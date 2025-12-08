Michele Hogsett (February 9, 1974 - December 8, 2015.) This was, I believe, the last time I saw Semiblind at Save the Breastfest 2014 in September of that year. It was an annual benefit she organized for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.

The last time I saw her, I had no idea she was so sick.

For about a half-dozen years before that, it was an invitation I was happy to get: Thanksgiving dinner at the Hogsetts. Being single at the time and living a thousand miles from my parents who had retired to Florida, it was nice to be part of their extended family for a day. And when I met Kim and introduced her to their band Semiblind, she became family, too.

It was around Thanksgiving of 2015 when we went to visit Michele for the last time. Too ill to fix dinner that year as she had for the past several when we were there, I’m sure she knew the fight she’d waged against breast cancer was almost over, and sure enough a couple weeks later it was. But not only did she fight the Big C within her body, she fought it with her time and effort. And I’ll always remember the date because, I thought to myself, she died on the same calendar date as John Lennon did.

Let me back up for a bit, though. If you followed my previous blog, monoblogue, for any amount of time, you would know one of the favorite features I did was Weekend of Local Rock. Out of all 75 or so iterations, I’m betting Semiblind was part of about 15 or 20 of them, particularly in the early days. I’ll admit it: I was a fanboy - and why wouldn’t I be? Michele could sing, her husband Jim could shred on guitar, Asher would chug along on bass for most of those years, and they seemingly had as many drummers as Spinal Tap. They played all through the classic rock genre but veered into modern country (always loved how Michele belted out Here for the Party) and would throw in some very underrated originals as well.

The first time I saw Michele and Semiblind was at the Spring Luau in 2006, and I was wondering who that good-looking lady singing was. Alas, there was a wedding band on her finger, so dating was out of the question, but I did make a mental note to go see them again. (Then I found out the lucky guy played guitar for her.)

And I did see them again - probably 50 times or more over the next 8 years.

And the funny thing was, whereas I did my share of watching them in local bars, Semiblind was also one of the first ones to sign up for multiband shows like Spring Luau or 12 Bands of Christmas. Moreover, I believe all those connections they made helped out later when she started giving back, putting together Save the Breastfest from 2009-14 as a way to raise money for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. But that wasn’t all: they were also an enthusiastic part of Concert for a Random Soldier, an annual tribute for several years to Chad Clifton, a local soldier who was killed in Iraq.

As just a duo, Michele and her husband Jim performed at the 2015 Concert for a Random Soldier on Memorial Day weekend that year. That’s the last show of hers I have pictures from.

In that spirit, after she was gone and we shed a few tears at the memorial service, a few weeks later there was a tribute concert by some of her friends. This was one of the panels there to remember Michele by.

Yet she was just a fun person to be around. I’ll always remember the parties they had at their old house out by Selbyville, making practice fun by inviting a few friends over.

An Independence Day party on their back porch in 2008. It went long into the night, and I hope the few neighbors enjoyed the show like we did.

It’s often true that those who don’t have a lot of years of life pack a lot of life into those years. Not only did she help pay the bills as a veterinary tech, but she worked a lot of weekends as well, bringing enjoyment to those who saw her. Toward the end, there was a shift in her focus brought on by the changing scene of local music: more joint appearances with her husband Jim as the duo Dog & Butterfly (named after the Heart song) and the introduction of DJ Siren.

While I think about her and the band often - sometimes I will hear a song they covered in some store or restaurant and tell Kim, “where’s Semiblind when you need ‘em?” - the fact is she was taken too soon. But her memory lives on in the music she sang.

On Christmas Eve I will repost a 2025 version of my Wishes for a Merry Christmas. Last year I had a video of Jim and Michele’s version of O Holy Night, and that’s a Christmas tradition I’ll keep - and cherish.

