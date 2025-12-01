Not quite the same stuff, but I did have a circle template like this. Photo by Scott Blake on Unsplash

It’s a trick of the calendar that December 1 falls on a Monday just as it did in 1986, the year I graduated college on Mother’s Day.

At the time, it was just as true as it is today: when Detroit and its auto industry sneezes, Toledo catches a cold. While overall 1986 was a prosperous year around the country thanks to Reaganomics, it was a little tougher in my hometown. As a newly minted graduate of Miami University and their architecture program, I was hoping I could jump right off campus and into a job with a firm in my area, but it didn’t work out that way. I had a few interviews over the summer, but the companies just didn’t have a spot for me because work was slow. I even sent out a few resumes just up U.S. 23 in Ann Arbor because I heard that was a hotter area. (Ironically, about a dozen years later I would get a job for an Ann Arbor-based firm that opened a branch office in Toledo. It was the last place I worked before I moved here.) And when my parents took a trip to see my aunt and uncle in the St. Louis area, my relatives advised me to pack my suit and some resumes and expound a little shoe leather in soliciting for a job there in downtown St. Louis. If I had gotten one, they would have found me a place to sleep in their house.

(That was funny because they gave me a map of downtown St. Louis with a red line drawn on it, advising me not to go beyond the red line because those were less-than-desirable areas. Good thing because my only experience with downtown St. Louis before that was a few years earlier, going to the Arch and a Cardinals game with my extended family. At least in the Arch I got to see Miss Venezuela or some other South American nation because it was the year they had the Miss Universe pageant there.)

But as the summer turned to fall, and the money I received for graduation dwindled down, I had to look for something else. Good thing I had the suit because that was the standard attire at the department store that hired me as a seasonal employee for the holidays. While I didn’t mind toiling for minimum wage all that much, I was still looking for a job in my field and, lo and behold, I secured one just before Thanksgiving - Black Friday was my last day of work at Hudson’s. Turns out at my new job I could see a glimpse of Hudson’s out the back window with a large bank building in front of it, so the commute was the same in my “banana boat” - a used yellow Chevy Citation my parents got for me. And the credit card I got because I was an employee there came in handy, as I bought a nice new stereo there once I got established in my new job. It may still be in my garage almost 40 years later.

On the strength of my last-semester college class where I had to draw a full set of drawings of a bank building, I got a job making a princely $5 an hour with a family (at the time, father and son) firm called Stough and Stough Architects. My initial task was drawing wall sections for an elementary school addition, as the company specialized in school buildings and a lot of local educational institutions were being built or renovated out in the suburbs. Just imagine an old tilt-top wooden drafting table with a green linoleum cover and T-square assembly mounted onto it, a set of Koh-I-Noor pens, and preprinted sheets of mylar with our title block on them and you have the ingredients for my real education. We even had the lettering templates, which was one thing I had to learn to use since I had developed my own lettering style in college. (For example, my “O” wasn’t oval, but a little more of a teardrop shape. It was more of a self-taught presentation font.) Fortunately, I worked with an older draftsman who helped teach me technique as well.

The other thing I learned, by lots of experience, was how to run our old blueprint machine, placing the mylar on the yellow side of the paper and running it through, smelling like ammonia after a couple of hours. There was a time I spent three solid days running prints of a new elementary school to complete 30 sets or whatever they needed for the bidders, one sheet at a time. Eventually we got a full-size Xerox machine, which was fun because we could now simply tape copies of standard details onto the sheet instead of printing them onto frisket paper and applying them to the original mylar, making sure to smooth out the wrinkles. It went much faster.

Perhaps the most unusual drawing I did there, though, was the template for my boss’s yard signs, as he ran for City Council of his hometown (and won, eventually becoming mayor for many years.) That was shortly before we got out of the horse-and-buggy era and invested in a 486 computer, where I learned how to do AutoCAD Release 11. (Before that, the only computer we had was the one our receptionist used, with the old 8” floppy disks.) That knowledge came in handy a year or so later, when the 1991 downturn put me out of work - I was laid off for four months and to supplement my 26 weeks of unemployment I took a job teaching AutoCAD at a local community college.

After returning from my furlough, I stayed at Stough and Stough until 1993, when I took a job with another firm which had its own experiences - one I’ll tell you about next month since I already wrote that Monday memory and timed it for a different anniversary. Although they’ve long since moved out of their old 1950s vintage building I called my workplace - designed by the first-generation member of the Stough family firm - that is now the site of a Chick-Fil-A, Stough and Stough is still around as a father and daughter outfit, a third-generation family architectural firm. (The son is now the father, and it appears there’s another generation primed to take over. Sadly, the founder passed away about 20 years ago.)

They say you never forget your first, and in this case it’s true. They provided the foundation for my real education in putting together drawings for contractors and clients that they just don’t teach in school. Those were formative years of my life that served me well, and a pleasant memory.

December 1 is also another anniversary: as the Beatles song sort of goes it was twenty years ago today that I started monoblogue, the predecessor to my Substack. Man, while I didn’t teach myself to write, I’ve been at this lonely hearts club band stuff a long time.

