Because who wouldn’t want to pose as Fabio or Marilyn Monroe? The Autumn Wine Festival was always a little bit quirky - maybe that’s why we miss it.

Let me begin by saying that I am not a wine drinker. But for the reasons I was there, I always enjoyed the Autumn Wine Festival put on in Pemberton Park outside Salisbury, Maryland. Had it continued on, it would have been this coming weekend.

It was initially a way to promote Maryland’s wine industry, meaning local wineries as well as others around the state would bring their wares on the third weekend of October down to Salisbury to invade a historical park. (Usually about 10 to 12 were represented, operating in one of 3 or 4 large tents.) At its peak, nearly 5,000 people would take up their Saturday to enjoy the park, the wine, the music, and the crafts. (On Sunday the crowd was roughly half that size.) It was a nice way to spend an afternoon, and for several years I gave both the event and the music coverage on my predecessor site.

I came to enjoy the event for a specific reason, but it had nothing to do with wine. Instead, it was sort of a “voluntold” event that I eventually adopted as my own as part of our county’s Central Committee.

Each year the county Republican Party would have a booth at the Autumn Wine Festival, figuring it was a way to help promote their candidates. The first year I was asked to spearhead our involvement was 2008; unfortunately, the photos I took are lost to time, or on one of my old laptops. (The pictures on this laptop only go back to 2011, everything else was lost when the old website I used to stash my monoblogue photos on went away. But I may have something here on a backup drive if I can find it.)

Anyway, I was tasked with running the booth and getting volunteers, but I took it upon myself to be there the whole time with the others I talked into taking a shift, which meant setting up the night before if possible (or early that Saturday morning) and staying until the event closed at 6:00 on Sunday evening. Teardown would be as the sun was setting on Sunday, so it was at least an eight-hour day both days.

What you need to know about the clientele of the AWF is that they were generally affluent and a mixture of local folks (if you broaden the definition of “local” a little bit to include the lower Eastern Shore from Talbot County down and the entirety of Sussex County, Delaware) and out-of-towners spending the weekend here from places like PA, NJ, and across the Bay Bridge. So as a political event it may not have been the most useful in non-federal elections, but I also saw it as a way to support local tourism. (After all, it was a rather nominal fee to participate as a non-profit.) I saw it as a good way to keep name recognition up and talk to a potential audience of thousands about politics.

To that end we would have a bowl of candy there to draw folks in, a batch of palm cards and other literature, and, when the time was appropriate, we would do polls of who people would pick as a Presidential candidate, for example. One year it was just placing a kernel of popcorn in a jar representing their chosen candidate. Obviously on election years, though, the event would be ripe for retail politics as state and federal candidates would stop by.

This isn’t to say it was all fun, though. One big variable was the weather, which could be perfect one day (or even one hour) and crappy the next. I used to jokingly call it the Autumn Wind Festival, but there was one year I arrived Sunday morning to find our tent in a twisted heap on the ground, a victim of placement: the wind had a straight shot from the entrance with no obstacles, and it gusted over 40 mph. (While they had security overnight, they weren’t there to repair damage.) That Sunday we had no cover, but at least it didn’t rain that afternoon, unlike a couple other times. (In the eight years I did it, though, we never had a washout day. Just intermittent showers a couple times.) But the gusts made keeping all our trinkets in place a chore sometimes.

Generally, though, we just sat and watched the crowd, ate some good food from one of the food trucks out there, and listened to the music, like many of the other non-potent potable vendors. But like I said, it was as much about visibility as it was about interaction. (We were there every year, unlike the Democrats who only showed up for election years.)

Had I remained on the Central Committee, I would have kept the task because I truly enjoyed it. (Once the Good Beer Festival began in 2010, though, it killed two consecutive October weekends for me since I did that too.) But I think toward the end the bloom was beginning to come off the AWF rose, and when the event was cancelled in 2020 thanks to the scamdemic, someone in the county decided one October festival was enough and they resumed the next year with only the Good Beer Festival, now placed on the third weekend in October the AWF formerly inhabited. They also changed the GBF to a Friday-Saturday event which literally takes up 24 hours, from 5 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Saves on security but who wants to stumble around a park in the dark?

It was a great event but that change eliminated my desire to even go. Better to keep the good times in my memory. Maybe next time after a couple weeks of MER I’ll recap the GBF, which was fun in its own way because I do like my craft beers.

