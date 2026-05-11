This was my home for the first two years I went to Miami. Peabody Hall was a great, quirky old girl built in 1871 for the old Western College for Women. Because of that, there wasn’t a urinal in the place.

Today is May 11. It was on this date 40 years ago, which was Mother’s Day, that me and hundreds of other graduating seniors were packed into Miami University’s Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio to listen to some speaker whose name I don’t recall blather on about whatever she was talking about. (While unsuccessfully trying to look something else up through our old college newspapers, I was reminded her name was Emily Vermuele, then a professor of classics at Harvard.) What I do remember was that my parents were there and I was the second “T” in “The Castle” as we celebrated the house my friends lived in by putting tape on our caps. (There were only six of them, so they asked me if I would participate and I did. I spent a lot of waking hours in that house with my friends, basically going back to campus to sleep, eat, and go to class.)

But the story really begins three years earlier, as I mapped out my academic career for the BED major (Bachelor of Environmental Design, a precursor to a B.Arch. or M.Arch. degree that I never had to go get to become an architect because I chose to work in the field after college) after freshman year. I had 104 semester hours to go, so I made the decision to take a somewhat heavier load of 18 hours the next five semesters and leave just 14 hours for second semester of senior year in order to devote more time to the senior project we had the option to do. Eventually I also set it up to save my remaining out-of-department electives for that final semester, so as it turned out only two of my five classes were in my major. For the other three (which were just five credit hours) I took two 7-week sprint classes (volleyball in the winter part of the semester, softball once spring rolled around) and a one-evening a week computer class. I also shrewdly took the volleyball class at 8 a.m. so it set my semester work schedule in the dining hall’s dish room to all lunches and dinners. In the back half of my semester, I could sleep in on weekdays for the earliest remaining class at 11 a.m.

As it turned out, my senior project (a student competition, ironically for a project in Wilmington, Delaware) had to be postmarked for submission by midnight April 30 so our crits were early and those of us who also did that project piled into my friend Greg’s car (an old Cutlass we called “luv ya Blue,” after the catchphrase of the old Houston Oilers) and made a memorable high-speed late-night run to the Cincinnati airport because they had a post office there open until midnight. (The post office in Oxford closed at 5, and there are always last-minute finishing touches to do.)

That took care of one class, and the other architectural class I had was a drafting class where the final exam came in the form of a set of working drawings for a bank project, and those were due before finals week. My two remaining “finals” were in softball and the computer class, which I was acing anyway. No studying needed.

Thus, my last two weeks of school were pretty much spent with my friends and besides assisting in killing a keg stationed at the house before everyone had to leave, we had a couple activities we liked to do.

Outside of Oxford there is an old covered bridge which spans Four Mile Creek. Since the weather was springlike and a couple of my buddies had access to plenty of fishing gear because their parents lived close by, a batch of us who could fit in the car would go down to that bridge on nice days, park in the little lot there, and fish our way up the creek, wading through water that was seldom more than waist-deep. We’d go maybe a half-mile upstream and back and perhaps we’d catch a fish or two to release, but the fun was just college seniors enjoying a last bit of freedom on a sunny spring day before real life hit.

The other activity was more of an indoor evening pastime, and it involved some amount of keg-killing. Since there was a dartboard in The Castle and one of the house residents learned of a dart game called “Killer,” we played that game for hours on end. And as part of the fun, we adopted (or had adopted for us) WWF characters, so I was “Jotes” the Animal Steele. I never won - nor did I chew on any darts - but it was fun while it lasted. And no college students were harmed during the game-playing, even with sharp objects.

And another thing: because I was doing a competition project for my last studio, I really didn’t have to spend my time there during posted hours. Now I would do so Monday and Wednesday, but I had something better to do on some Fridays and that was to be a bleacher rat at the baseball games. (Generally, Miami played a doubleheader both Friday and Saturday against a fellow MAC school.) Unfortunately, by the end of senior year they had cracked down on the open drinking we did at the games after an incident during Little Sibs Weekend (a doubleheader I missed for some reason), but the games were still fun even if the team was only so-so. (Go to a Thirsty Thursday at the Shorebirds game, especially on College Night, and you’ll get a little flavor of how we rode the opposing team, but we did it at maybe twice the intensity level.)

A friend and I even got a writeup in the Miami Student about being such ardent fans because we showed up for a lot of those ballgames, even when it was snowing.

(That’s what I was looking for in the university archives but couldn’t find. Regardless, now you know where I get it.)

When I think back about how college was in the mid-1980s, it makes me wonder a) how I (or, more precisely, my liver) survived and b) where all the fun went. We didn’t dream of having protests because a speaker we disagreed with was on campus or badmouthing our country: as the late comic Sam Kinison would exclaim, “Reagan’s president and Clint Eastwood has his own police force. Yeah, Reagan’s still got a hard-on, man!” It was the era of the original Top Gun and people were proud to be an American, as the song from that era goes. Yet in looking at the old newspapers, I was reminded that we had a lot of diverse speakers and opinions at Miami.

And while I used my degree for its intended purpose, becoming a registered architect 8 years later after putting in the prerequisite work experience involved (because I was able back then to choose that path and not that of additional schooling) and passing the exam, there were a lot of other things about college I obviously enjoyed. While I understand Miami has grown and now has modern amenities like a student recreation center and an enlarged campus hub with several fast-food restaurants, I don’t think students today are getting the experience we did, and that’s a shame.

I haven’t been to Alumni Weekend since my 15-year reunion before I moved down here and made it a long trip. I still get the alumni magazine, but now it’s a totally different world and I think it’s better to leave it in the past.

Much more fun that way.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.