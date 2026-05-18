Another of my “lost” Flickr photos. This is the Mount Vernon, Maryland fire hall back on Memorial Day weekend, 2006. Haven’t been that way since to see what the place looks like now.

When I get to between six and eight posts - well, more like ten to twelve these days - I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Now because I missed last week for a Monday memory, let me warn you: this one is locked and loaded. Once again, I’ve decided to tee up a Monday memory for next week so the first one in June will be similar.

Let’s start this one with a bang from Jack Cashill.

Presuming a successful denouement in Iran, Trump will have “hit it big” come July when the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary. As disruptive as Trump has been as president, he will be spectacularly more disruptive when he hands the reins over to J.D. Vance months before the November mid-terms.

Think this through, though. Since Trump wouldn’t be allowed to run again, he’s been through umpteen assassination attempts, and he turns 80 next month on Flag Day, would that be an unprecedented move? The only problem I see with that timetable is that it gives J.D. Vance over a half-term when the smarter play would be to resign after January 20, 2027 and allow for an extra term of the Trump/Vance team (a total of 12 years since Vance would be allowed to run in both 2028 and 2032.)

But don’t expect the TDS Left to go away - it would just shift to VDS.

I can always count on Newt Gingrich to bring us back to sobering reality.

It has been impossible for our foreign policy and national security “experts” to explain what is happening because we have not had the right focus and the right language framework. The natural tendency is to focus narrowly, locally, and on immediate events. This is strengthened by our news media’s need to fill 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with “instant news” and “breaking news”. There is remarkably little long-term analysis and thinking. What does exist tends to have been shaped by the memories of the Cold War and the assumptions of the last 40 years.

The only problem with Newt’s analysis is that he might be too close to the issue. In This Dimension looks at the real state of the GOP.

As an aside, in 1981, excited by Reagan, I dropped by the local GQP HQ in South Pasadena, CA, to express my interest in getting involved, and perhaps one day running for office. I was out of college a couple of years, well-employed by IBM, I’m a smart guy... I figured maybe I could help make a difference. An older establishment guy took me into a back room and told me something that I have not forgotten in the intervening years: “Once you’re elected, you need to do exactly what we say, not what you think. The party knows best.” Being an adult, thinking person, I walked out and never went back.

I enjoyed the time I spent in the Maryland GOP, but I can see Scipio’s main point because it reflects in the Delaware GOP, where issues go from being important to mere talking points as elections loom. They never really try to sell a pro-liberty alternative because those people supposedly aren’t electable. Well, neither are a lot of the pale pastels you’re featuring now.

Maybe what we need is Jack Sotallaro and his take. He almost got a double dip this week (I used Alexander’s above post on the GOP instead) but this was probably better anyway: he reminds us that America is a Godly Constitutional republic.

My moral duties come from God; my view of federal authority comes from the Constitution. Those are not the same thing, but they do not have to be enemies. God tells me what is right. The Constitution tells the federal government what it is allowed to do. One governs conscience. The other limits power. One is eternal. The other is our national covenant of ordered liberty. Both restrain arrogance. Both rebuke lawlessness. Both stand against the modern belief that power becomes righteous merely because someone captured enough votes, enough judges, enough agencies, or enough microphones.

That’s not unlike my view, as it turns out.

Let’s shift to the Iranian situation. If you listen to Sam Faddis, he says we don’t have time to let Iran rebuild its defenses.

This was written about a week ago so some of this may not be true anymore. Given Donald Trump’s mercurial streak, Tehran may be on fire, and this becomes moot:

The Iranians just responded to our latest peace proposal. They told us to drop dead. They told us to surrender. They won’t even talk about dismantling the nuclear program. They want an end to the war. They want us to lift the blockade. They want an end to sanctions, the release of all their frozen assets, and reparations. They want control over the Straits of Hormuz. They want total victory. Here’s the thing. Tehran may be right. Unless we increase the pressure and alter the timeline, they may be able to outlast us.

When all you have done is lie over the last several decades and wish death to America, why are we even negotiating? It would be foolish to assume that they are doing anything but stalling. I would love to arm the Iranian civilians to help them overthrow the government, but that’s probably a pipe dream now.

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You know, Liz LaSorte has a really good question that deserves an answer:

If we were truly a free society, we would be able to opt out of participating in this Ponzi scheme, like Americans from “a recognized religious group that has existed continuously since December 31, 1950.” (…) How is allowing a religious group exclusion from being forced to pay in to Social Security not a violation of the 14th Amendment and the Civil Rights Act? The obvious real answer would be that the Ponzi scheme would crash if we had the choice to opt out.

Nailed it. She had me at “Ponzi scheme,” which has been my definition of Social Security for years. Regardless, I’ve contended that the entitlement should be sunsetted, and those who reach retirement age should have the option to take the lump sum of the employee’s and employer’s contributions instead of a monthly payment.

Otherwise? The result is the welfare state Nancy Muldoon describes.

How many success stories do we see when people are given free rental assistance, food stamps and other kinds of assistance? The only success stories will be from people who briefly on assistance and who got off of it the moment they could and never looked back. But those people probably grew up in households where working and doing for yourself was expected. Not everyone grows up like that.

Now let me ask a question: why is it that conservative women write such strong articles? One of these days I may be able to do an all-female MER because I subscribe to a significant number of good women writers. This one is from Mindy Esposito, who’s become an MER frequent flyer and has an upcoming book that piques my interest.

The 1991 NAACP resolution did immeasurable damage. Not just to Confederate heritage communities. To the descendants of the very people it claimed to speak for. It handed an entire generation of Black Americans a counterfeit history and called it justice. It told them their ancestors had no story worth telling except as victims. It stripped from them the complexity and the agency and the full humanity of people who lived real lives in a real and complicated world. That is not civil rights work. That is the same erasure dressed in different language.

The book itself will also be called 1991. It promises to be an interesting read.

I’ve featured Chris Bray and his photojournalism before, but the hypocrisy of declaring an ICE-free zone but missing the real issue is so Los Angeles circa 2026.

The comedic descent into ideological psychosis: driving past the bodies and the drugs and the obvious drug dealers and the people who are locked on unmistakable paths to near-term death, but then proudly hammering a signpost into the ground to announce, but not at a main entrance, that the one thing you won’t tolerate is the presence of people who enforce immigration laws. Stick to respectable behavior like dying in a pool of your piss and vomit.

I’m sure Spencer Pratt (who I hope makes the top 2 in the Los Angeles election so he keeps his Substack up) would address this problem head-on, because Los Angeles (and other cities like it) deserve better.

Finally, this sage advice from my friend Justin Smith.

I could have blockquoted about twenty paragraphs on this but settled for this one.

Ultimately, this is the human experience: to refuse mere survival and claim a life well-lived. Liberty is not the absence of hardship but the courage to meet it whole. It is the man who signs his own slip, pursues his woman with fire undimmed, raises children who know they are worth burning worlds for, and leaves behind wolves who wake other wolves. Statues crumble and accounts empty, but awakened hearts echo.

Way, way too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies because next week will be another Monday memory. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.