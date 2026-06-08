I’ll bet it doesn’t look all that different, but this photo is, as of last Thursday, old enough to drink. Yes, here’s the Ocean City Boardwalk from back on June 4, 2005 when I took this photo.

When I get to between six and eight posts - well, more like ten to twelve these days - I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from the truckload of posts I get from over 100 Substacks to which I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

I’m back on a schedule with MER for the time being, so this one is a more “normal” length - but with the same great content.

In the spirit of our upcoming semiquincentennial celebration, let’s start with Mindy Esposito. She looks at a little-known military action that may have helped save the Union back before the War Between the States began.

The fort sat at the southwestern tip of Key West, unfinished, surrounded on three sides by the sea, its brick walls rising dark above the harbor. Captain John Milton Brannan of the First United States Artillery led his men inside. Four months of provisions waited. Ammunition waited. When the sun came up, the guns of Fort Zachary Taylor were pointing out over the harbor. The ships at anchor were under Federal guns. No battle. No shot fired. No order from Washington. One man had looked at what was coming and moved before it arrived.

Without a shot the Union had secured access to the Gulf, and despite the fact the rest of Florida had already seceded from the Union, Key West was a federal stronghold.

It was the kind of decision Justin Smith may have applauded, seeing that he believes our young folks need grit, skill, and self-reliance like John Brannan showed.

I grew up in a world where children roamed neighborhoods freely, where parents didn’t track their every move, and where falling off your bike or striking out in a baseball game wasn’t a crisis — it was simply part of growing up. As I’ve often stated, “Boomers didn’t get participation trophies. They got chores, curfews, and a good reminder that life doesn’t care about your feelings.” That wasn’t cruelty; it was preparation. It was the understanding that life would not bend itself to your emotions, and that the only way to build strength was to encounter resistance.

What they may not need is Islam, but our tentative embrace of it worries Alexander Scipio.

Accepting islam, crediting it as a “religion,” and giving it the protections only found in the civilization islam demands to conquer and destroy, when it fits no definition of that Western word and concept of a theology based on peace – not on killing every human being on the planet not worshiping their death cult savagery... means accepting these barbaric behaviors. NO!

If it’s not a seventh-century religion that worries you, perhaps it’s the 21st century technology some are concerned about. But Jordan Schachtel tells us not to fuss because there is a certain group trying to spread an anti-AI message.

Strip away the language about supposedly helping society “navigate advanced AI” and what you are left with is pure doomerism. We are left with the conviction that AI is less an engine of prosperity than an existential menace that must be slowed, regulated to death, and consumed by the state.

So don’t worry about AI. Worry, instead, about the price of beef as Sam Faddis explains we may be truly screwed by a screwworm.

But forget the beef. This just sounds gross, like lose your appetite nasty:

There are also cases in which screw worms have infected people. To prevent that, one of the things that has to be done is that any outdoor laundry drying on lines has to be ironed to kill the eggs and avoid human cases. If you are infected, you then have to dig the developing maggots out of your skin.

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I was originally going to do this last, but after I thought about it, I decided what better way to follow up on maggots than considering how to rightsize government? That’s where Jack Sotallaro comes in with a well-thought-out piece that’s a blueprint for needed change.

As Jack says:

The plan should be built around six principles: no immediate benefit cliff, no blank checks, no federal permanent control, no fraud tolerance, no unfunded state mandate, and no illusion that federal aid is “free money.”

Truly, his may be one of the most important Substacks you’ll run across and it has a whole six likes. The priorities are off here.

But since I still have four articles to go, let’s switch over to sports and leisure. How about the demise of a once-great institution in the sports world that Ted Gioia illustrates?

How do you kill a brand as powerful as Sports Illustrated? It’s easy, you can do it in one just one move. You just need to embrace the most exciting, futuristic technology of the 21st century. That’s what Sports Illustrated did. The world’s most respected sports magazine gave up on Hemingway and Faulkner, and started publishing AI slop. The editors clearly wanted to hide this—they pretended that the articles were written by actual human beings. They even created fake bios with photos for the non-existent authors.

I remember getting the magazine when I was young (the subscriptions were always sold through my school as a fundraiser and not all that expensive) and it was something I looked forward to as I read about the superstars of the day. But first it was trashing the swimsuit issue and now this.

On another sports front, Lec Zorn remembers a member of the Hall of Very Good, Bob Horner. He’s another of those guys I used to have baseball cards of who has now passed on.

After Ted Turner bought independent Atlanta TV station WTBS and started getting it on cable systems across the country - making it the first ever superstation - the Braves became the most watched sports team of all time up to that point. For example, when I was growing up in southeastern Indiana, the Cincinnati Reds were by far the closest MLB team to me - yet I estimate that I watched three or four times as many Braves games as Reds games. WTBS broadcast almost every Braves game, while a group of independent stations in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana broadcast only 47 Reds games a year. One of the highlights of the Braves teams of that era was 1B/3B Bob Horner, who died last Tuesday at the age of 68. Few people under 50 know who he was, but he was one of the biggest potential superstars of his era - a man who had hall of fame potential, but had too many bad breaks.

Horner was one of the few guys who never played a game in the minor leagues, although he spent a season exiled in Japan during the free agent collusion days.

This guy might remember Bob Horner because he has a few years on me. But it’s a simple pleasure that animates Dave Williams.

By now you might be thinking I’m a nutball. That’s fine. You may be right. But I enjoy my life, even when I’m just drinking coffee on the porch and whacking a mental paddle ball. The only thing I know for sure is that every morning I wake up inside another episode and can’t wait to see what happens next.

Being that they’re close to the same age, I think Carol Seymour would agree. She just has a more mobile porch, as she details here.

The setup was as simple as it gets. There’s a little payment box — the kind that runs completely on the trust that people are decent — and I fed it a $10 bill and four quarters. That’s it. No check-in desk. No app. No QR code. Just you, your cash, and your conscience. Moments later I had a spot with electricity and water hookups. For eleven dollars. In 2024. I’m still not over it. The park was quiet. Actually, quiet is an understatement — I was the only camper there. The whole place was mine. Just me, the Louisiana evening air, and the distant sound of frogs doing what frogs do best.

So if you’re in that out-of-the-way corner of Louisiana, you can expect a little bit of hospitality. I occasionally wonder if she ever moseys up my way to Slower Lower - not that we have cut-rate camping, but it is a nice slice of America.

Way, way too long for e-mail once again as I try to include all the goodies. Regardless, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. It’s a great way to start the week, right?

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.