You’re almost 250 years late to the party, but welcome aboard anyway.

On Sunday I noted that there would be seven local groups of people wasting away what promises to be a lovely fall Saturday griping about Donald Trump. That’s essentially what they are complaining about - well, that and he has a vision of making America great again which doesn’t comport with theirs. Given their support of the last administration, I would suggest they want to make America sucky.

I will grant there are a few conservatives for whom Trump rubs them the wrong way because he goes against a couple of their core values, especially when it comes to free trade and tariffs. They may also be for more immigration than Trump seems to want because they like the cheap labor - I call that group the Chamber of Commerce types, and they were fine with the Bush-era conservatism that ruled the Republican Party for decades, mellowing into the pale pastels Ronald Reagan warned us about and that gave us Barack Obama despite the best efforts of what became the TEA Party.

To that perspective, Trump has horrified them by being the bull in the china shop: slapping up tariffs on everyone, friend and foe, and using the Border Patrol and ICE to crack down on illegal immigration - not just by securing the border (as he did almost immediately upon taking office) but also ejecting thousands of criminal illegal aliens who flocked here under the previous administration that these protestors seem to be pining for.

And then we had the One Big, Beautiful Bill that almost lurched into disaster but managed to secure the 2017 Trump tax cuts for years to come, or at least until the next Democrat trifecta raises taxes by repealing them. As part of that, much of the government fat was pruned out; meanwhile, Trump has done his level best to root out those in government service who aren’t getting along with his program and attempting to herd all the remaining cats therein.

Luckily, there’s a meme I ran across awhile back that shows exactly why these people are protesting.

I would love to meet the meme creators for The Patriot Post - they earn their keep.

It’s only been nine months since President Trump took office, and it makes you wonder why these people want to go back to the policies of President Autopen. The only people who seemed to be fat and happy then were the people who are sponsoring the Astroturf protestors. Do we really want to go back to open borders, increasing energy costs thanks to the New Green Deal they misnamed the Inflation Reduction Act, endless wars, more grooming of kids to be “transgender,” and supporting anti-American views on the public airwaves? I sure don’t.

Granted, in my estimation there’s a long way to go to making America great again and I’m not convinced Donald Trump is going to be the sole reason we arrive at that point, if we ever do. To make American great again is to make America Constitutional again, and that would require an entire change of mindset for those who are overly dependent of government, Moreover, there are a lot of people around the world who will have something to say about that as we pay for decades of bad policies.

But if you listen to the AWFLs* who will be out in force this coming weekend, all you’ll hear is Trump-bashing and no constructive solutions to the issues we have with a government that’s lost its concept of being limited, as the Founders intended it to be. Laugh at first, then show them some pity and compassion - remember, a shepherd has to have patience with his sheep, too.

*Affluent White Female Liberals - the Karens who make up most of the protestor group, along with their whipped husbands or soy boy companions if they have them.

