Once again I lead off with feedback about Charlie Kirk. (I said my piece the Saturday after it happened.) This comes from an angry

Just so you know, despite being born a couple months before the “official” beginning of GenX, I’m definitely not a Boomer.

GenX is angry now, and after holding our fire for a lifetime, we’ve had enough. Charlie Kirk was the last straw. Nothing can mute our resolve. We’re turning this car right around and we’re going home and NO ONE is getting dessert. We’re going to be angry for a while. Don’t talk us out of it. This is not an unrighteous anger. This is not a vengeful anger. This is the anger of maturity - the kind that recognizes harsh times require stiff resolve. I think we’ve damn well earned it.

Making a good spiritual point is Judd Garrett.

As a Christian, you do not get physical protection from the evils in this temporary world, you get spiritual protection from the evils of your sinful nature for eternity. Charlie’s body was not protected from the ravages of that bullet, but his soul is protected from the ravages of eternal damnation. In the end, our existence is not about our brief time in this world, it is about our eternity beyond this world.

We haven’t heard much from

lately, but the Kirk assassination elicited a response from him as well.

I would like to say I was surprised by the shooting, and while I was surprised by the target, I am not surprised that an assassination occurred. Those of us on the right who have been closely following events in the country could have told you that something like this was coming at some point. They had already tried to get rid of Trump twice and failed. Now that he is the President and his security has been beefed up, they decided it was too risky to go after him again. So instead, they decided to target someone who, while politically significant on the right, wasn’t technically a politician and thus didn’t have the level of security afforded to one.

But his point is that we’ve been going through this violence escalation for a decade, beginning with Donald Trump descending the staircase at Trump Tower to announce his 2016 Presidential bid, and continuing through Charlottesville and even the J6 riots.

In that same vein,

believes it’s time to make some intelligence inroads into these subversive leftist groups like

.

Giving us an outsider’s perspective of the Left is

from

. Somehow I can picture her as a mosh pit girl, being Gen X and all.

The most defining celebrity death in my time was that of Kurt Cobain. I can still remember where I was when I heard the news over the radio. I guess it was reminiscent of the grunge era that Cobain was killed by his own hand. It was an era of introspection. We stood for tolerance, diversity, inclusiveness and we scorned at authority. We didn’t go around hating or killing people, if anything we turned it inwards to ourselves. We took out our anger and angst in the mosh pit, not in the political arena. Yet the mosh pit became a socialist endeavour. We were all equal in the mosh pit. We crashed into each other while simultaneously lifting each other up when we fell down. Those who experienced it will understand.

Rocking the Suburbs

I wasn’t quite the mosh pit era, but I watched a lot of heavy metal and hair bands at the Toledo Sports Arena growing up so I’m right with her on that one. Yet, while she once voted for the more liberal of the two major Australian parties, she’s stood still while the left ran away from her, just like the cartoon Elon Musk made famous.

Lastly on the subject of Charlie Kirk, my friend

looks at the other man behind Turning Point USA, who Kirk may now be reacquainted with in Heaven.

As David says, channeling Paul Harvey, now you know the rest of the story.

And if someone is going to call you “fascist,” at least you can remind them of what the term really means. (Hint: it’s not a buzzword.) Words mean things to

.

Let’s move on to energy, since I have goodies from both

and the

to share. Bryce is now doing most of his stuff for paying subscribers, but this one was free.

My favorite line:

It has taken a long time, too long, but the evidence from Australia, Germany, and Japan is clear: the offshore wind scam is running out of steam.

Hopefully Ocean City is next on the list of cancelled projects. But Big Wind isn’t going down without a fight, even if they do have to lie about Trump’s big, beautiful bill.

According to Heatmap, wind and solar special interest groups are escalating their attempts to convince Americans to believe that mounting electricity bills are the result of their representatives in Congress who voted to cut “support” for wind and solar generators.

If they needed that kind of support, they weren’t worth building in the first place. Want carbon-free electricity? Then nuclear is the way to go.

I talked about GenX a few posts ago, but

reminds us why not all of us like Boomers.

So thank you for giving us unrespected seniors a purpose and duty to rid the country of you and Trump, before you two whack jobs destroy the Promise of America. We are the ones in the streets protesting. We have the experience and basically are too old to give a shit about your malicious threats.

And I’m just old enough to laugh at them for wasting good Saturdays on their 20% issues, but you already knew that. It takes all kinds, I guess.

If you were into Sunday football back in the day,

has a story for you.

I was not a Baltimore kid, but for some reason I really liked the Baltimore Colts growing up. Perhaps that 1975 team was why - could be I was caught up in that excitement since the Lions (7-7 that season) and Browns (3-11) I would watch on the early games were going nowhere fast. I was heartbroken when the big, bad Steelers beat them in the playoffs.

Lastly, there was a group of readers who were waiting for a big announcement, and they finally got it.

is now a father.

But they also got a bonus announcement, which may be interesting to some:

To answer that question, I have to turn my focus toward Hickman’s Hinterlands. For there is no question — our daughter will be a hinterlander just the same as we are. She’ll know this weird, crumbling world I’ve known and loved. She’ll see it crumble even further. And the tone and tenor of the whole display will move to the metronome set by her father’s work here at this publication; for in all truth, Hinterlands is quite liable to become my life’s work. Now, then, I must ask: What is the future of Hickman’s Hinterlands? What ought I be plotting out on the trail ahead?

What he explains wouldn’t necessarily be my cup of tea but may interest others so I’ll pass it along. I have a fascination about hinterlands, too, but I don’t really have to go that far to see them: as he describes his corner of far upstate New York, the Eastern Shore of Virginia also fits that bill rather well.

As always I had a lot of good stuff, and that goes even more with this extended edition. All that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

