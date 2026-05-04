Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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Justin Smith's avatar
Justin Smith
17h

An Excellent Gathering of American Patriots and Outstanding Content -- Thank You for Placing Me in Such Fine Company, Michael! This week's publication is OUTSTANDING! But it's much like we have come to expect from You every week.

Thank You Again, My Friend!

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
16h

Another one over the the fence and into the parking lot. An awful lot of excellent reading. Quoting Justin Smith "Thank you for placing me in such fine company." Always look forward to your Monday list. Proud to be on it. Great articles all the time.

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