Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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Justin Smith's avatar
Justin Smith
17h

Thank You So Very Much for thinking enough of my piece to include it in Your own fine publication, as You fight to keep the Spirit of America and Her Freedom and Liberty alive. Hopefully we live long enough to see an end put to all these incoherent, unreasonable anti-American, anti-freedom and anti-God attacks upon our society and America on the whole.

Take Care, Brother, and Keep Fighting the Good Fight!

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