Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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The Obsolete Man's avatar
The Obsolete Man
4h

Thank you for the mention, great recommendations as always!

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David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
6h

Again, that was an interesting selection, Michael. And of course, thanks again for the mention.

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