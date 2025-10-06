A past October event I wish wasn’t a “one-and-done” was the Unify Delaware Festival held back in 2021, just as we were coming out of the COVID scare. I notice this guy is still playing around the area , with a full band and not solo.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from about 15-20 posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

If you believe

and the folks at

, the violence we saw that cost

his life is only beginning.

AND Magazine

Faddis argues it’s time to move against these anti-ICE extremist groups, saying:

The manifestos now are written on bullets. We can move decisively, or we can sit by and wait for the next person to die.

It does tread a very fine line, though, because there is still a right to free speech in this country. Yet groups which advertise themselves in such a fashion, such as the “John Brown Club,” are begging for a few white hats to make their way into the group.

Let’s talk a little more about free speech, as

is a former journalist.

Our free speech right is still the best benefit of a free society, but it puts a huge burden on each of us to find what is true and what is not. What is not true is the drum beat from the left that Charlie Kirk was spewing hate. Yes, what he was saying was hated by some — those who reject God and God’s word, those same people who think we all are the result of a big bang and zillions of years of evolution. God knew there would be times like this. And he warned about it in Isaiah Chapter 5 verse 20: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

Nothing wrong with stating some real truth, which is why I’m glad I stumbled onto his site and love to help him out.

Now let’s shift focus to the role of government. While

talks about my home state (and shouldn’t be confused with

, the current governor of my adopted state, who

) he’s got a point that pretty much could be replicated in any of them: the federal government has too much of a role in each state budget.

Even more ominous when it comes to Ohio’s sovereignty is the level of spending that comes from the federal government. It wasn’t that long ago when federal grants only comprised 21% of state spending. Today, however, federal grants top out at 43% of state spending, with every indication that that percentage will increase in the coming years. So, not only does a federal program swallow half of monthly state spending, but federal funds are required to balance Ohio’s budget. When you hear Ohio politicians congratulate themselves on balancing the budget, understand they only can do that with a plurality of federal funds. I believe this level of financial dependency on the federal government renders Ohio little more than a ward of the federal government.

I’ve never sat down to figure out what percentage of Delaware’s budget is provided by the federal government, but I’m sure it’s rather significant. I know that when I moved here six years ago the state budget was in the $4 billion range but now it’s creeping up on $7 billion.

Part of that may just be the best government big corporate money can buy, according to

.

Given the influence of billionaires and their ability to affect policy because of their wealth, we still need a cap on donations to pols. This cap ought to be within the reach of most people and ought to be adjustable over time without input from the pols we are trying to rein-in. How about 5% of the Median Average Income (MAI) for the year prior to the campaign? In 2024, the MAI was (rounded) $84,000; Five percent of that: $4,200. It would adjust automatically, and if pols want more money, they can implement policies that increase our average income – isn’t that part of their job…? Perhaps this cap could be increased based on owning a home, having kids, etc., the kinds of things that show investment in the future: Skin in the game.

I’m not sure I totally agree with this approach, but the part of the argument which says corporations are people and thus can flood the political system with money is a valid one for debate. Since Scipio proposes a Constitutional amendment, I say it’s fair game.

Speaking of industries which have bought a chunk of the system:

makes a very valid point in noting that much of the outrage over drug prices comes from the brand-name prescriptions and not the generics that most of us use.

The U.S. system of market-based pricing combined with limited patent exclusivity works. It gives drug developers strong incentives to invest in new treatments while using competition to drive down the cost of older medicines. Patients benefit from lower prices on more than nine out of 10 prescriptions, while manufacturers retain the resources to pursue life-saving innovation. By contrast, other developed nations suppress brand prices and protect generics from robust competition. The result is a system in which patients pay too much for everyday medicines, and manufacturers face limited returns for developing breakthrough therapies.

Gingrich contends we should build on what works, and I think that’s a smart way to go. Otherwise we’re stuck with the “scourge of public health,” and that’s where

draws the line.

I think enough people read Coffee & Covid that he doesn’t need the blockquote from me. But it’s worth the read if you’re one of the five or so people who don’t subscribe.

of the Energy Bad Boys has this fun little piece that’s unrelated to government or health care. Instead, it talks about horsepower.

It reminds me of an event I go to each spring called Mt. Hermon Plow Days, which I have detailed in the past.

As always I had a lot of good stuff; in fact, some of this is the glut from last week. All that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

