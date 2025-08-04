Photo by Nagy Arnold on Unsplash . Not quite as old school as we go but getting there.

Those of you who are under 45 probably don’t remember this.

In my youth, Pepsi was not a ubiquitous drink. But every week my mom would go out to the store and buy those old-style cartons holding eight glass 16-ounce bottles of that tasty bubbly brown liquid we kids got as an occasional treat. Each bottle of pop had a small charge of a few pennies added to it that you would get back when you returned the empties to the store - there was a room up front where those were taken care of. (I think a lot a stores built in the day now use those spaces as cart storage.) I’m betting that being a Pepsi stocker in those days was hard work: imagine lugging all those glass bottles around since each of those eight-packs probably weighed about 10-12 pounds apiece full.

So I was always envious of my cousins Linda, Patty, Fred, and Diane because my Aunt Rita and Uncle Carl kept a literal stash of Pepsi in their basement. (At least that’s how it looked to eight-year-old me peering down their basement steps as I came in the back door - maybe they just saved up the empties down there until they could get a cool $5 from them.)

I remember as a young teenager finally getting to the age where I didn’t have to split one with my brothers and getting my own bottle to drink. There was just something about putting that glass bottle of pop to your lips and feeling the tickle of carbonation in your mouth. It was definitely different than the Kool-Aid we usually were allowed to drink. (Cherry and that weird green lemon-lime were my go-tos, but I also liked to do a half-and-half with cherry and orange or cherry and lemonade, Arnold Palmer style. But no grape - yuck!)

It was sometime during my teenage years that the glass bottles began to go away and the new idea in packaging was the two-liter bottle. It was the era of “no deposit no return” and stores stopped taking the old Pepsi or Coke bottles. Glassware (or in our case, Tupperware) became important again since no one was going to chug from a two-liter bottle. You’d go to the cupboard, get out a decent-sized cup, and pour yourself a cold one from the big bottle. It wasn’t long after that, though, that they began bottling in the ubiquitous 16-ounce plastic bottles we have today (although now they’re generally half-liter, or 16.9 ounces.) They also made the 12-ounce cans like the one you see in the photo more available in stores - as opposed to the vending machines where they started, because glass was a hazard in those - generally in a 6-pack until they deduced too many marine critters were being starved by the connector rings. So now they are boxed in a 12- or 24-pack.

I long ago stopped drinking regular Pepsi, having switched over the years to diet Pepsi for obvious reasons. (I figure someday they’ll find I have a fist-sized lump of aspartame in me, but oh well.) Truth be told, although I still drink the occasional diet Pepsi, my real beverage of choice has become Mountain Dew Zero - or, as I call it, Mountain Dew Crack.

As well, I have lived through a couple iterations of the coffee generation (the latter end of Gen X was big into that; coffeehouses sprung up where bars used to be for awhile before Starbucks took that over) and the real push toward “energy drinks.” (Our first “energy drink” was Mello Yello, since that was the highest caffeine available in our pop machines at Alumni Hall. Needed those for the all-nighters. I would have preferred Mountain Dew, but Miami was pretty much a Coke-only campus.)

Now there are ten million choices, and you can even get water in a bottle. That’s something I would have never figured, seeing that we had water taps in the kitchen and bathrooms if we wanted some - not to mention the hose outside, which was often our source. You never forget that metallic flavor or putting your thumb over the nozzle to spray your unsuspecting brother.

Anyway, just about the only place you can find these old glass Pepsi bottles is on a rack in an antique store, and the empties probably cost more than the original filled eight-pack did. But I guess that’s how life goes.

Now I’m going to reach over and finish my Mountain Dew Crack.

