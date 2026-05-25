One of the many groups who helped out during the short history of Concert for a Random Soldier, a benefit show held on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend for several years in the 2010s.

It was one family’s effort to make something good out of tragedy.

In 2005 Delaware native Chad Clifton was KIA in Iraq as part of the Iraqi War. Parents Richard and Terri Clifton memorialized their son in two ways: one, a collection of his writings to fulfill the promise she made to him to tell his story if he didn’t make it home (which turned into a book called A Random Soldier) and, secondly, carrying on his love of local music by putting together an annual benefit concert. (Here’s more of the story.)

Somewhere in a closet we still have the book, but my memories are more of the concerts, which became a staple of our Memorial Day weekend Sunday. One obvious reason was hearing our friends Jim and Michele Hogsett play, oftentimes as the full band of Semiblind but also as a duo to fill time between acts. (Generally, there were 10 to 12 bands and acoustic players for a show that run from noon to sunset.) The beneficiaries were the Chad Clifton Foundation as well as Guitars for Vets, an organization that teaches veterans to play the instrument as a way of dealing with their PTSD.

The event ran for about a dozen years, with most of that time spent outside at the pavilion belonging to American Legion Post 28 outside Long Neck, Delaware. Somehow an issue came up between the post and the organizers, so the last rendition I’m aware of was performed at a park in Milton, Delaware. This was back in 2019, so I suspect the pandemic claimed another victim. (The last event also added other beneficiaries.)

As shows go, it made for an interesting afternoon between the modest car show in the nearby parking lot, the food, and the music, which ranged from oldies to blues to acoustic, classic, and heavy rock. The only requirement was that some band would play Paint It Black, which was Chad’s favorite song.

But one thing that always amazed me about the local music scene was how willing bands were to give a little bit of their time for a cause. Being a holiday weekend, I know there were years that Semiblind was double-booked for the day but they always came to play.

And because this blogger was always looking for content, I featured the CRS numerous times - generally once as part of a general Memorial Day weekend wrapup in combination with our local Memorial Day ceremony, and once as a Weekend of Local Rock segment. Unfortunately, my photos were lost on some of the years I did this, but it looks like I managed to keep something from 2013 including the WLR piece, the 2014 WLR review, 2015 and the WLR for that year - which I believe was the last time we saw Michele play before her passing - and the 2016 event and WLR. That was the last one held at Post 28, and it got a nice little writeup in the local Cape Gazette.

It’s only been a few years, but the time seems like forever ago because so much has changed in all of our lives. Maybe that change has prevented me from knowing that bands who care still do these sorts of shows, but I’m not so sure that the music business hasn’t changed so much as to discourage them - things are now all about content creation.

I was actually trying to come up with something else to say about this, but then a piece I read yesterday from Dan Hollaway made more sense than anything I could come up with. By its nature Memorial Day has sort of a somber mood to it, but the Cliftons chose another meaning.

The men and women who gave the last full measure did not do so in the hope that the survivors would walk through life with their heads down, guilty and joyless. They did it so that children could run without fear. So that artists could create without censorship. So that a farmer could tend his field and a teacher could tell the truth and young people could build families. To live fully — to love freely, to work hard at something meaningful, to laugh easily, to raise children who know what it is to be safe — is to honor what was given. Joy is not disrespectful to sacrifice. It was the purpose of their sacrifice.

There was a time when a mother’s love for her son and desire to make something good of his passing worked here in Slower Lower Delaware. It’s still in my memory, and hopefully it reminded you of all those times in yours.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.