Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
10hEdited

Great that the knee is doing good Michael! That brought back so many good memories. I could actually smell the horses! I actually got to plow with two draft horses once. We used to attend the Big Butler Fair. I worked there wiring the buildings like the one the snipers were on. It occurs in the fall. There more than a hundred draft horses. Hundreds of cows, sheep, goats, bunnies and all kinds of veggies, jellies, etc., that are shown for prizes. Old tractors and cars.

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Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
2h

As a young boy in West Virginia my Dad and Uncle did farming with horses. I attended a few horse pulls, too. Draft horses are amazing animals. Thanks for sharing all the pictures Best wishes with your surgery, Michael.

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