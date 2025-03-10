Pretty much sums it up.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not seeing how Tuesday evening reading evolved. There’s nothing wrong with link love! I culled this down from about 15 posts to the ones you see here, generally by selecting between multiple good posts by these authors.

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

So is thar gold in dem thar hills? Or dem vaults? Well,

says it doesn’t matter all that much because he’s a bit suspicious of it all:

What psyop is being played out by revealing to the world the status of our gold reserves? Is there a covert ‘end-game’ in the cards? Who stands to benefit? And for what are they preparing? When something which was nearly-worthless to a government yesterday suddenly becomes highly-prized today? They are either planning to create an event… or are expecting one to unfold; as neither of these scenarios have historically benefitted us commoners in the past, my warning bells are ringing off-the-hook.

It’s not like we haven’t had false flags in the recent past, have we? And when did I get so jaded?

Maybe

and I are on a similar wavelength because I think his embrace of an idea of privatized deportations isn’t bad at all. It needs more likes.

Oddly enough, I was on the vast mailing list of

before

came to Substack, so I migrated with him. But if the question is about spooks, I know I can trust him with the answer.

Somewhere along the way it seems we have forgotten how this “game” is played. We have come to treat the business of spying as just another job. Anyone can do it. No particular rigor is required.

AND Magazine

You can count me out because I know I don’t have that sort of ability and talent. But those who do don’t seem to gravitate to that avocation, perhaps because they don’t believe in the cause but more likely because they sense no one has their back. That’s a big hurdle we need to overcome. Listen to Sam.

Now, while I’ve never been a big fan of the song, I do like me some alternate takes on history like

put together.

Living in Delaware, I like this idea:

Imagine Congress, State Legislatures, governors, mayors, City Councils and County Commissions where 95 percent of current politicians are voted out of office.

Funny thing is that we did just that with our County Council this past year: two incumbents lost in the primary and the other who was up lost in the general. Three races, three newcomers (out of five.)

Now if we could only do that at the state level…

One more take on the political comes from my friend

and his latest

, which is sort of like a cross between

and my odds and ends in this case. But he keeps his eye on the federal government ball with his version.

Hogwash ReportMER

Switching gears, here’s a good take on the media state of play from

.

A lot of this is about the new book (Original Sin) on Joe Biden by Jake Tapper. I just looked and he is on Substack (no link, Jake has 10,900 subscribers so find it yourself.) We are becoming the refuge for the laid-off journalist.

Now let’s talk about culture. I always like what

has to say; in fact, he was one of those I culled from two good pieces to one, with this one being the survivor.

One example of his look at the culture that rings absolutely true:

Instead of connecting with people all over the world, I now get “streaming content” 24/7. Facebook no longer wants me stay in touch with friends overseas, or former classmates, or distant relatives. Instead it serves up memes and stupid short videos. And they are the exact same memes and videos playing non-stop on TikTok—and Instagram, Twitter, Threads, Bluesky, YouTube shorts, etc.

I can vouch. Initially my social media feed was established 15+ years ago beginning with Myspace (!) for two reasons: connect with friends and family and pimp my website among its target audience of political junkies. (Plus I used to score a lot of good local tunes from Myspace band pages.) Obviously the political side is the larger group, but I would venture to say that now half or more of my feed is “sponsored posts” or “suggested for you.” How about letting me know what my friends and fans are saying? I have about 1,400 of them so I would imagine that would fill my feed.

Whether on that feed or not, I need more stories like this one from

.

I have news for people: we’re all sinners. And if Nala Ray has repented and will “go and sin no more” like Jesus advised the adulterous woman, I’m not going to do anything but be an encouragement. It’s somewhat analogous to the conversion of Donald Trump, who is, to put it mildly, rough around the edges. But I wish both success on their walk.

Anyway, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. (Maybe a week the way things are going.) It’s a good way to start the week, right?

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.