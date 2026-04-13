The view off my front porch last Saturday.

Taking a week off from MER to recharge the segment and bring you this Monday memory.

Back in December I opened a piece on affordable housing by noting a brand-new house down the road and around a couple corners from our house had just sold. It is a ranchburger sort of like ours, with a decent-sized front porch, and the couple that bought it moved in right after the new year. I couldn’t help but track progress of the house because it’s right on my way to work; I saw it twice a day and occasionally at other times since it’s also on the main road for us back to Salisbury and Delmar.

One of the first things I noticed about the place after the people moved in was that a couple of comfy-looking chairs had been set out on the front porch, and eventually a third was placed there. Soon, once the weather began to break, I noticed that one or both of the couple who lives there would be out on their porch at the early hour I drove by, which is usually about 6:40 a.m. I haven’t figured out whether they decided they wouldn’t smoke inside the brand-new house or if they just like watching the world go by, because lately I’ve been seeing a third person there (maybe the wife’s sister? or mom? Looks like a lady, anyway.) They’re out at all times of day as I’ll sometimes see them in the morning and occasionally in the afternoon when I go by about 5:30.

Regardless, my wife and I have come to call them Ma and Pa Kettle and wave or honk at them when we go by. Perfect strangers, but at least they don’t hide on their back deck like most other people would in this day and age.

As you can see from the photo above, I have a front porch now but it’s not as intimate as the one I had back in the 1990s at this house. With maybe 20 feet between the porch and sidewalk and another 20 to the street, there was plenty of opportunity to engage with whoever went by.

While front porches seem to be making a little bit of a comeback, the biggest difference lies in how far off the street we commonly build houses now thanks to “advanced” zoning laws dictating a certain amount of space in the front yard. Thinking of the distance between my current front porch and the near side of the road, well, I would be in the living room of the house across the street if I were back in Toledo and walked that far. These 1920s vintage houses were closely spaced; in fact, my old neighbor’s house (since torn down) was probably 6’ from mine - and their bathroom window faced our stair landing.

But I got along reasonably well with those neighbors, who were an older couple that had rented the place for years. However, I really got along well with the Grohnkes a few doors down - they were my partners in crime as far as helping to put together the block parties I organized (once I found out the city could close our street for a day) by getting their nephew to come by and roast a pig; the rest of us came up with the sides and dessert. That’s how you build neighborhood closeness, right? Sadly, I’m sure they passed away some years ago (they were probably a bit older than the age I am now back then, 30 years ago) but I checked Google Earth and the house looks the same, anyway.

At least I know the names of my present-day neighbors, but we really don’t socialize. Our houses are separated by more than a fence, but also the no-mans-land of side yards one gets from a 3/4 acre lot. It’s the dream everyone has, but sometimes I miss the closeness of watching a neighborhood come alive on a warm summer evening. Now we’re all behind screens of a different kind than you’d find on a porch and walls of our own making.

My wife may wonder why I stare off into the distance as I sit on my front porch and oversee a barren farm field. But in my mind’s eye I’m seeing old neighbors on their porches, watching fireflies duck between the trees, and just watching the world pass by in the twilight of a pleasant summer evening instead of checking my phone every so often for nothing in particular.

The world was a lot different when I was 31 instead of 61, and I sometimes miss that. But at least I have a front porch again.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.