I took this photo years ago at a rally at our nation’s capital at a time when that President was acting more like a king than the one we have now. I’ve always liked it and stumbled across it looking for another photo.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Once again I went to my old-fashioned way of re-reading at one sitting, culling from maybe 15-20 options, settling for these eight.

We are at war. And if we are at war, we should only have one goal: victory. That’s according to Sam Faddis.

Anybody who has followed my comments about the ongoing war is well aware that I would not have advised beginning this conflict, and I certainly would not have suggested prosecuting it the way we have. That does not matter now. We are in this. We cannot allow the Iranians to walk away believing they have won. If we do, we will feel the ripple effects immediately worldwide, from Taiwan to Cuba.

On another front in America’s working toward a new Golden Age, Alexander Scipio wants the laws on immigration followed - after all, the Democrats who are working so hard against them wrote the laws in the first place, as he notes.

A Democrat senator, Ted Kennedy, wrote the immigration law. A Democrat Senate passed it. A Democrat House passed it. A Democrat president signed it. Our immigration law is a law written by, passed by, signed by a Democrat legislator, legislature and president. Democrats refuse to enforce it. We’re yammering about individual “do you want to deport this husband and father,” trees as the rule of law forest is burning down around us. The same party leading protests in the streets demanding “No Kings” is demanding the selective enforcement of law, which is the rule of authoritarians: Kings in all but name.

It’s worth pointing out that Democrats did the immigration bill in an era where they thought they would reign forever, but eventually the Republicans took over - and did nothing because the Chamber of Commerce types loved that cheap, cheap labor.

It makes you wonder if the eroding of the rule of law isn’t leading to other issues, as Jack Cashill opines.

In the several local TV news reports I reviewed, not a single commentator, including the police, mentions the one word that best classifies the people involved, namely “black.” Nor do any of the national media that covered the story, however, sketchily, acknowledge that the outbreak of black mass violence in Daytona Beach was expected, even encouraged.

It’s like the race that cannot be named. Sadly, it gives a black eye (no pun intended) to the majority of black folks and other people of color who go about their lives the right way, and by doing so don’t make the news.

I think I set a record with this next one. I was going to slot Hogwash Report 121.0 from Charles R. Jarvis here until I read Hogwash Report 122.0 just as I wrote this and liked it better.

This paragraph was the winner:

According to Gov.Track.us, some lawmakers, particularly freshmen or those in leadership, go through an entire session without an original thought acting as a primary sponsor for a new bill. (…) The staff does the real work, if there is any. They get coffee, tea or water when needed. They do research, get any proposed bills ready, respond at their discretion to constituents, answer the office phone, they chauffeur the royal elected, and coordinate his/her/they schedule. When a member shows up for a televised committee hearing, you’ll notice members of his staff over each shoulder, ready to answer any whim.

I think all the staff of my Three Stooges do is put stuff up on social media.

Oh, speaking of the culture that once brought us that slapstick, Ted Gioia looks at its rapidly declining state.

I see a new dominant theory of art—and it’s sweeping away almost everything in its wake. It already accounts for most of the creative work of our time, and is still growing. Nothing else on the scene comes close to matching its influence. So if you’re seeking the most influential aesthetic vision on the 21st century, this is it. It’s simple to describe—but it’s ugly as sin.

Ted’s just looking for the counterculture to rise up, and to be honest (if not a broker) I don’t blame him. Otherwise, it’s a morass of slop.

In case you get the “continue reading” because you’re seeing this as an e-mail, well, hit that button and continue reading. But don’t forget to share, too. Share

On the other hand, we have the heartfelt part of Substack, beginning with Bill Sammons and his musings about his childhood dream that twisted and turned into a different lifetime avocation. (For those who aren’t local, he opened up our local Christian blowtorch radio station.)

A few years later, I learned that the FCC had allocated a new FM radio frequency to Milford, DE and my heart stopped beating for a few seconds. (Hopefully it just felt like it stopped.) I had carried this dream of one day starting a Christian radio station in Delaware. It had none, and I had some ideas on creating a Christian radio station that didn’t sound religious and boring like every other Christian station I had heard. (…) But that was a big dream because of the expense and lack of any available frequencies. Now a frequency had been opened and I decided to go for it. I only had about a week to get the application filed, so we spent our life savings (about $6,000) and hired a broadcast engineer and a communications attorney, and we put together our application. $6,000 was only the seed money; it would eventually take a lot more. But at that point, I thought I had finally hit the sweet spot where the life I imagined was about to meet reality.

Another view of childhood comes from my friend Justin Smith.

This sense of immortality is not mere foolishness; it is woven into the very fabric of being young. In those early years, life unfolds as a cascade of firsts. The world reveals itself in vivid, almost overwhelming color: the salt sting of ocean spray on sun-warmed skin, the roar of waves crashing under a board, the golden haze of sunlight filtering through summer air thick with possibility. Everything feels new, urgent, and infinite. The future stretches out like an open road without end, and the present pulses with a raw, unfiltered vitality. To be alive in one’s late teens or early twenties is to stand at the edge of existence, heart pounding, senses alight, convinced that the universe itself is conspiring in your favor.

I deduced that Justin is about seven or eight years older than I am, so we had something of the same youthful experiences - maybe not car surfing, but probably a few things that have hopefully made their way past the statute of limitations in the state of Ohio.

Luckily I grew up and got myself right with my Maker. So this one is a good one to make this a wrap, thanks to Jack Sotallaro.

Bringing glory to God with our lives means that we are doing supernatural things that can only be attributed to Him. And I’m not talking about miraculous sign gifts, those have ceased; I’m talking about supernatural things that can only happen in the minds and hearts of regenerated Holy Spirit-filled believers.

As I say on the front page of my site, “now my job is to turn that rocky, thorny, and trod-upon soil into ground receptive to the missionary's seed, just like in Matthew 13.”

Too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.