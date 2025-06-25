Michael Swartz

Courageous Lion
17h

"Yet the biggest hurdles for home ownership seem to be amassing the down payment and dealing with a mortgage that may be more than $2,000 a month thanks to increased interest rates." Actually the biggest hurdle is actually OWNING your home if you "pay" it off free and clear. For one thing, you will never own it. You will RENT it at an amount that the local TAXING authorities decide what you will rent it for. In a communist country it is called rent, here we call it property taxes. Don't pay them and YOU will find out who owns your home. The other dilemma is this...you can't pay off a debt with a debt. ALL of the federal reserve notes you "earned" and used to "pay" for your home is an instrument of debt. Legally, (not lawfully as it is constructive fraud) the FEDERAL RESERVE owns your home.

To really get a good understanding of where we are as a people and a nation in the way of communism, read this. https://www.courageouslion.us/p/communism-american-style

And to get started on a real understanding of where we are as a nation when it comes to the CONSTRUCTIVE FRAUD that has been perpetrated on us, this is a good start...

https://www.courageouslion.us/p/fruit-from-a-poisonous-tree

Muzikluvr
14h

Airbnb is taking over many cities as well and nobody cares

