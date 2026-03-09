I took this at a 3rd Friday in Salisbury years ago, but don’t remember where it was located. It may have been renovated when the street was.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Once again I went to my old-fashioned way of re-reading at one sitting, culling from maybe 15-20 options, settling for these nine. And since our excursion into Iran is top of mind right now, many of these pieces deal with that.

Let’s begin with my friend Justin Smith, who wrote his post in the wake of the Austin counterattack that left two dead.

Our freedoms and individual liberty make us somewhat vulnerable, because people of every race, creed and religion are free to come and go as they please in public, for the most part. And so, every patriotic man and woman stands at the forefront of this battle, and each must stand armed and at the ready to act with extreme prejudice and accurate, deadly violence against any Muslim who seeks to use this conflict as their excuse to wage “holy war” against our people, our institutions and our homeland. Leave them dead where they fall when the time arrives, killed however that death may be delivered.

Like my odds and ends, Charles R. Jarvis used the war to put together his latest Hogwash Report.

As he concludes:

Only the Democrats would jump at the chance to condemn their own country for finally confronting the world’s greatest proponent of terrorism, a country that has slaughtered more than 30,000 of its citizens for protesting against their oppression, and a country whose motto for years has been “Death to America.”

It’s probably not going to go as smoothly as the first few days let on, but Iran’s leadership is in a world of hurt. In fact, Sam Faddis contends the front is already shifting to other NATO nations.

On March 1st, the suspect Iranian asset traveled to Athens by air and went to the airport there. Believing he was preparing to leave the country, the Greek authorities then arrested him. It now appears he may not have been leaving the country but had gone to Athens to meet additional Iranian assets coming into Greece. The person arrested was in Crete when the USS Gerald R. Ford transited Souda Bay, and authorities believe he may have surveilled the vessel and photographed it while it was in port.

Meanwhile, a little history and old pop culture is in order from Tom Wigand, the American Discerner. I think this is his first appearance here.

This in not just “an Israeli” war. It’s not just an Israeli and American war. It’s a war of Western Civilization against medieval Islam, which intends to conquest the West. The videos of joyful Persians across the world, waving pre-Islamic Iranian flags, joined by joyful Jews waving Israeli flags, and all joyfully waving American flags attests to this! FAFO For 47 years the Mullahs have Fatwah’d Around. Now they’re Finding Out.

Kelli at Rocking the suburbs has certainly come around on Donald Trump.

What we are witnessing is a man of extraordinary courage who is resetting the world order with a dogged determination to flip the script of a narrative that, under previous administrations, saw the United States weakened and under threat. As he promised, Donald Trump is making America great again. Adding to this, the latest attack on the IRCG regime in Iran, and you are looking at an administration forward thinking a major strategic realignment of the Middle East.

Finally for the Iran subject, Thomas M Gregg blows up every bit of the narrative that he can.

In what certainly resembles a desperate, last-ditch attempt to prevent the demise of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Never-Trump Resistance has been manufacturing narratives purporting to show that the war is illegal or unconstitutional, that the President and his people are stupid and duplicitous, that they don’t know that they’re doing, that they’re alienating our allies, etc. and so forth.

Oh, I’m sure they will tell us this and more. It makes you want to look at a history of true bravery, written in this case by Dan Hollaway.

They’re remembered as the Immortal 32, not because they were indestructible, but because their sacrifice would echo through Texas and American lore for eternity. They were not polished officers or famous frontiersmen. They were a small-town cross-section: settlers, militia volunteers, working men with callused hands and ordinary responsibilities. One of the most honest phrases attached to them, carved into the public memory in Texas, is that they were “men and boys.” That matters. “Men and boys” means someone young enough to still be learning what fear feels like in the body, dry mouth, tight throat. What it feels like when the mind is talking fast, and you’re riding alongside someone old enough to know exactly how death finds people. It means sons riding with the weight of their mothers’ faces in their minds. It means fathers riding while knowing the shape of a goodbye that might not get spoken. And they rode as a unit, not a mob, drawn from Gonzales’s ranging company under their commander, George C. Kimbell.

Since we still keep that r-word in the lexicon despite the fact the Millennials grew up as a colorblind generation, this piece from Lec Zorn fits in here.

And then we have the black sheep of the posts, which I kept as the first one collected while the world seemingly passed it by. But the Energy Bad Boys can always have a place here.

In the category of “duh”…

A proper grid reliability study evaluates whether the system can meet peak demand. That is precisely where UCS’s conclusions fall apart, because peak-demand analysis exposes the intermittency of offshore wind and the risk of relying too heavily on weather-dependent resources—conditions that directly lead to blackouts.

New England may have it worse than others for now, but we’re all stumbling down this dark path until common sense prevails once agin.

Too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Next week will be a hiatus week for both MER and a Monday memory, since I have a few bonus posts upcoming as local election coverage and I’ve cranked quite a few MERs out lately so that the well’s drying out a bit. It’ll be the pause that refreshes.

