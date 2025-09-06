Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
5m

The left has nothing at all going for them. No vision, no plan, no issue, and nothing the public actually supports. One would almost think the Uniparty has decided the Demonrats need to go away, to be replaced by the communist party. As things are today, all they'd need to do is change the letterhead and logo. They're already more Lenin than Lincoln.

Yes, if the government shuts down, it's their fault. Own it Demunists! Hamburger Chuck is useless and will be replaced by AOC (Another Overt Communist). New York will become a people's republic and no one here in the heartland will give a damn.

Pretty much same as it ever was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture