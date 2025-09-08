A dramatic photo taken at Deep Creek Lake, Maryland in August, 2019.

I told you a few posts back that I would have some hot takes from the whole Cracker Barrel controversy, so I tried to pick out a few where the embers are still smoldering a little bit.

I’ll lead off with the article I cited in my post, from

.

I grew up with Cracker Barrel. It wasn’t just a restaurant—it was a refuge. On long road trips, my family would plan stops around its familiar sign, the rocking chairs on the porch, and the smell of cornbread and bacon that hit you the moment you walked through the door. The menu was simple, but comforting. Biscuits, fried chicken, hashbrown casserole, and meatloaf—nothing fancy, nothing trendy—but each bite tasted like tradition. The general store, crowded with candies, toys, and Americana curiosities, gave the place personality. Cracker Barrel offered warmth in a world that often felt too cold, too fast, and too impersonal.

His is a take from someone who was a fan and regularly ate there on roadtrips, unlike me - the guy who can probably count on one hand the number of times he’s been to a Cracker Barrel.

And then you have the cool hot take from

, who probably settles into my camp.

Even Jed Clampett could sniff out the phoniness at this chain restaurant. Cracker Barrel is a postmodern pastiche of rural tropes. Jean Baudrillard would call it a simulacrum. By that he means that it’s a symbol disconnected from reality—it merely refers vaguely to other symbols. So you can’t bring back my grandpa’s Cracker Barrel—because my paw-paw never saw a Cracker Barrel.

His take is that of our losing the distinction between what is fake and what is real, which I agree with to a point. Then again, my wife and I don’t go to Outback for their faux-Australian decor, Texas Roadhouse for their take on country, or my local Mexican or pizza joints who have painted imaginary scenes of their food’s origin on their walls - in each case, we like the food and service, just as we do other restaurants in our rota who don’t try as hard for a certain vibe.

Looking at the deal from a marketing standpoint is

.

If execs decide to do research in NYC they’ll get the answer they want — change the logo. If they do it in places like Mobile, Alabama and Arkadelphia, Arkansas they would have gotten don’t you dare change that logo or the brand response. Either way, the fancy people thought they knew better. They either didn’t do research, or they did flawed research or they ignored the results.

In other words, read the room, which is why I’ll stop flogging the horse now before it expires.

Distractions like the Cracker Barrel controversy could be hiding the reality that

portrays.

In 2025, America stands at a crossroads. By all official accounts, America's economy is strong, as we hear Government officials from the Trump administration tout the “strong economy,” citing GDP growth, low unemployment, and moderate inflation. But for millions of Americans, these numbers feel like a cruel abstraction and an illusion that suggests a false prosperity. Beneath the glossy surface of economic indicators lies a nation increasingly divided between the extremely wealthy who profit from capital and speculation and the average American worker, and the reality is far more sobering: rising homelessness, overcrowded housing, meaningless rising wages, and the relentless erosion of purchasing power. The American Dream, once a beacon of hope, now flickers dimly for the working class and those who labor endlessly just to survive.

While I was born in 1964 and the tail end of the Baby Boom, my mindset has always matched up better with that of Gen X, which I was about 100 days away from joining. I fear mine was the last generation that had a relatively easy climb up the economic ladder, as I bought a nice older house in a working- to middle-class neighborhood for $37,500. Now people who are 26 years old (as I was then) are both paying off tremendous college debt and caught in the rent trap because they can’t afford a $250k mortgage at 7%.

And here’s more criticism of our government - you know, the one that goes to the ends of the earth to assure “due process” for an illegal immigrant but doesn’t extend the same courtesy to those who wish to use their God-given right to defend themselves and their family through firearm ownership, as

explains.

Every generation of Americans had the chance to fight. Not with rifles in the streets, but with ballots, with primaries, with lawsuits, with relentless political resistance. And what did you do? You complained, you obeyed, you moved on. Now you live in a country where the Bill of Rights is conditional, where due process is selective, and where your right to defend yourself is treated as a vice, not a virtue. The system protects the criminal, the alien, the ideologue. You? You’re just the taxpayer funding it all, told to wait patiently for the police to arrive “eventually.”

As has been said, when seconds count the police are only minutes away. At that point they’re a cleanup crew.

Perhaps this is one reason people like

have become so skeptical of the narrative.

I may or may not have revealed this in my Substack forum, but I’m convinced I had COVID right around Christmas of 2019. I was sick as a dog for a week, and it took me maybe two weeks to feel myself again. And as they described the COVID symptoms that fateful following spring, I had most of those symptoms with my illness. Maybe it was just a bad case of the flu, but regardless Bill brings up a very pertinent set of points. (And the comments buttress the argument even further.)

Could just be it’s all a precursor to the civil war that

(not to be confused with the Delaware governor, who spells his surname with two “e”s) predicts could happen.

In my national dissolution piece, I wrote about the increasing push by local governments to become parts of other states. Greater Idaho in which the eastern counties in Oregon and Washington secede to Idaho has long been in progress. Recently, a California Assemblymember called for California to be split up into two states—a Blue state formed by coastal areas and a Red state formed by the interior parts of the state. The state would become New California. Indiana also invited several counties in Illinois to become part of Indiana given the short shrift those counties get from the supermajority Democrat control of Illinois. The Indiana legislature actually passed a bill to start this secession process. Interestingly, you don’t see the reverse happening—Blue counties trying to escape Red states.

That goes in with the expressed desire of those on the Eastern Shore of Maryland to secede from their state, which would start out as America’s smallest state by population but may grow quickly if done correctly. Personally I think we would be better served as a greater Delaware, incorporating all of the Delmarva Peninsula. That would start out as a purple state, but one where conservatives could flee to in a sort of southern Free State Project.

My final item is more suited for my sister site, The Knothole, but there is a human interest as well. While sports teams don’t necessarily define a city, there is a segment of their population who live and die by their local squads or derives their livelihood from them. That number has dwindled somewhat in Aberdeen, Maryland, but for the remaining folks it doesn’t make the loss of affiliated baseball any easier, as

reports.

The Aberdeen IronBirds played their first game as an O’s affiliate on June 18, 2002 and yesterday played their last home game as an O’s affiliate, bringing down the curtain of their 24 seasons at Aberdeen’s Ripken Stadium. The team will end its season next week at Wilmington and on Sunday the season will end in the South Atlantic League. Next year, the O’s High-A affiliate will move back to Frederick and Aberdeen will host the MLB Draft League for college players that aspire to be drafted.

The team, which was owned by the Ripken family until a couple years ago, had always been an Orioles affiliate - first as a short-season rookie team and then, after the resumption of minor league ball in 2021, their advanced-A affiliate. Instead of our Delmarva Shorebirds getting promoted players from Aberdeen as was the case until 2019, until yesterday it was the desired next step up for players moving up the Baltimore Orioles system.

With the extra week I had a lot of good stuff, so I decided “screw the e-mail limit.” All that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

