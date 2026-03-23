Looking down the Tred Avon River in Oxford, Maryland on a long-ago Oxford Day.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Once again I went to my old-fashioned way of re-reading at one sitting, culling from maybe 15-20 options, settling for these ten, one of which I came across yesterday morning that screamed for inclusion.

Forget the American Dream - Kira Davis asks if there’s such a thing as the California Dream anymore.

From the admonition to “Go West, young man” to the Gold Rush to the Oil Rush to the Tech Boom, California was once considered the place to go to find impossible wealth and impossible possibility. You came here to be somebody, to build something. You came here to grab the American Dream and look good doing it. Now, in 2026, California is the last place Americans think of when imagining the American Dream.

I can’t say I’ve ever been to California, but I know they plug the state on tourism commercials regularly. Yet I don’t care because I have no desire to visit a Third World country, which, by Kira’s description, the (not so) Golden State is falling into.

Nor are they too smart about governance, as Kira’s fellow Californian Chris Bray points out. This is one expensive wildlife corridor to nowhere.

Standing at the face of the almost-a-bridge, you can see that the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is much stranger than any of the news stories have managed to convey. For one thing, the idea that it connects wilderness to wilderness so kitty can have bigger wilderness for making baby kitties is missing a whole bunch of curious details.

Bray goes on to show photographically that we’re not out in the middle of nowhere there. If there’s wildlife, then that neighborhood has some strange denizens.

As for the next one, I’ll go with “Americans” for $1000, Alex.

It’s another tour de force from my friend David Wolosik, who covers a lot in his posts.

For a society to exist, you need something that unites you. When we can’t even get behind Americans representing us in world competition or when the other main political party, in front of the whole world, tells you they don’t even represent Americans, we have a huge problem. Passing the SAVE Act to make sure only Americans are voting is a must! Hopefully Americans will see traitors for who they are and choose better Representatives. Anybody running against one of the Democrats who showed they support illegals over Americans would be a fool not to use the visual in their campaign ad.

Speaking of litanies, you can always count on Justin Smith to have one as well.

We must use every means possible and every means available to take back America for those true Americans who love Her most. Reclaim the words and our English language. Dust off the thesaurus. Refuse the euphemisms. Call illegals what they are. Men are men, women are women. Speak raw truth until the Humpty Dumptys shatter. Expose the ops — declassify, investigate, grand juries. Defund the monsters, fire the architects of tyranny. Challenge every unconstitutional gun law in court. Back sheriffs and states that nullify federal overreach. Educate your neighbors, your churches, your schools. Form lawful civic groups, study groups, and community defense organizations—exactly as the Founders intended when they spoke of the militia being “ourselves.”

It’s time for We the People to take America back, is it not? Meanwhile, Jim is tired of that TDS the Left seems to have in spades.

To those who think TDS is not a thing, you have to admit, his political opponents sure act like they are afflicted with something. I understand he is not a likeable fellow in the main. He is brash, boorish and overly combative. I’ve read he is actually quite generous and approachable one on one, but that is a side of presidents we rarely see. But in reality, all I can judge is what he does, and the policies he espouses. I appreciate not everyone will agree with his direction. This is perpetually a 55/45 kind of country. All the more reason for the federal government to do less, so as to reduce the number of times the 45% of the country that hates the decisions they will make will be aggrieved.

Frankly, I’m over the TDS as well. Remember, once upon a time I was a #NeverTrump but over the years he has sold me on his merits.

In case you get the “continue reading” because you’re seeing this as an e-mail, well, hit that button and continue reading. But don’t forget to share, too. Share

By that same token… we have Lec Zorn with his criticism.

On social media these days, Trump supporters are frequently called “MAGAts” - “maggots” - and accused of being dumb, ignorant, hateful people who are in a cult. On a side note, the most cult like behavior I’ve ever seen in mainstream society is from those who hysterically called people murderers for not wearing cloth masks or not getting the so called COVID vaccines. Sometimes Trump haters denounce a person simply as a “Trump supporter,” as if that fact alone is all that you need to know; that it automatically makes him/her a bad person.

Strangely enough, they don’t usually call me that despite the fact I voted for him twice. (I did not the first time.) But even if they did, I’d just have to shake my head and tell them, “I pity you for being so uninformed.”

Someone who is informed about an issue affecting our seniors is Carol Seymour. She, indeed, lives out of a van to avoid paying rent.

I often write about the freedom of the open road in this newsletter, but lately, the conversations around the campfire pits have taken a heavier turn. For a growing number of us in our 60s, 70s, this lifestyle isn’t just a wanderlust-fueled retirement dream. It’s an economic lifeboat. (…) When you are forced on a fixed income, giving up 50% or more of your Social Security check just to keep a roof over your head leaves practically nothing for food, gas, or medicine.

Something has to give for them, and in many cases, it’s having a roof over your head that’s not made of shingles and wood.

This is my tenth article from yesterday. Jack Sotallaro nailed this one and I made room for it. (Heck, I was already too long for e-mail anyway.)

To suggest repealing the Seventeenth Amendment is therefore treated as heresy. Not because it is unthinkable, but because it is uncomfortable. It would restore a structural tension that the modern system has worked very hard to eliminate. It would reintroduce the states—not as petitioners, but as participants. And that, more than anything, would change the trajectory of federal power. This idea is received in Washington with the kind of polite horror usually reserved for open flames in a library. Reduction implies loss—of influence, of funding, of relevance. Entire careers have been constructed atop the assumption that federal expansion is not merely desirable, but inevitable. To suggest otherwise is to question the premise of the modern administrative state itself.

Too damn bad. I’ve been saying the same thing for years: the Seventeenth Amendment has become as useless as a tit on a boar. Repeal it posthaste.

I’m not sure just how to describe the next one - it’s sort of a meandering path a camper van may enjoy taking. It was interesting enough to me for inclusion from The Obsolete Man.

Started out reading Moby Dick then went a lot of places.

I saved the best for last, and the best part is that a woman, Nancy Muldoon, wrote it - so I don’t get in trouble. (It also allowed me the “tit on a boar” metaphor.)

One of the greatest things about being a woman is having a shapely figure with great boobs. Lucky for me that I come from a long line of Irish women who had fantastic figures. In my opinion real men like women who possess a natural figure.

I have never met Nancy to ascertain her claim (nor have I seen a photo of her) but I can relate, since my wife is nicely endowed as well. Some guys like big butts (and cannot lie) but I certainly appreciate those lady lumps. That had to find a place in MER.

Too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.