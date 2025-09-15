It was a nice place to while away a fall afternoon, just a short distance away. Last year we visited the Cold Spring Brewery just outside Cape May, New Jersey. I’m sure I had a pint of something good.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from about 15-20 posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Last week it was Cracker Barrel, this week it’s additional coverage regarding the late, great Charlie Kirk. (I said my piece Saturday.)

My friend

called the senseless assassination “a hate crime,” and he had an interesting source.

The assassination of the 31-year-old Kirk, co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA was more than a senseless murder, it was something the downstream media has failed to mention. It was a hate crime. A 1968 statute made it a crime to use, or threaten to use, force to willfully interfere with any person because of race, color, religion or national origin. The Southern Poverty Law Center, generally viewed as a liberal operation seeking to expand protections for people of various classes, says the Civil Rights Act of 1968 made it a federal crime to forcefully injure, intimidate or interfere with someone on the basis of their race, color, religion or national origin.

Hopefully Charles is back “in pocket” because I enjoy his Hogwash Reports.

If you ask

, Charlie Kirk died doing what he loved best, but there may be trouble ahead.

The red, radical, Democrat Party communists are not tolerant of conservative viewpoints and the founding principles of America, and they haven't been in many decades, not since at least the 1940s. Unlike Charlie, whose trademark expression was "prove me wrong" -- who would willingly go into the lion's den to debate anyone on any topic -- the far-left Democrat commies want to silence all debate, all reasoned discourse and any message that confronts and upsets their favorite narratives, especially when speaking to race and the transgender movement. And as they show time and again, they are all too willing to resort to violence in order to stop their opponents, by BLM bricks and Molotov cocktails thrown through windows or an assassin's bullet.

They couldn’t cancel him through standard means, so some kid with his head not screwed on quite right decided to cancel him permanently.

To get an idea where Justin comes from, he gets a double dip this time.

But the king of understatement was

, who pithily wrote, “It’s been a tough week for our demon-haunted nation.” You ain’t kidding.

You’ll see him again at the end, on another topic.

Prior to what went down Wednesday,

was already concerned about how the Right can consolidate their gains.

The administration continues to do good work, but I’ve noticed a growing concern—more discussed in private than in public—about elements of the Right that have failed to make the transition. Since Inauguration Day, we’ve seen a splintering, especially in the media and intellectual worlds. Some have assumed the responsibilities that come with victory, while others prefer to remain as dissidents and, unfortunately, have fallen into various ideological rabbit holes.

It is easier to be the bomb-thrower than to govern. Another group which found that out the hard way was the TEA Party, but the OG for that in recent times might be my next link,

.

As always Newt makes good points and brings the receipts. I’m not saying I was completely down with the OBBB, but as a whole it improves things.

Here’s more government run amok, courtesy of

.

Donald Trump has done a lot of good in reducing government, so perhaps he could address this civil asset forfeiture issue, too. As Miltimore points out:

Many Americans have no idea how widespread civil asset forfeiture is, in large part because law enforcement tends to target marginalized people who lack the resources to fight back in court.

There’s good news on the energy front, though, courtesy of

.

Now if we could get the offshore wind off Ocean City killed once and for all, that would be a good thing, too.

Finally, it’s back to James Howard Kunstler, who reminds us that sometimes you can find forgotten treasures. Imagine the mindset that covered up a handsome building because it didn’t look modern enough 60 years ago.

Of course, this prompts you to wonder: what on earth was going on in their brains in the 1960s that would prompt such an horrific defacement of this building? It really boggles the mind. Perhaps it was a simply shame. . . for being less than up-to-date in the new GoGo decade. All those lovely figured ornaments embarrassed them, like looking at grandma’s old flapper outfit from the 1929 Roughneck’s Ball, where she drank too much gin, danced the Black Bottom on an ice sculpture of the Alamo, and passed out face down in a bowl of chili. Or perhaps the darn thing had just grown dingy from forty years of auto emissions and, rather than clean it, they opted for a cheap “skin job,” as the architects say, on some sales-pitch that the rain would keep it clean.

Working in a place where it sometimes seems something from the 2000s is classic architecture, this was a nice article to finish with.

As always I had a lot of good stuff, so I decided “screw the e-mail limit.” All that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

But next week will be a “dark” Monday. I’m going to enjoy the night off as a way of celebrating another trip around the sun.

