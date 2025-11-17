One year ago last Friday we saw Jeremy Camp at the local Wicomico Youth and Civic Center. Might be a bit before we see another show since they are completing a significant addition and renovation to the venue.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from about 15-20 posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Let’s begin with a primer and the first of a double dip of

as he talks about the backlog of asylum cases.

As of FY 2023, the US granted around 54,000 individuals asylum through either affirmative or defensive processes. Meanwhile, the backlog of asylum applications is enormous: more than 1.4 million pending as of late 2024. In 2023, roughly 945,000 asylum applications were submitted. No matter how you slice it, that’s a system under strain, and when a system intended for humanitarian protection becomes an unmanageable pipeline it ceases to serve its purpose.

I think the first problem is that we expanded the idea of “asylum” from the closest safe country to right here in the good old U.S. of A. Those Chamber of Commerce types need their cheap labor, though. Regardless, it’s a good read.

Jack’s been on a roll this week, so here’s the second of the double dip.

The safety net became a hammock. Programs like SNAP were built to stop hunger — noble, necessary — but they’ve metastasized into permanent pipelines of dependence.

And when you get dependence, you get people who will vote to keep it that way, regardless of how much they’re stunting their development.

elaborates:

If socialism fails so consistently, why does it always return? Because it appeals to our moral imagination, it sounds righteous to say no one should go hungry or live in poverty. Its emotional power is immense. Modern advocates often rebrand the idea — calling it democratic socialism, equity economics, or citing Scandinavian models. Yet even the Nordic nations that are often invoked reject the socialist label. They rely on market economies to generate the wealth that funds their welfare systems. Their prosperity depends on capitalism, not its abolition. Socialism survives not because it works, but because its promise is too compelling to be abandoned. Each generation forgets the lessons of the last.

Let’s go back to the OG of socialism, though.

explains its appeal when you have nothing to lose. (That “what do you have to lose?” appeal got a few blacks to vote for

, but this is different.)

The Bolsheviks claimed they could deliver and made their slogan “Peace, Land, Bread”. For the average Russian, desperate and out of options, they became a better option than betting on the establishment and the status quo. The conditions became extreme. Those who preached moderation were drowned out. By the time it became clear the Bolsheviks could not and would not deliver on their promises, it was too late. The die was cast.

Another part of socialism’s current appeal, though, is the issue many young people have with following the more traditional American Dream of buying a house.

While President Trump has offered the idea of a 50-year mortgage, not everyone thinks that’s a good idea. Ask

and he’ll tell you in no uncertain terms.

Now, once again President Trump is proving to me and all America that he is a yellow-dog Democrat holding tightly to Democrat idiotic notions, as he recently compared himself on Truth Social in glowing terms to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a socialist, and proposed implementing a fifty-year mortgage to help more Americans become first time homeowners, one of the worst fucking ideas ever set forth by a sitting U.S. president.

The only thing I can say about that is that no one is putting a gun to your head to accept a 50-year mortgage if a 15-year or 30-year will do. I have a 30-year mortgage, but I don’t plan to take 30 years to pay it off. (Then again, 3% interest means I may not be in that much of a hurry.)

Speaking of houses and backing away from the hard political,

of

talks about a subject I’ve

in the past - the death of the front porch.

It wasn’t just a slab of wood nailed to a house. It was a stage for democracy. A place where you could argue without hate, laugh without filters, grieve without shame. It was a town square for two. A handshake before politics. A wave before judgment. A seat at the table before division. For most of the 19th and early 20th centuries, American homes were built around the front porch — physically and culturally. In fact, the 1920 U.S. Census listed porches as a “common feature” in over 70% of homes. They were standard. Expected. Sacred.

Lady Liberty

My first house, built in 1925, had a small one but I enjoyed summer nights there, as I did with the upstairs of the duplex (built in 1897) that we rented before that. I still occasionally sit on mine in the summer and harvest season, since front porches have made a bit of a comeback here in Sussex County. (Oddly enough, in looking up the age of the duplex, I found it sold last year for $35,000. Someone got a nice steady source of income. Housing doesn’t have to be expensive if you don’t mind living off the beaten path or in the working-class part of town to start. When we lived there, the landlords were right downstairs for a time.)

Longtime readers know that over the years I’ve had a lengthy jihad against wind turbines and I often remind people that the reason windmills on the family farm went out of vogue a century ago was their lack of reliability. Once rural electrification came along everyone wanted in, and that included the East Texas Congressional district of a future President named Lyndon Baines Johnson.

I love electric co-ops. Over the past decade or so, I’ve spoken at electric co-op events all across the country, and each time, I’m heartened by the people I get to meet at those events. They are ranchers, farmers, and businesspeople who live in rural communities and plan to stay there. The people who operate the co-ops and sit on their boards, are the people who fix things, grow things, and build things. Co-ops are living remnants of the New Deal, vestiges of another era. They allow average Americans to own stakes in critical energy infrastructure. They represent an ethos of public ownership, accountability, and civic pride.

I live in one, and I agree. We were sold on this house because it was serviced by Delaware Electric Co-Op and not the expensive Delmarva Power.

This piece by

appealed to me as an outsider. I couldn’t do a somersault on a bet, let alone a gymnastics routine, but I could sympathize.

I was a fish out of water. But I was used to it. And by junior year I found my people. Other fish out of water. I didn’t join a sorority. I reveled in being in the out crowd. We congregated in a hippie-style co-op dorm called “Enchanted Broccoli Forest” or EBF for short, on Wednesday nights. How rebellious! A weekly party on Wednesdays! Not Thursdays, or Fridays or Saturday. We got wasted on Wednesdays.

Well, the guys I hung out in college with were all my fellow architecture students so we were a little different, too. And then I was the uber baseball fan who would blow off studio on Fridays for doubleheaders - I didn’t need to see the profs that bad anyway, since 1-5 p.m. was just the time they were there and the building was open 24/7 - the only academic building on campus that was so. I got a lot of my work done in the wee hours.

Maybe that’s a Monday memory in the making.

And now for some fiction that appealed to me in an Atlas Shrugged sort of way, from

.

Lastly, we have

. A passionate man of the Left, but one who needs to hear from folks on my side about this one. When I wrote this there wasn’t a single comment, so maybe he needs to have his silo broken.

I always ask racists, “If your family’s lives were in jeopardy, and the only person who knew how to save your family was black, how big a racist would you be?” I usually get huffs and puffs, as I make my exit.

If that black person had the content of character, he would gladly save the family. Don’t give us those “have you stopped beating your wife?” sort of questions. If you’re the Old Hippie you say you are, you should be old enough to know better. We were getting to the most colorblind we’d ever been before the “Lightbringer” came along and divided us up.

*sigh* As always, too long for e-mail but too short to get everything I wanted. I culled this a bit to keep it at ten pieces, the tenth perhaps being against my better judgment.

Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a good way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.