terms imaginable. According to one review of the show, “Basically these fanatics are insecure people who feel threatened by the existence of logical minds. Today, they want to invoke the Convention of States, a method through which they can amend the constitution. That can only be done if two-thirds of the state legislatures apply to Congress, and the extreme right-wing people do believe that they would be able to make that dream into reality.”

I’m choosing to look at this a different way, though. Remember the late, great Rush Limbaugh often saying that the Left will always tell you what they fear most? Every night I pray for revival, and what better way to make this nation better than for the children to lead another (long-overdue) Great Awakening? After all, it was the older Baby Boomers who, as teenagers, began this long slide into Gomorrah with their protests against the Vietnam War, drug use, and advocacy for free love.

As someone who grew up in that era of “sex, drugs, and rock and roll” I can see how it was somewhat damaging. Maybe the pendulum will swing the other way, just in time to save our nation.

Does this describe government or what?

This is a commentator by the name of Tom DeWeese, whose claim to fame is he’ll be a featured speaker when the Constitution Party next gets together in October. (Nope, I won’t be there.) But I like this opening statement:

They told me if I took the red pill I would be able to see reality – the truth of what is really going on around us. Well, I just happened to have a red pill, and I took it. Suddenly there was a bright light almost blinding my eyes. Then, like traveling through time, I was rushing forward, I grew dizzy, and then, as my eyes cleared and I could stand in a steady manner, everything became crystal clear! I could see that the American people, and their every action, are being ruled, regulated, restricted, licensed, registered, directed, checked, inspected, measured, numbered, counted, rated, stamped, censured, authorized, admonished, refused, prevented, drilled, indoctrinated, monopolized, extorted, robbed, hoaxed, fined, harassed, disarmed, dishonored, fleeced, exploited, assessed, and taxed to the point of suffocation and desperation.

So I looked up the American Policy Center that DeWeese founded and this is what they have to say about themselves:

The American Policy Center is one of the original organizations to expose and fight to stop the enforcement of the United Nation’s Agenda 21, and its policy of Sustainable Development. Today that fight carries on against Agenda 2030, The Green New Deal, and the Great Rest (sic), all part of the same international globalist grab for power which is now being implemented on the local levels of our government. When private property rights are protected sustainable development policies cannot be enforced.

This little message comes to me in the midst of a local controversy about how our property taxes have been refigured thanks to reassessment that the ACLU and other plaintiffs in the court settlement which decreed said reassessment claimed was long overdue. As part of that, many people saw their taxes rise significantly and some school districts took the opportunity to increase their property tax take by 10% without the need for approval of a ballot initiative - as would normally be the case.

Delaware used to be considered a low tax, business-friendly state but now it’s become more about sustaining government. We’re just being ruled, regulated, etc. to death here. Time for change.

Is it now time to pack the court?

One of two pieces from the Capital Research Center this month is from their Parker Thayer, and it points out something obvious: notice that no one wants to add four justices to the Supreme Court anymore? Now would be a good time to do it, don’cha think? (Yes, that’s serious snark.)

But as Thayer concludes:

When former allies of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin fell out of favor, they would get airbrushed out of the official photos. One day, a formerly popular general or political commissar would be in the photo, standing right next to Uncle Joe, but the next day they’d be gone. In fiction, this behavior was lampooned by the protagonist in George Orwell’s Nineteen-Eighty-Four, whose job it was to toss inconvenient news and facts into a “memory hole” that erased them forever from the historical and media record. The Just Majority coalition probably isn’t this honest. As soon as the right politicians are in place, expect the Left to pull court packing back out of the memory hole.

If you need a trip down Memory Lane and a good laugh, check it out.

A treatise on unions, just in time for Labor Day

The other CRC piece comes from their Michael Watson, who did a listicle about ten key Big Labor facts.

I’m going to focus on #2 here: Organized labor has sought to reverse its long decline not by changing its offerings, cleaning up its internal operations, or politically moderating, but by forcing workers to join unions and pay dues.

