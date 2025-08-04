Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
1d

We got a 7-Up once every few weeks. Green glass bottle. It was heaven!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
20h

I’ve always been in Cokes corner and now I prefer Coke Zero. Coke stated out as a treat with Mom and Dad but out on my own, it became necessity with lunch and dinner. Pepsi works when Cokes not available, and I enjoyed RC Cola often as a teenager and occasionally as an adult. I never got into the Mountain Dew, Mellow Yellow drinks. I much prefer 7 Up to Sprite or Sierra Mist, and I enjoy a ginger ale occasionally. I’ve drank more than my share of soft drinks in my life. Thanks for the memories, Michael.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture