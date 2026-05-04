Today is the three-year anniversary of an event that brought a man of the cloth - and a lot of controversy - to Salisbury. Yet Franklin Graham is still right: God Loves You.

When I get to between six and eight posts - well, more like ten to twelve these days - I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Now because I missed last week for a Monday memory, let me warn you: this one is locked and (really) loaded. You’ll have the same issue two weeks hence because next week will be another Monday memory on the anniversary of a special date.

Recently we “cut the cord” and use an Amazon Fire Stick for our television watching. This piece from Ted Gioia was worthwhile reading to us.

There are (finally) signs that the streaming prices have hit the wall. The public simply can’t afford paying hundreds of dollars per year for each platform. So I’m not surprised that a new survey shows that 55% of consumers want to cancel subscriptions right now. This isn’t just an idle threat. According to Deloitte, 40% of consumers have already cut back on subscriptions during the previous three months. Even more revealing: 61% say they would cancel their favorite service if the price went up by just five dollars.

Ted talks about “subscription fatigue” and I had that with DirecTV - paying almost $200 a month for over a hundred channels I don’t watch. Now I have a few favorites I’ll be binge-watching on the couch while my knee heals, at a much more competitive price.

Justin Smith may have some reasons why people are cutting out subscriptions - and a lot of other things.

To see the gathering storm, begin with the facts of wealth concentration in America since the mid-1970s. This is no statistical mirage cooked up by envious academics. Data from tax records and the Federal Reserve’s own Distributional Financial Accounts show that the inflation-adjusted net worth of the top 0.001 percent of households has exploded by about 3,500 percent. The top 0.01 percent gained roughly 2,200 percent, and the top 0.1 percent about 1,200 percent. Meanwhile, median household wealth rose only around 200 percent, and the bottom half of Americans spent nearly two decades with more debts than assets before a brief, stimulus-fueled bump after 2020. Today roughly 430,000 households sit atop $30 million or more, and 74,000 command $100 million plus. The ultra-wealthy hold the bulk of their riches in corporate stocks, mutual funds, and private businesses — assets whose returns have compounded far faster than wages or home equity for everyone else. The bottom 50 percent still owns almost nothing in the productive capital that actually generates growth; their modest holdings are mostly houses (often carrying heavy mortgages) and everyday goods.

Check my wife and I into that bottom group. We do all right, but I wouldn’t say we are wealthy - not that I’m necessarily looking for wealth. (Like it says in the Book of Joshua, “as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” That was the first thing I hung in the living room the day we got the house.) Still, I will gladly accept a little more cushion in the finances, and maybe we’d have that if a significant chunk of our tax money wasn’t wasted on fraud and grifting.

Funny that one group of people punches way above its weight when it comes to that, as Jack Sotallaro points out.

In Minnesota, federal prosecutors uncovered one of the largest pandemic-era fraud schemes in the country—tens of millions of dollars siphoned through nonprofit fronts tied to Somali networks. Money intended to feed children was instead routed through shell operations, falsified claims, and fabricated participation numbers. It wasn’t subtle. It wasn’t isolated. It was organized. And it went on—unchecked—until it became too large to ignore. Why? Because scrutiny had been politically criminalized.

Maybe what we need, then, is another revolution, and there was a commemorative date we just celebrated a couple weeks ago where it all started. Cue Dan Hollaway:

April 19, 1775, did not begin like some grand pageant of liberty. It began in darkness, in damp fields and on hard roads, with men dragged out of bed by hoofbeats and shouted warnings. It began with cold air in the lungs and the smell of spring mud churned under boots. It began with flint, steel, powder, and fear. By the time the sun went down, the British Empire had been put on notice. The people of Massachusetts were no longer protesting; they were fighting. And now, it was only a matter of time before we kicked their asses out of our country.

That date, though, was more recently another anniversary of government aggression, as David Wolosik points out.

The proposed “surprise” raid went south when a reporter asked a postal worker who happened to live at the compound where it was located because the ATF was going to raid it. The Davidians were locked, loaded and ready. The idea of having a gunfight with a government agency? I guess they figured go down swinging.

That was a really sad chapter in our history, and its “revenge” against the government came a year later with the Oklahoma City bombing.

In case you get the “continue reading” because you’re seeing this as an e-mail, well, hit that button and continue reading. But don’t forget to share, too. Share

Now let’s talk about government overreach on a local level, with the Delaware Senate Republicans. I was very tempted to promote this one to its own post, but I decided not to for now. It’ll be wrapped up in future political coverage, to be sure.

What may appear as isolated policy proposals are actually a part of a broader trend. Senate Bills 75, 87, 159, and now 23 all share a common theme: they weaken the ability of counties and municipalities to make land use and zoning decisions for their own communities. That should concern every Delawarean, regardless of where they live or where they fall on the political spectrum.

I was already there for SB159. The problem with Delaware is that most of its political power emanates from one county, and that county is just as liberal as any of the others which run “blue” states. Look what they did to a hero of our founding, as Newt Gingrich reveals - a little love for the First State.

On Saturday, the Trump administration unveiled a statue of Caesar Rodney in Freedom Plaza near the Willard Hotel. It was symbolically an important moment in the continuing struggle between the patriotism and its opposite. The Rodney statue had been on Rodney Square in Wilmington, Delaware from 1923 until it was removed at the Wilmington mayor’s orders on June 12, 2020. It was part of an effort to appease the antipatriot movement that had gained temporary strength during the riots that followed the death of the George Floyd while in police custody. President Donald Trump responded to this surrender to antipatriotic forces in September of that year: “Joe Biden said nothing as to his home state’s history and the fact that it was dismantled and dismembered. And a Founding Father’s statue was removed. Today, America will give this Founding Father, this very brave man, who was so horribly treated, the place of honor he deserves. I am announcing that a statue of Caesar Rodney will be added to the National Garden of American Heroes.” Biden was running for president and didn’t want to fight with the leftwing that dominates the Democratic Party. So, he remained quiet while the most famous statue in Delaware was taken away.

