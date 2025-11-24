While I’m on a November concert kick, two years ago last week We Are Messengers made their first-ever stop in Delaware along with Cochren & Co. and Ben Fuller. It was a good show at the Eagles Nest Church outside Milton, Delaware.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from about 15-20 posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say. Usually I don’t do three weeks of MER in a row but I made the executive decision because I have a couple Monday memories that will fall outside the pattern. (And I have something in this post timed to the holiday.)

The more you read the Anti-Federalist side of the Constitutional argument, the more you realize they had a point. Cool thing: she subscribed right back, so welcome to Liz! Put me back matching my all-time high after I lost one last week.

Speaking of Jack, he touched on a passionate subject of mine recently: the Seventeenth Amendment.

As I commented: “If the 17th is repealed and we go back to the situation where state legislators select the Senators, it makes local elections paramount and allows for more public-minded servants to serve us.” I’m convinced that’s the truth.

On the other hand, those we seem to elect now are worse than ever.

has three reasons why this is so.

Schools and universities, dominated by progressive curricula, rarely teach the horrors of Marxist regimes—the famines, purges, and economic collapses that claimed millions of lives. Instead, students are fed sanitized versions of Marxism, emphasizing “equality” while ignoring the inevitable authoritarianism.

Talk to anyone who lived through a repressive regime, whether it be the old Soviet bloc, China, or Cuba, and they will tell you horror stories about their previous lives. While we’re not a perfect union, either, at least we have the chance to reform.

might beg to differ, though. In her perception we're only two steps from Civil War 2.0.

Step #7: The rise of militia and parallel forces. We are already seeing signs of this phase. States and cities, such as Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois, have been mobilizing Antifa mobs and other misfits to attack ICE officers and facilities, using tax dollars. Within hours of his election as governor of Washington State last November, Bob Ferguson announced that he was forming a committee to “fight Trump” who had just won a landslide victory to be the next President of the United States. This, despite the fact that 1,530,923 Washington residents voted for Trump/Vance. Ferguson does not consider himself to be the governor of all Washingtonians.

It’s definitely frustrating here in Delaware to see the state do its level best to not participate in the Donald Trump restoration. They’ll whine about “losing” $400 million (and have an Extraordinary Special Session to pass a tax code decoupling bill) due to the One Big, Beautiful Bill while taking credit for a $1 billion grant from the same legislation.

And if you want some ideas for improving government,

is a good one to ask. To paraphrase and improve upon

, it’s the affordability, stupid!

We got a note from (a reader) Saturday which outlined her personal experience with rising prices. She recently received a stack of take-out menus in her mailbox. After being surprised by the prices on the menus, she compared them to some older menus she had. A plain large cheese pizza in her area has nearly doubled from $12 to $22. A regular hamburger is up to $9.50 from $4.95. A hoagie which was once about $7 is now $14.95. A nearby bagel shop which once sold a dozen bagels for $10 now charges $27. Her local Chinese take-out spot now offers fried rice or lo mein noodles for $17 – items which were once $7.95. Importantly, Betsy pointed out that if Republicans keep talking about their policies making life more affordable for people – they had better deliver.

I will grant that gas is about the same as it was under President Autopen, but Newt is right: everything is more expensive because there’s pressure from increased wages, energy costs, and more demands from government affecting the bottom line. Something has to give, and if we had any common sense it would be government spending and regulation.

Shifting gears a bit, I can see the disillusionment from this Democrat operative because she's not getting what she wants from the radical fringe of her party that's taking over. A paid subscription here and I might preorder this book upcoming from

. (Plus I like reading and doing book reviews. I have a book coming I’m going to review around the holidays.)

The book pulls back the curtain on the Democratic Party—from the out-of-touch activists to the donor world and strategists who shape everything behind the scenes. It traces how a party that once championed the working class slowly turned into something unrecognizable. It is part memoir, part expose, and part analysis about what I witnessed during my years embedded deep in the progressive movement. I was a hustler; a fundraiser who brought in tens of millions for leftist candidates. From establishment candidates, to the biggest progressive stars, I had a front row seat to the party’s unraveling.

