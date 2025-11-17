Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
7m

Folks, lots of good reading here (even if you ignore my stuff). Michael's articles are always a good read, so if you're not subscribed, you should be (of course the same goes for my substack - you should be subscribed). If nothing else, read and enjoy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture