The storm comes in, approaching the Ocean City boardwalk during an early spring visit in 2018. I remember the day was sultry af so it was no surprise the storm was brewing.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

Once again I went to my old-fashioned way of re-reading at one sitting, culling from maybe 15-20 options, settling for these eight. (Well, it really wasn’t settling, just sensing the best combination.)

I seem to recall once running across a website or Substack called Screaming into the Void. Maybe that’s what Jennifer Sey feels like she’s been doing for the last two decades, although she prefers to call it a Cassandra complex.

I sacrificed an award-winning career that I’d spent decades building. I lost friends and the home that I loved. Time proved me right: studies now confirm school closures exacerbated learning loss, caused persistent emotional harm and led to chronic absenteeism that continues today. And it was all for naught — these harms inflicted on children saved no one from getting covid. Yet, no apologies came. No reversal of my “cancellation.” My prescience earned me only exile.

The cool thing is, though, is that she hasn’t let these things stop her.

Another Substack COVID contrarian is Bill Rice, Jr. But in this case he’s looking at Charlie Warzel - who hasn’t been here on Substack in almost five years - and pondering why he’s still popular.

The first disclosure that caught my attention was Warzel’s testimonial that he was on a path to make at least a six-figure income on Substack. Wrote Warzel: “In seven months as a Substack author,I grew this puppy from 0 subscribers to over 16,000. On the paid side, I got over 1,400 of you to shell out. Due to monthly subs and some generous founding members, I did manage to crack the six-figure annualized revenue number ever-so-slightly (of course I didn’t do this for a full year). Not bad!” (…) “Interesting observation 2: A lot of the people who paid for the very expensive ‘Founding Member’ subscription tier hardly ever opened the emails. One billionaire signed up for Galaxy Brain early on and then…like…a day later disabled their email. Curious!”

I’ll admit that I have a few paying subscribers, with the idea more of support than perks. (I briefly put a select number of articles behind a paywall but decided that the information was more important than the few shekels I was making. It seems my paying folks are cool with that.)

What Rice seems to be insinuating is that Substack (or its moneyed backers) have their favorites that get, shall we say, enhanced support. (The amazing thing is that Warzel still has over 19,000 subscribers despite no articles and one restacked Note since 2021.) On the other hand, I’m fixing to cull my list a bit from people who don’t post, and as for subscribers I’m scratching and clawing my way up the 300s despite 3 posts a week.

Maybe I should just grab a book and back away from the screen, as Jameson Steward seems to be doing at his book site.

I think we ultimately will go in one of two directions. We will either become more dependent on technology to do our thinking for us, and gradually become more stupid, lazy, and easily manipulated, OR we will recognize that technology has overstepped its role and reduce it back to its place as a mere tool to help us, and not the master of our lives. I believe we need to force ourselves to become less dependent on invasive and addictive technology. We have been willing participants in the commodization of ourselves, and we are paying a terrible price for it.

I’m sort of hoping for door number two on this one, but to see some of the less well-adjusted Zoomers out there gives me pause.

Ted Gioia, however, sees a silver lining in all of this.

After his opening talking about a really cool bookstore that only sells signed books, Gioia opines:

This return to human contact is happening everywhere, not just media and the arts. Amazon recently shut down all of its Fresh and Go stores—which allowed consumers to buy groceries without dealing with any checkout clerk. It turned out that people didn’t want this. I could have told Amazon from the outset that customers want human service. I see it myself in store after store. People will wait in line for flesh-and-blood clerks, instead of checking out faster at the do-it-yourself counter. But this isn’t happenstance—it’s a sign of the times. You can’t hide the failure of self-service technology. It’s evident to anybody who goes shopping.

