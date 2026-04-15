Now I’ll go from a Monday memory of my own to a collective memory for all of us - a snapshot of how our rural ancestors used to live.

I’ve used photos from this unique event just down the road from me outside Salisbury, Maryland a few times over the years because I like the pictures and its early April timing is a sign that spring is fast approaching. But it’s also a reminder of a simpler time when people used to have to need real horse power to perform the tasks a $200k tractor can now do with its various attachments and GPS, and I’ll eventually get to that equine propulsion with help from my lovely wife Kim, who took some of these photos.

There are always a handful of vendors at the event, selling (for the most part) their homemade wares. But there was also a local bank and church camp represented, too.

(By the way, I don’t like the gallery feature so this will be best read onsite and not by e-mail - particularly since this will probably be too long for e-mail.)

There’s been an increased focus on music in the event during recent years, with this quartet singing a song that Plow Days Association president Pastor Oren Perdue knew from his youth, the 4-H Song.

All four of these singers are active in our church. The gentleman on the left is our youth pastor, and his (musically talented) family also performed before we got there. One of his sons is on the far right.

The other musical group I saw was led by local musician Charles Papparella, whose feature Travels with Charlie was a longtime staple on one of our local news stations. (It’s still around, now called Back on the Road and on a competing station. Charlie’s the one with the guitar, not the dobro or stand-up bass.) They played mainly old spirituals and hymns, which meant I was surprised to hear the old Beatles tune Let it Be.

Charles Papparella is a talented musician as well as storyteller.

This was the 19th annual* Plow Days, meaning it began when Pastor Oren Perdue (founder of the nearby Salisbury Baptist Temple) was just a spry lad of 71. (*they skipped the COVID year, so this was the 19th in 20 years.) Perdue became 90 years young last July.

Sometimes emotional at the loss of his wife Ruth two years ago, Pastor Perdue’s main job was to introduce the dignitaries who were there (mainly local officeholders and seekers) and the owners of the horse teams in attendance. Unfortunately, this year only six teams could come, for various reasons (six others invited were no-shows.) Here are some of the best photos, taken by my wife Kim.

If you’re wondering why the single horse, here’s why. He’s 20 years old and has one job: walking a treadmill.

Something has to power that corn shucker. It’s literally one horsepower.

And if you noticed the quartet of black horses in the photo three spots above? At home that farmer runs a four-bottom plow by teaming up a dozen horses, which has to be a sight to see. (These horses are literally working during the event, most plowing a field for planting the old-fashioned way. See the photo below from a previous rendition of Plow Days. Volunteers can take their turn at helping out as well.) He could only bring the four because he didn’t have the manpower to bring all twelve.

This photo was from last year’s Plow Days, just to show that these horses (and mules, in this case) are there for work, not for show. It was cloudy and cool last year, this year it was gorgeous.

That’s one of the issues. When Pastor Perdue asked if we thought Plow Days would be around in 25 years, the crowd said “yes!” but he doubted it. The number of those who partake in what’s become an expensive hobby is dwindling faster than the overall number of farms and farmers, as the age-old “40 acres and a mule” farm - and yes, there were mules at Plow Days, too - is now 2,000 acres scattered across miles of terrain coordinated by corporate farmers with degrees in agricultural management who took the old family farm and expanded it by leasing land. Twelve horses may be beautiful to look at, but they’re no match to the tractors that come by my house and work all day and night when it’s planting or harvest time. It’s simple evolution of farming, meaning these horse teams are an expensive hobby for all but the most devout Amish and Mennonites who eschew the modern convenience of mechanized farming.

In truth, Plow Days is a two-day event, but Friday is reserved for local fourth graders who come out to see the horses and learn about farm life a century ago. In the ten years they’ve coordinated with the local county school district, over 5,000 kids have come out to experience the event as a field trip. At least these fourth graders get a dose of true history.

I’ll bet those fourth graders also snickered at this little piece of Americana.

While this “comfort stop” was there, it was only for show. We had more modern porta-potties on site.

Not only were there music and artisans, but food as well. As usual, the oyster sandwiches sold out well before the event was over. (Makes sense since this isn’t a month ending in “r.”)

I didn’t wander over into the food court, but there was no excuse to go hungry (unless you had a different lunch date in mind as I did.)

And, while it didn’t quite work with the theme of the early 20th century, I couldn’t resist the truck photo once I set the scene up and the little bit of breeze cooperated.

The license plate says 1949, so I assume the truck is from that time, too. Reminded me of a truck my dad owned for a little while that he was going to fix up but never did - an old ‘53 Ford.

For me, Plow Days was a pleasant way to spend an hour or so, and it was also a test. This was the first time since my surgery that I’ve walked on uneven ground (as opposed to a sidewalk or indoors) with a cane instead of a walker. (A walker just wouldn’t be practical in this case, so I would have missed the event.) Looks like my physical therapy is paying off; of course, I get to do it all over again exactly one month from today when they replace the other knee.

But if there’s a lesson I’ve learned, it’s to close with an appropriate message.

There was even an impromptu pulpit and pews set up at the (church-sponsored) event, so why not spread the Good News?

Since Easter will be back in March next year, the public-facing date of Plow Days will return to its traditional first Saturday in April, which by my calendar is April 3, 2027. Pray that the weather is just as nice as Saturday’s was, since I’ve been to some cool and windy Plow Days in the past.

Hopefully you enjoyed the break from the political. I know I did.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.