I say when Donald Trump is done with it, slap old Caesar Rodney right back where he was. Tell John Carney (Wilmington’s present mayor, as the one who removed the statue decided to retire) he can pound sand if he objects because he was a fairly worthless governor, too.

Mindy Esposito also knows a thing or two about statues being taken down and reputations being besmirched.

University diversity offices embedded in every American institution of higher learning took the SPLC’s designations as gospel and built hiring policies, curriculum frameworks, and student conduct codes around the idea that Confederate heritage is white nationalism. No primary sources required. No documents consulted. The SPLC said so. That was enough. Black Lives Matter drove the 2020 monument removal wave that took down not only Confederate memorials but statues of Columbus, Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. They were not stopping at Appomattox. They never were. The Tides Foundation funded all of it. George Soros funded the Tides Foundation. Apple gave the SPLC a million dollars. JPMorgan Chase gave half a million more. George Clooney gave a million and felt virtuous about it. That is the machine. And every gear in it was turning on the same fuel. The lie that Confederate Americans were the face of American evil and that destroying their heritage was the work of justice.

I suppose while I’m on the theme of contrarianism I should stand up for those of us who like the freedom of our automobiles and are tired of catering to a tiny minority trying to slow us down. Thanks to Brad Todd for this one.

This anecdotal destruction of automobile engineering is not isolated; it is a strategy being pushed nationally in cities by fools who have decided that what they call “micro-mobility” vehicles – everything north of a hoverboard and south of a Harley - are anger vectors that can be deployed to make us normies so frustrated with car commuting that we give it up. The moral argument is that not all of us are sufficiently committed to fighting climate change, so our superiors have to monkey with regulations to drive us to it through other motivations. Here’s how it works. They insist city policy – which is much easier to manipulate than state infrastructure decisions – steers toward preferential treatment for bicycles, e-bikes, and scooters. They use groups like the National Association of City Transportation Officials to design “standards” for traffic policies that de-prioritize the transportation tool preferred by 73 percent of Americans: the automobile.

Every morning I drive down a wide street that has bike lanes on both sides. Over six-plus years of driving that street, I’ll bet I haven’t seen more than about 20 bikes on it. What they would argue, though, is that a painted stripe and dedicated lane isn’t enough - there needs to be barriers and a lower speed limit for the cars to more closely match the bikes.

And while bikers plead the case that cars are making our environment worse, the Energy Bad Boys destroy that argument with the facts.

All measurable environmental quality metrics have shown consistent improvement over the last 25 years, regardless of which party controls the White House, and the trends are even starker when we examine the entirety of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) air pollution data going back to 1970. The facts are that air quality in these United States has been getting better, not worse, for the last five decades, and emissions in the country have fallen dramatically.

I will grant that we have had a lot of environmental regulation over the last 60 years and it’s done a lot of good. But we have consumed most of the low-hanging fruit and now what we have is diminishing returns with new regulations to the point where they do more harm to the economy than good for a cleaner environment.

Up front I talked about cutting the cord, and maybe I could have led off with this piece. But this also gets into the freedom aspect, too; regardless, I’m placing this from my frequent contributor The Gray Camper Van Writer down here near the end.

Building a Substack newsletter while living on the road has given me something deeper than income, something more lasting than recognition. It has given me purpose. Between writing my newsletter and working on my novel, I feel a sense of direction—a reason to wake up at 5:00 a.m. and start again, a reason to keep moving forward, one small day at a time. And on the hardest days—the ones where loneliness creeps in like fog, where doubt whispers that none of this matters—I remember those 1,900 people. I remember that somewhere, someone is reading my words over their morning coffee. Someone is finding a piece of themselves in my story. And that is enough. That has always been enough.

Heck, I have a hard enough time of it with a house containing the bed I sleep on most nights and free time on the weekends. Yet her placement is appropriate because I’m going to wrap things up with Jennifer Sey talking about hard work.

You might call me a work-a-holic. I don’t care. Working hard is one of the great joys of my life. When I started my first “real” job at an advertising agency, I had zero idea what I was doing. There was no Chat GPT to help figure things out. There wasn’t even internet! I asked questions, I worked. I learned. I put my head down. There was no task I was insulted to tackle. Who was I? No one. A recent graduate with no experience other than doing backflips. I started from zero and I worked my way up. Make a budget? Ok, I’ll figure it out. Paste these images on poster board, make a mood board (a what?), a presentation of this idea. Build a media plan, plan a shoot, present the work to the client when you’re scared shitless — ok, I’ll figure it out.

Jennifer’s not one to stay in a comfort zone, I must say. Not only did that piece wear me out just thinking about it, but I could also never imagine pretzeling myself into such a position as the younger Sey did in the photo, even when I was that age. (Forget about now. They would have to take me to the ER with torn everything.)

Way, way too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies because next week is another Monday memory. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

I also want to add a reminder because I noticed this is becoming a bit of an issue again. You did good for a few weeks earlier this year, but remember:

The idea behind MER… is for people to explore other Substacks as I try and help out those I subscribe to and that aspect isn’t working out as well as I’d hoped.

You have 12 good ones to read beyond the blockquote, so don’t forget to check them out.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.