I next turn to a brave admission of sorts from A.M. Hickman:

It made a great deal of sense that this reader of mine would tag me in the way he did — I do, after all, run a publication that is at least loosely focused on the subject of rural America. Moreover, though I may have a penchant for writing decidedly somber polemics about America’s hinterlands (and believe I’ve earned my right to do so), my overall tone is essentially celebratory, and my conclusions about the rural US are, at day’s end, at least moderately hopeful. Naturally, then, I’d be a well-qualified “defender of rural America” against anyone who would dare to say that our way of life is stultifying, parochial, boring, or generally inferior to the way of life offered by this country’s Manhattans, Big Surs, Topanga Canyons, Lincoln Parks, Nantuckets, and so on. One small problem, however: I can’t actually make such a defense.

But I can, to a point. You see, the people who live at these highly desired places also must put up with the stress of maintaining that status. Yes, there’s a little bit of stress for me looking out my window at a barren farm field, but I have the enjoyment of knowing that it’s an attainable status. They may enjoy the thrill of that chase, but it’s not for me and I’m happy to be blessed with what I have. It also allows me to enjoy those desirable places as a tourist.

In case you get the “continue reading” because you’re seeing this as an e-mail, well, hit that button and continue reading. But don’t forget to share, too. Share

Maybe the next status symbol will be a second casa in El Salvador, as Sam Faddis details.

My wife and I recently traveled to El Salvador to see for ourselves what the situation was on the ground. We have a lot of old friends who served there over the years, but we had never been. What we found was eye-opening. The airport in San Salvador is brand new and highly efficient. We went through passport control in moments and still found our suitcases already waiting for us when we reached the baggage area. The lady at the rental car desk was professional and courteous. We were on the road and headed for our destination in moments. People were friendly and engaging. The roads were well-marked and well-maintained. There was a sense of a country that works and a people who are optimistic and building something important for the future.

It was interesting to see how the number of expats has increased in recent years, and not just illegal aliens returning home. Costa Rica as a retirement paradise may soon have some competition.

One political piece in all this, as Lec Zorn looks at the prospects for a Governor Pillow (you know the press would call him this) in Minnesota.

Other than President Trump, Lindell might have done more for the Republicans than anyone else this century, and the party has ignored him to their detriment. After overcoming addictions to drugs and gambling, and becoming a very accomplished businessman, Lindell should be a poster boy for what America is all about - the opportunity to overcome your struggles, and to achieve success by using your talents to create things that other people want. Until just a few years ago, that would have made him widely applauded and respected. But unfortunately, he became one of the first major victims of cancel culture. Because he’s a political conservative and especially because he’s a strong supporter of President Trump, a small but extremely loud and threatening woke mob complained loudly to major retail chains, many of whom succumbed to the pressure and stopped carrying My Pillow products. As a result, the company has become largely relegated to selling its products through advertisements in conservative leaning media, such as Fox News. But none of that stopped Lindell. In fact, if anything, it made him fight even harder for what he believed.

Wrapping up with my seemingly weekly dose of Justin Smith.

You know, folks talk about America like it’s some far-off idea, a marble statue in a museum or a chapter in a schoolbook. But to me — and to you, I suspect — America’s something you can smell and touch. It’s the woodsmoke curling from a chimney on a cold Murfreesboro morning. It’s the hum of cicadas in the summer dusk. It’s the courthouse square on a Saturday, where old men argue politics with the same gusto they argue SEC football. It’s the feeling you get when you stand on your own patch of ground and know, deep in your bones, that no king or commissar has the right to tell you how to live your life. Freedom isn’t a slogan. It isn’t a bumper sticker, and it sure as sin isn’t something you get just because you were born on the right side of a line on a map. Freedom is a living thing, like a stubborn old hound — you feed it, you train it, you keep it from running off, and every once in a while it bites you just to remind you it’s not tame. That’s the part folks forget.

There are a few of us on Substack who toil away to a tiny readership (unlike the absentee Warzel above) but do so because of love of our God and love of our nation. We want to bring things back to where they should be not because of some imagined “white privilege” or the desire to lord it over someone else, but because we know a rising tide can lift all boats and our free society has the best prospects for rising that tide.

Too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.