And America says, “you’ve already caused a government shutdown, now go slink back into your holes.”

In the immortal words of Yogi Berra, it’s “deja vu all over again.”

As I’m sure the media will promote over the couple weeks preceding the event to attempt to build the crowd of miscreants, the Astroturf Left is going to waste another fine fall afternoon bellyaching about their 20/80 issues.

Or, to paraphrase myself from last time, changing the date and season:

To our friends on the Left, though, that October 18 date is just another excuse to waste a beautiful fall Saturday supporting the 20% of America who thinks waste, fraud, and abuse aren't so bad when a dime of government spending is at stake and that an America teeming with the wretched refuse of illegal aliens has to step aside and be forgiving when those who don't belong here in the first place decline to assimilate and in the process commit heinous acts.

And this time they’re not even hiding the fact they’re Astroturf:

Right now, we’re in round the clock coordination with our No Kings partners to make No Kings 2 one of the largest days of protest in US history.

Haven’t you run out of laundered USAID and NGO money yet? While the individual protestors swear up and down they’re doing it for free, the organizers haven’t been denying they’re getting a paycheck. Just collect the pre-printed signs and take them to the site, brick pallets optional.

Before I get to my next point, though, let me detour to what could be a nasty government shutdown the Democrats wish to orchestrate. Don’t believe me? Here’s Indivisible again:

TELL DEMOCRATS: We need courage, not cowardice! You must call on Leader Schumer to FIGHT LIKE HELL and lead a unified Democratic front. Before the Schumer Surrender in March, your senator(s) and most other Democrats were willing to do whatever it took to block Trump’s far-right funding plan -- but Schumer and nine weak-willed Dems gave in and divided the party. This time, Schumer must say early, often, and loudly that Democrats WILL NOT SURRENDER ONE VOTE for a budget that funds Trump’s chaos or locks in his healthcare cuts. We need you to contact Senate Democrats so they can publicly call on Schumer to make this pledge.

I’ve already told one of my Senate Democrats I’m holding him responsible for a shutdown. They have a budget, pass the damn thing. That’s the attitude we need to take, one that says it will be their fault - because it will be. To use Indivisible’s words in the correct manner, let’s make the Democrats OWN the government shutdown.

Truth be told, though, I wouldn’t mind a government shutdown because Donald Trump would be the one dictating what employees are “essential” and which ones are not. That could be fun. But the media will try and blame Trump and he wasn’t the holdup.

Now back to the protest.

The obvious comparison for Indivisible’s effort is that of the TEA Party back in 2009, when the fledgling group spent all spring and summer holding protests around the country. But once election season hit, they got to work on specific races such as the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial elections and the special election in New York’s 23rd Congressional district - the race where Doug Hoffman ran on the Conservative ticket, making it a spirited three-way battle. That was a lesson learned by the TEA Party, as I recalled in my book The Rise and Fall of the TEA Party.

Chapter 4: What Can Brown Do For Us? November 28, 2023 “It was a miracle moment...(Scott Brown) went from zero on the radar screen to what everyone was paying attention to.” - Christen Varley, Greater Boston Tea Party. Read full story

While Virginia was a runaway for Republican Bob McDonnell that fall, the New Jersey race was a tossup that the TEA Party may have swayed to Chris Christie. Those two races were a precursor to much more success in 2010.

So, the way I look at it is that protestors on October 18 are doing one thing and not doing another thing. What they are doing is reminding people that they are on the losing side of issues like illegal immigration, government waste, crime, and helping out the working class.

But what they are NOT doing is knocking on doors and making phone calls in New Jersey and Virginia, which accrues to the benefit of two GOP candidates at the top of their respective tickets, Jack Ciattarelli and Winsome Sears. (In the latter case, how many liberal heads would explode if a black Republican immigrant woman wins the governor’s chair?) And this doesn’t count the myriad local elections already underway where conservatives are trying to gain or expand their footholds.

Go ahead and hang out on the street corners, jokers. I’ll just enjoy life.

