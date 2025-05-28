This is about as close as we get to a king in this country. Photo by Crystal Berdion on Unsplash

Memorial Day began a time of year where we are awash with the red, white, and blue: it morphs into Flag Day on June 14 and culminates in Independence Day, after which thoughts turn to that long-awaited family vacation and (believe it or not) back-to-school sales.

To our friends on the Left, though, that June 14 date is just another excuse to waste a beautiful summer Saturday supporting the 20% of America who thinks waste, fraud, and abuse aren't so bad when a dime of government spending is at stake and that an America teeming with the wretched refuse of illegal aliens has to step aside and be forgiving when those who don't belong here in the first place decline to assimilate and in the process commit heinous acts.



They claim we have a king, but it's funny how they don't protest when the pawn of a lowly and unelected district judge (for whom they went judge-shopping) slaps down a restraining order that affects the entire country.



In this case, June 14 is three commemorations in one: not only is it Flag Day, but the United States Army turns 250 years old - we had an Army, Navy, and Marine Corps before we were a nation, as all of them were created by the Continental Congress in 1775 in our runup to independence - and, rather coincidentally, President Trump celebrates his 79th birthday. That last part is what leftists object to, believing Trump is having a parade in his own honor. (Granted, President Autopen wasn’t going to do anything to celebrate the Army’s semiquincentennial.)



So they will go stand along the streets and in the parks, blocking and disrupting traffic to wave their Astroturf signs claiming America has no kings, all the while forgetting that Trump's predecessor (or those who were governing in his place) was all for ignoring the Supreme Court when it came to student loan forgiveness.

But what do these people support?

They want government as it was during the Biden administration: bloated and full of waste, fraud, and abuse.

They want to keep the slush fund known as USAID going, even if it was working against America’s interests.

They want an open border; more specifically, they wanted to enshrine into law allowing thousands of illegal aliens to cross the border every day. (And some spineless Republicans were willing to go along.) But we didn’t need a new law, just a new President.

By that same token, they are fighting to keep criminal illegal aliens here through the “due process” they never received coming in, and oftentimes after ignoring orders to depart through a previous due process.

They are all for biological boys who think they are girls playing in (and dominating) girls’ sports. Then again, they have a gender-dysphoric Congressman flaunting his mental illness representing our state the national transgender population.

They’re just fine with unreliable and taxpayer-supported expensive solar and wind boondoggles in the name of combating “climate change” rather than reliable energy sources like natural gas and (eventually) a revived nuclear program. Notice no one wants solar and wind to power their AI programs?

As Indivisible, the front group for dark-money donors, claims, “Donald Trump has disgraced those principles. He’s actively defying our courts, sidelining Congress, cracking down on dissent, and, with this ego-driven military parade, stealing from the people to pay for his birthday party.”

Defying courts, sidelining Congress, and cracking down on dissent? Why, that sounds like a Democrat.

Basically, for a group of people who call themselves “progressive” they certainly want to regress to a time when we were working in the wrong direction. The only thing we were progressing toward was tyranny.

This isn’t to say that I’m completely enamored with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, but he certainly beats the alternative. I’d rather have a parade and celebration that commemorates what is good about America (an Army which has defended freedom around the world) than the bigger, more intrusive government these protestors demand.

It looks like they’re doing these events locally to me (as of this writing, 2 1/2 weeks out) in Salisbury and Cambridge, Maryland and Dover, Delaware. (There’s also a couple in my old hometown of Toledo and one in Wauseon, Ohio.) They won’t tell you the specific location unless you sign up, but I suspect you can just follow the news truck because our local stations love to cover these anti-Trump protests (but largely ignored the TEA Party back in the day.) If you happen to see them, just laugh while you celebrate our flag and what truly makes America great. Hint: it’s freedom and liberty, not government that will tell you when and how to wipe your bum.

