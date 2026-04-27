A photo from my old site from the former Salisbury Festival, taken in 2008. The local Chamber of Commerce “retired the concept” in 2015, which was about the same time as Pork in the Park’s demise.

If you were to ask me growing up what my favorite month was, I wouldn’t answer December because of Christmas, November thanks to Thanksgiving, or September for my birthday. Instead, I would have told you May, for two main reasons: one, that was the end of the school year, but secondly and most important it was the time of year when the Northwest Ohio weather finally turned to the corner to enjoyable on the regular and - the best part - there was still three months of it in front of us to enjoy! I’ve always been a summer person, and because I can’t stand hard, cold winters I moved to a place with somewhat warmer climes. (When I was laid off, I could have pursued a job in Wisconsin. No thanks, that’s way too cold.)

But when I moved down here back in 2004, I found out fairly quickly that warm weather here was about four weeks quicker in arriving. This wasn’t anything really new to me, since the spring weather when I went to Miami University in lovely Oxford, Ohio - in the southwest corner of the state - seemed to arrive a couple weeks earlier than back home. Thus, my new favorite month was April and our area took advantage of it with several good festivals in what’s now known as the “shoulder season” in Ocean City.

For several years during the last two weekends of April I was a busy beaver: the Pork in the Park BBQ festival was generally held the third weekend in April and the next weekend was the Salisbury Festival, a longstanding staple in downtown Salisbury sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. (Pork in the Park was run by Wicomico County at a local park.) But the first annual April event I attended after moving down here in late 2004 was an unfortunately rather short-lived feature called the Beast of the East custom motorcycle show, held at our Civic Center. Inside were dozens of souped-up bikes for those who liked to “get on my Hog and r-i-ide.” But more importantly for the next several years, there were a couple good bands outside and that’s where I hung out for much of a cloudy afternoon. (Probably the best of the batch was a band I would occasionally run across in the coming months called Not Alone, out of the Philly area.)

Alas, the Beast of the East ran its course a couple years later, but there was still plenty to do as Pork in the Park hit its stride. I would say its peak years were in the 2010-12 era, when BBQ was a culinary hotspot.

The concept of Pork in the Park was actually rather simple: it was billed as the largest barbeque competition east of the Mississippi, and for a few years it was. We would have 100 or more competitors along with some who were there both to compete and to sell, and my oh my there were some good ribs! In addition, there were vendors and music, including a battle of the bands sponsored by a local rock station one year. This particular video I’m linking from my Youtube page wasn’t part of that competition, but this is the caliber of band they would get: a regional Southern rock cover band (now sadly disbanded thanks to a member’s untimely passing) called Smokin’ Gunnz, who played there in 2010.

But when they tried to go upscale in 2013 and brought in the Marshall Tucker Band (increasing the admission price accordingly) it didn’t go over too well. And as the competition aspect became less popular because the culinary phase of barbeque faded away, the event got smaller and smaller with fewer people and participants. Its final year was 2016, as interest had dwindled - the last year they had competition was 2014. (It’s sort of creepy that the website is still around, although the dates are from 2014, a year they had to move the event to May because of a late Easter.)

Meanwhile, the Salisbury Festival was a staple event for the last weekend in April, bringing vendors, crafts, bands, carnival rides, and food to downtown Salisbury. Friday night would be a party down along the Wicomico River, while Saturday would see them close down Main Street for the artisans and stage. (The food was a street over between the two.) Sunday was kept open just for the rides and food, as the rides were staged in a municipal parking lot for the weekend.

Unlike the October events I talked about last fall, I generally didn’t work the Salisbury Festival - we seldom had a table, although the Republican Club did sell food as a fundraiser. So I could relax and walk around downtown checking out the classic cars, grabbing a bite to eat from my GOP friends, and occasionally stumbling onto a good local band usually just starting out that wasn’t playing the usual blend of classic rock standards and trying out a few originals.

But I think the Chamber of Commerce just got tired of doing the event after thirty-odd years. They tried it at a later time in the calendar, but that didn’t work, and Salisbury still does something lower-key to fill that weekend - the latest effort is a single-day craft beer festival that’s on its sixth year but isn’t free like the Salisbury Festival was. Moreover, a few years after that the city of Salisbury scored the National Folk Festival, which was held in September, and as part of that deal they had to agree to keep that going on a smaller scale (now it’s the Maryland Folk Festival, as the national one has moved on to Jackson, Mississippi.) The location is supposed to rotate every three years, although I think Salisbury got a mulligan due to the scamdemic - so we had it for four. So that’s the focus in Salisbury now, an event I have less than zero interest in.

Now we don’t have much of anything in April except the Shorebirds opening. As Ocean City has expanded its shoulder season with concerts and the like, it’s sort of taken the air out of the surrounding communities. And I’ve moved on as well, no longer the single middle-aged guy but now married and looking for a slower pace with my lovely wife.

But it was all fun while it lasted.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.