I remember a time when the Democrats were in favor of big government, but their politics stopped at the water’s edge, and they were doing it for the working man. Now they’re doing it for the big money special interests, and it was just the populist opening Donald Trump needed - it got Barker to vote for him last year. (Ironically, he’s a billionaire who nonetheless relates to the working class; hence, he’s in his second term as President.)

Before they get to be Democrats, maybe Gen Z can take some pointers from

.

As I watch Zohran Mamdani and Katie Wilson, the new socialist mayors of New York and Seattle, whip up the resentment of the 20-somethings struggling to pay for $30 drop-in pilates classes and $9 oat milk lattes, it enrages me that nobody is telling them the truth. You do not get to live in a cool place with live music and hip bars when you start out. You must grind and earn your way there by forging your craft in a B, C, or D market.

As I noted in an aside from last week’s MER, the duplex I lived in back in Toledo, Ohio (definitely a B, C, or D market) sold last year for $35,000. That’s called an investment and how you work your way up in the world. Not the best part of town and maybe it needed a little sweat equity, but that’s the sort of opportunity one can find if you think smaller, grinding and earning your way. (Just keep your wits about you.)

Part of saving is making do with what you have, although there was a bit of investment involved for

from trying to restore a two-decade-old iPod.

Not to be confused with the Independent Party of Delaware, which I also call IPoD, just with different caps. (I go back to Walkman days myself, which is why I can’t hear anymore. I wanted everyone else to be able to hear my new Metallica cassette Ride the Lightning.) His three-month saga is a fun read.

While I’m losing weight as well as hair and hearing, I’m not going to scrub the photos of my old me.

has some words for

.

Here’s the thing: No one wants to be fat. No one. All the body positivity bullshit was just that: bullshit. No one wants to be obese. No one even wants to be chubby with arm dangles. No one wants their belly hanging over their pants. No one wants to have trouble chasing their kids around. No one wants to have 3 chins. And I can assure you — no one in Hollywood who has to spend all day around size 0s who eat nothing but lettuce leaves wants to be fat next to those people. No one.

I didn’t want to be overweight, either, but there wasn’t a push for me to do something about it until my knees gave out. Now I have lost about 30 pounds or so.

You know, if you ever wanted to go mobile, I think I've found your expert in

, a.k.a. the

. She has a new set of wheels. Good to hear from her, since this her first appearance on

.

It’s not the lifestyle for me - to me, roughing it is a hotel room without good internet - but to each his or her own. Watch the police and the tax man miss her.

I've coined a new term for

: it’s his Hogwashtennial.

Good to see him back, since there was quite the break from 99 to 100.

The Hogwash Report 100.0 is really the return of the newsletter, which has been on hiatus for the past couple of months due to life issues, i.e. selling our farm home of the past 23 years, and due to health issues, which are still being dealt with, but resolution should be ahead in the next couple of weeks.

Maybe he’ll need a camper van, too.

Finally, with the holiday coming up,

puts things in perspective. He's good at that, which is why I pay for his stuff.

The holiday season is often a time of despair and depression. The wants of the year and the petitions and prayers have not arrived at all or as planned and the sands in the hourglass are almost out. The bills have piled up. The favorite loved one has died or moved. Some, restless because they cannot unplug from politics, will not just be miserable, but will make others miserable. The families members who worship at the altar of politics will not be able to enjoy the season because someone somewhere will have uttered something online with which they vehemently disagree.

As I noted above, my life right now isn’t perfect, but I’m still blessed. And if I look over my right shoulder there’s a sign on the wall quoting Joshua 24:15:

As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.

That’s what grounds me and keeps me in perspective.

*sigh* As always, too long for e-mail but too short to get everything I wanted. This time I blew by my “six to eight” because there was a lot of stuff I liked, and besides, it’s a short week for most of us so you have extra reading time. (I think 12 is my record for MER, though.)

Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

