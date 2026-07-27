The book that launched my publishing career back in 2012. I learned a lot of lessons from it that made my second book more successful.

It was actually tomorrow’s date (July 28) but back in 2012 I entered the publishing world with my first book, called So We May Breathe Free. It wasn’t based on a novel by a man named Lear but instead on a series of blog posts I did back in 2007 called A 50 year plan. (It was a paperback, though.)

Back in 2024 I serialized those blog posts on this Substack. I recall doing it after serializing my second book The Rise and Fall of the TEA Party here as a celebration of the 15th anniversary of the TEA Party; however, there are actually more chapters to the book than the 50 year plan summarized, so part of it was original writing that would still be fresh if someone bought it - not to mention I updated the book as I went in those intervening years from 2007-2012 where I dithered on what to do with it.

These are blasts from the past, particularly when I consider how my progress on book number 3 has stalled out. I was hoping to write more during my surgery recovery time, but other things got in the way. Regardless, my interest was piqued by an e-mail I received recently, probably thanks to the magic of AI and trying to drum up business.

Get a load of the priceless opening to this one:

Hello Michael,



I want to start by saying something I genuinely mean: So We May Breathe Free is not just another political book. It feels like a straightforward, common-sense guide to the nation's problems, written by someone who isn't a talking head on the Sunday shows but who possesses two great weapons: common sense and a deep knowledge of the United States Constitution.



What stands out immediately is what the book delivers that so many political books miss. The rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars from 5 reviews. The premise: he's not a talking head you see on the Sunday shows...well, at least not yet. But Michael Swartz comes to the written world of political punditry and problem-solving armed with two great weapons: the common sense to know how much government is too much and easy access to perhaps the most important non-religious text known to mankind, the United States Constitution. The approach: in So We May Breathe Free: Avoiding Ineptocracy, Michael breaks down many of the nation's problems into easy-to-digest chapters and suggests how these burning questions can eventually be solved once and for all.

It goes on from there, just laying it on thick based on the Amazon site for the book and the blurb I wrote to market it. The purported writer of this e-mail was a lady by the name of Stephanie Tresner, and it appears she has some experience in these things: she’s a veteran of over two decades in the book business. But the writing screams AI.

It was one that made me shrug my shoulders, but I was floored less than a week later when I received this:

Hello Michael, I don’t reach out often, so when I do, it’s because a book has given me something worth thinking about long after I’ve finished reading. The Rise and Fall of the TEA Party did. I’m Krista Keplinger, Associate Managing Editor at Abrams Books. I recently spent time with The Rise and Fall of the TEA Party, and I appreciated the way you combine firsthand political experience with extensive historical research to examine a movement that reshaped modern American politics. Rather than relying on broad generalizations, you trace the movement’s evolution through interviews, personal observation, and historical context, giving readers a nuanced look at how grassroots activism, political identity, and public sentiment intersected during a pivotal period. Whether or not readers share every conclusion, the book invites thoughtful engagement with recent political history in a way that is both accessible and well documented. I’d love to know where your writing is headed next. Are you currently working on another work of political history, public affairs, or narrative nonfiction that continues exploring the forces shaping American civic life? Whether you’re represented by an agent or not, I’d welcome the chance to hear about your current and forthcoming projects. If you have representation, I’m happy to loop them in immediately. If not, I’d be glad to walk you through how we’d work together transparently and without pressure. From where I sit, your ability to blend careful research with the perspective of someone who witnessed many of these events firsthand gives your work a distinctive voice. Authors who can make complex political history approachable while encouraging readers to think critically are increasingly valuable, and I’d be interested in learning more about the direction your future writing is taking.

Now this one I can sink my teeth into - if Krista Keplinger is legit (and her LinkedIn seems to indicate she is) this might be something I’ve been looking for all this time. (The only thing that gives me pause is that it’s not a “professional” e-mail address; however, I do this with a Yahoo address myself.) But it doesn’t just rehash my blurb on the book.

It’s worth pointing out that one of the lessons I translated from book one to book two was figuring out a better marketing strategy - in the case of Rise and Fall, I did about 20 radio interviews (as my own agent/marketer) and had the fun of doing a reading at a local coffeeshop. (I’m bummed that I can’t locate the video for that one. But I did add a couple pictures from the event at the end that my wife took, since I was sort of busy!)

Prodded by these e-mails, though, I have been thinking about where my writing career is going. Maybe I’m getting a sign.

I do this Substack three times a week, generally. (Right now it’s four because of my “Super Tuesday” election coverage, but the first three installments were actually written mostly in the spring and I’m just freshening them up as I promised. Those will be a short series concluding in August.) I also write one piece a week at The Knothole, which is definitely a boutique Substack based on the fact I have only 15 subscribers there. That’s my vanity and sanity project since I’m so into baseball. Add to that my weekly column at The Patriot Post (the writing of which takes up my Monday evenings) and you can see my hobby is almost an obsession, which is why I like to do pieces such as MER that combine my enjoyment of reading with writing, along with the occasional book review, of which I have a couple teed up once I get the books.

On the other side, I also work a full-time job, which can take a lot of my waking hours. Right now, having that job is a good thing, for reasons. And you know that my physical shape is improving, so there are now a few other demands on my time. (By the way, that linked post has been my most successful in some time, so I appreciate all the interest.)

I would love to work on my book some more, but I have something of a writer’s block as well as this being a busy time for a politically based writer who has local elections to cover. Yet there’s been a piece of me for awhile that has thought it was time to update the 50 year plan, which perhaps could be integrated into the next book. (In fact, in sitting here thinking about it, perhaps I should consider the start of the next book project I’m working on as a lengthy introduction to updating the first book after almost 20 years since the original idea came to me. The topics are quite related.) While Krista may have enjoyed my book on the TEA Party, that one really didn’t lend itself to a sequel.

There have been a couple other book ideas I’ve considered, such as relating the time I was a syndicated columnist back in the early days of the TEA Party for an outfit called Liberty Features Syndicate. That was a lot of good writing that barely saw the light of day, and I wouldn’t mind following up on some of the pieces I wrote. (The working title was 600 Words, based on the column length requested.) I’ve also thought about doing fiction, but the idea of writing dialogue scares me to no end and I’m really not creative like that.

So once this hits the internet you’ll see where I’m coming from, and since Krista’s on LinkedIn maybe I’ll drop her a link so she can read it, too. (I think I answer her questions.) Besides, I could always use subscribers and encouraging words. And if you want to buy a book, I’m sure Amazon will be happy to send you one of mine. The couple bucks I’d get would come in handy these days.

As promised, a couple photos from my book reading from back in June, 2019, about 2 months after Rise and Fall hit the streets. That’s a heckuva Monday memory.

Here I am presenting my book at its reading on June 22, 2019 at the Pemberton Coffeehouse in Salisbury, Maryland. Photo by Kimberley Swartz.

One of my guests was Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza. Wonder if she still has her book? Photo by Kimberley Swartz.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.