Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick R Smith's avatar
Frederick R Smith
9h

Thank you for the mention, Micahel! It is an honor to be in your posts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
10h

Thanks for the mention. Restacking this, there's some good stuff in there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture