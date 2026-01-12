A gravely ill Rush Limbaugh is given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by his wife Kathryn in February, 2020. Just over a year later, he passed away at the age of 70. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

There’s nothing better than sheer coincidence sometimes. It’s been a few weeks, but I stumbled upon a social media post from those keeping the estate of the late Rush Limbaugh going, and it gave me the idea for this Monday memory. The reason my timing is perfect is that today would have been the MahaRushie’s 75th birthday, so I decided to run with it.



While Rush was first noticed in Sacramento, and went national in 1988, I have a good friend to credit for becoming a Dittohead a few years later.

It all started back in 1993 when I took a new job with an architectural firm in Toledo after working almost 7 years with the company I started with right out of college. This firm was rapidly hiring people as the health care industry, which was its architectural specialty, was growing. In fact, the company had outgrown its office and, because they needed the space, were subletting an unused back office from a pair of social workers around the corner of the building, on the south side of the L-shape.



There were four of us toiling away in the room, and what I found out quickly about our leader Bob was that at 12 noon his radio would be tuned to the local talk station and at 12:06 the familiar bassline of The Pretenders’ My City Was Gone would pulse through the speaker. (But not too loud, in case the actual tenants had a client there.)

Now the four of us (myself, Bob, Eric, and Karen) were a somewhat mixed bag politically. I think Karen was the most liberal of the group, but I didn’t hold that against her when I convinced her to follow me to my next professional stop - while I left that job a few years later, she’s still there after 30 years. Eric was sort of in the middle and, as you’ve discovered over the years, I’m “barely left of militia” and so is Bob.

After a few weeks of this situation, we had a discussion and agreed our office needed a name - hence, the term “Rebeldome” was born. It was a few years after the Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome movie was released, so the “dome” part was easy. The “rebel” part came from both being at the south end of the building and just the nature of being rebellious to the Bill Clinton administration that was in power at the time. (Perhaps it was also my little bit of rebellion to the boss, since he and I didn’t always get along.)

Eventually the good times came to an end - the company relocated to a different suite within the building when it opened up and brought us all together again in what had to be the most awfully climate-controlled place on the planet: the office I shared with another guy named Jeff would be 60 degrees in the morning and 85 when we left because the windows faced southwest. I’d be freezing in the morning and fighting to stay awake once the sun began cooking us. Once Bob bailed on the company for greener pastures, I started looking and left too, bringing Karen along a few months later.

With the moves I lost my Rush fix for awhile. And there was one issue I had with my new employer: they literally piped Muzak into the office. But I didn’t always stay inside for lunch - sometimes I would go out to my car and catch the first half-hour of Rush. Eventually I got to an employer where I could bring my headphones in the morning to listen to CDs and from noon to three, my cubicle became its own little Rush room.

I want to let you in on a dirty little secret: I don’t know every architect out there, but almost all of them I’ve worked for have been politically conservative and, to one extent or another, either overt Rush fans or just fine with me listening to Rush as long as the volume wasn’t disturbing. (During much of my unintentional interregnum from the architectural field, I did have a job with plenty of windshield time perfect for listening to El Rushbo since I basically set my own schedule.)

Even though I haven’t seen Bob in years, we keep in touch and he’s probably reading this right along with you. While no one will ever graduate from the Limbaugh Institute for Advanced Conservative Studies (because “there are no graduates, the learning never stops”) I certainly enjoyed my classroom time there for a lot of years.

And it all came about because there wasn’t room in the main office for me. Who knows how things could have turned out if there were a spare desk there?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State.. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.