I’ve always believed states should be right-to-work for just that very reason. Just like you consider advertisements and sales pitches from Toyota, Ford, Chevy, and all the rest when you’re out to buy a car, the opportunity to join a union should have to compete in an arena of ideas, not just be forced upon a worker as a condition of employment. (And yes, there is protection for workers who don’t want to join a union in a closed shop - I just don’t think there should be such a thing as a closed shop.)

I work in an industry that’s not really unionized but there is an organization that sort of acts like a union when it comes to advocacy and lobbying government for such unnecessary things as continuing education requirements. I don’t have to join, and I’d say over the years it’s been about 50-50 whether my peers joined or not. And that’s fine - a couple-three times a year they waste their money beseeching me to join and I laugh at them. They just don’t have good selling points.

If you’re going to pay a significant chunk of money for union dues, you should get more than just a modest wage bump or higher-ups who don’t support the same things you do. Show us the bennies and Benjamins.

Advice for seniors (like me)

We all need to defend ourselves. And once you get to a certain age, it becomes even more important because the youthful strength and reaction time just isn’t there.

And since I’m on the mailing list for gun (and writing) friendly ammo.com this was a good venue to share a piece on arming the elderly.

Cassandra McBride explains:

One of the most challenging aspects of aging is accepting the fact that we can no longer do everything we once could. Our minds may remain sharp and capable, but our strength, reaction time, and perception may not be what they once were, and that’s okay. Whether you’re exploring self-defense options for yourself or helping a loved one stay safe and independent, this guide is here to help! The following sections will help you select the best self-defense tools for seniors, regardless of prior knowledge or experience.

Regardless of choice of weapon, they also make the point that one should, “Always train when you can and obey the four rules of gun safety.” That’s good advice.

Setting the stage for SMRs

While most of what the Delaware General Assembly did in its overtime period as part of the compromise measure for the intrusive SB149 was detrimental, there was one good thing that came out: I’m sure part of the compromise with the GOP over the capital budget they were holding out on resulted in the state passing SCR18, which I described a few months ago.

Of course, after the whereas and wherefores, the members have to be selected, and unfortunately a lot of them are already dictated. Some of them make sense, such as the president of Delaware Electric Cooperative (my utility) but others are open-ended and appointed by the governor.

But if the governor wants to be smart, he will appoint this guy, David Stevenson of the Caesar Rodney Institute. As he recently wrote:

Policy is finally catching up with the technology. In July 2024, Congress passed the ADVANCE Act of 2024, which included amendments that I drafted. The amendments made recycling used nuclear fuel a federal priority and created an award for the first advanced reactor that could consume plutonium. The Act also directed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) a year to find ways to accelerate permit approvals to 18 months. In June 2025, the NRC announced an 18-month timeline to permit the construction of a 100-megawatt advanced nuclear design SMR in Texas for Dow Chemical, thus meeting that goal. In 2025, I helped establish a "used nuclear fuel" discussion team to determine key objectives for federal and state legislation to finally resolve the used-fuel challenge. The group includes key members of the nuclear industry, including legacy companies and existing public organizations, and companies directly involved in reprocessing and recycling used fuel.

I’m not old enough to remember the 1950s hype about nuclear power being so cheap they wouldn’t even bother metering it. (I just remember reading about it somewhere.) But when you think about it, this is something that checks the box environmentalists demand (carbon-free) and the box I demand (reliable, with little need for backup except for periods of scheduled maintenance.)

Putting one SMR in each county, with perhaps a second in New Castle County to handle their needs, would likely be enough to give Delaware the reliable power it needs for decades to come - no need to muck up the ocean view with offshore wind or clutter up usable agricultural land with fields of solar panels.

That’s enough for now. We’ll see what I come up with next month.

Until my next edition of odds and ends, you can Buy Me a Coffee since I have a page there.

Please share. Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

Until my next edition of odds and ends, you can Buy Me a Coffee since I have a page there.