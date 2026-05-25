Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
2h

Great memories Michael. As an Altarboy, I served at many funerals, which were of course sad events recalling death and separation. The Irish had it right first with a wake celebrating the life of a person. Now we have fewer and fewer funerals and more and more celebrations of life. I correct people who say Happy Memorial Day. But I still think it is a day of celebration for the things those that gave everything have given us. From the interview I accidentally found that was so powerful:

"one of the things that I always have to do is remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of these ideals. And what I like to do is remember not just them, not just their stories, but their families, and ensure that they always resonate in history, because their story is my story, their story will continue as long as we as a nation, remember that we have heroes that are willing to serve on our behalf, and their sacrifice and their loss needs to be remembered, so days like Memorial Day are so deeply important for us to continue as a country forward understanding what people are willing to give on behalf of it." - Medal of Honor recipient retired Army Lt. Col. William Swenson

PS- How's the knee?

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