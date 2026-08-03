Nope, when Donald Trump clinched the GOP nomination in 2016 I was not a happy camper. My expression probably looked a lot like his.

I had a slow evolution into the elective political world starting in the late 1990s, but my exit from it was rather abrupt.

I spent a couple terms as a precinct chair in my native Lucas County, Ohio, and had just won election (running unopposed) to do the same in adjoining Wood County after my ex-wife and I moved to suburbia when my world was turned upside down in the matter of a few weeks. But I still had the political bug in me, so once I found a new job and moved down here, I soon began a website that was my personal blog and rant about the political. Then two years later I made the leap to stand for election as a member of the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee. As 2006 was the nadir of Republican fortunes nationwide, only seven ran for office and seven were all that were needed. I finished sixth, which exceeded my goal of not finishing last. (I think I squeaked by with the margin of two votes.)

In 2010 I sought re-election and luckily, we had expanded to nine members in the interim (my suggestion, based on what was going on in the state party) because out of 13 candidates I finished ninth - just enough to win by 30 votes over a fellow political blogger by the name of G.A. Harrison. I wasn’t so fortunate in 2014 as I came in 10th of 13; however, there is a provision where a Central Committee was allowed a non-voting Treasurer and Secretary, and as I already filled the latter role they asked me to stay on. A few months later, a vacancy occurred and I was selected to fill it.

But everything went haywire in the 2016 campaign. As a person who had seen and lived for the rise of the TEA Party, I couldn’t understand why some Republicans were attracted to the boorish (but obviously famous thanks to his celebrity status as host of The Apprentice) Donald Trump, whose stated political positions were often well left of the conservative center. Initially my choice in the 2016 primary was Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who had actually cut budgets and government in his state, but by the time our primary rolled around I was backing Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

Yet, against all odds and what I thought was our collective better judgement, Trump won and secured the nomination. Therefore, I was faced with a choice, since that was pretty much the only election in town that year, aside from a Congressional race for a safe GOP seat and a hopeless contest for an open Senate seat that longtime Senator Barbara Mikulski was leaving. Either I would work the events I generally worked in the fall sucking it up for Trump or I would make like a tree and leave.

Since I’ve always been a “principle over party” guy and not the “party over everything” type, I made my decision and August 1, 2016, at our monthly Central Committee meeting, I handed in my resignation. As I said on my website, it was the time of my choosing.

A few days later, I let people know where I would begin my post-political career, which is where the tie to last week’s Monday memory comes in.

So instead of doing so much reporting and interpretation of events - particularly on the horserace aspect of elections, which I know I concentrated a lot on in the 2014 gubernatorial campaign - I’m looking to shift focus and begin exploring the benefits of limited government. In addition, there are certain cultural influences I think need to be broadcast and expounded upon. (…) That is the first lane of my road. In the other lane is a project I’ve started on, but progress has been somewhat slow. Once I clear some commitments out of the way, though, I’m hoping to have more time to write my second book. Instead of being based on a series of blog posts I did like So We May Breathe Free was, this will be all original writing. As one who was a member of the TEA Party movement, I have experienced this political phenomenon firsthand. There are many who have written the obituary of the movement, but I think there’s a need to look at the entirety of the TEA Party era, explore its impact, and, if its death has already occurred, do the autopsy. It’s the basic premise of the book I’ve started to write, although as I do research I’ll be interested to see how my theories bear out. Perhaps it was really all a mirage.

2 1/2 years later, the result was The Rise and Fall of the TEA Party - And How It Elected Donald Trump.

What I found out in the research I did and from those I spoke with, though, was that the one thing those in the TEA Party missed was a leader, and it turned out Donald Trump was the outsider they needed to fill the bill. Perhaps I was too much of a political insider myself to understand that, but eventually I did and slowly the premise of my book changed enough that I added the subtitle regarding Trump.

Looking back, I really don’t miss the active political life all that much. 2014 was going to be my last election anyway - because I promised myself I wouldn’t run for office after I turned 50 and the primary occurred two weeks before that milestone birthday - so I just departed the active role a couple years early. It’s allowed me to be more of a free agent and migrate to registration with a party that is more in tune with my beliefs, although I’m sure they would love it if I took a more active role. Sorry, not that interested.

But I told my wife on Saturday when I noted the ten-year anniversary that it didn’t seem like that much time has passed. Obviously, it was once a significant part of my life: two meetings a month (Central Committee and Republican Club) plus a convention twice a year, oftentimes in a location where I had to stay overnight. (Toward the end they were doing it in Ocean City more often, which eliminated the hotel bill since I could commute.)

The one thing I did find out, though, was how many people were friendly to me because I could be useful to them as a blogger who was politically connected. Once that came to an end it showed me how a lot of people were. I still get quite a few friend requests from candidates who may remember my name, but I can see what use I am to them.

All right, next week I’ll be back with MER since I think my commemorations are done for awhile. I have a lot of good stuff just waiting to be shared.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.