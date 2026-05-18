Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
5h

Thanks for the almost double dip. I like Alexander's work, and am proud to share space with him and a whole lot of other substack authors on your Monday evening reading list.

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Justin Smith's avatar
Justin Smith
6h

Thank You so very much, Michael for spotlighting this piece. It's probably one of my more inspired pieces, as reflected back on my life and waxed a bit philosophical, considering this thing called "life".

We look all around us, and My God the waste we see exhibited in people too numbed to their own existence to see the prison bars they have erected around themselves willingly – becoming no better than the show bull with the ring in his nose that enables his owners to more easily handle him. We see slothful, demanding, entitled, greedy, do-nothing wrecks of humanity shuffling all about us each day, not that this is the case for all us mere mortals but more than enough to continuously drag society into the depths of decline and disrepair, plodding along obeying every nonsensical order or demand or “mandate” put out by the so-called “elites” and the powers-that-be without ever offering the first utterance of complaint.

I’ve spit into the face of authority and gone against the “popular opinion” of the day for all of my adult life striving to live freer than the political apparatchiks wished for me to live, and for the most part, I have succeeded – no matter that some may have called me “outlaw” in years gone by. And I taught my two daughters to do the same, which isn’t to say I taught them to break the law but rather to refuse to comply to immoral, illegitimate and unrighteous edicts colored as “law” that violate their Inalienable God-given Rights.

Thank You for All You Do, My Friend! Keep Fighting the Good Fight. I'm standing right alongside You and so many millions of other fine American patriots.

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